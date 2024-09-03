Tissue Engineering Market Size to Worth Around US$ 36.34 BN by 2034

According to Precedence Research, the global tissue engineering market size was evaluated at US$ 10.18 billion in 2023 and is expected to attain around US$ 36.34 billion by 2034, growing at a CAGR of 12% from 2024 to 2034. The U.S. tissue engineering market size is anticipated to be worth around USD 9.89 billion by 2034, at a CAGR of 12.2% from 2024 to 2034.

The tissue engineering market is growing because tissue engineering involves the study of the biological, physical, and chemical processes involved in tissue production, injury, and wound healing. The goal of tissue engineering is to repair, maintain, enhance, or replace tissue. Tissue engineers need to grow cells in the laboratory so that they behave like healthy cells in the body, which has led to the development of tissue engineering market.

FREE sample includes data points, ranging from trend analyses to estimates and forecasts@ https://www.precedenceresearch.com/sample/2268

Tissue Engineering Market at a Glance

The tissue engineering market is growing rapidly due to advances in the development of biomaterials, which refers to the practice of combining scaffolds, cells, and bioactive molecules into tissue-based materials. The goal of tissue engineering is to assemble functional structures that repair, protect, or heal damaged tissue or entire organs. This field is constantly evolving. In addition to medical applications, non-medical applications include using tissue as a biosensor to detect biological or chemical substances, and tissues that can be used to diagnose the toxicity of experimental drugs.

§ Tissue engineering is an important tool in understanding how certain diseases progress and how to treat them. Tissue engineering is part of the field of bioengineering. Bioengineering is a broad discipline that combines the concepts of biology and engineering. It is sometimes described as an engineering approach to the study of biology.

Report Scope



Report Coverage Details Tissue Engineering Market Size USD 11.7 Billion Tissue Engineering Market CAGR 12% Largest Revenue Holder North America Fastest Growing Region Asia Pacific Segments Covered Application, Material Type, End User, Region

Key Takeaways

· North America held the largest share of the market in 2023 which is 38%.

· By material type, the synthetic segment has largest market share 87% in 2023.

· By application, the orthopaedic, musculoskeletal & spine segment has held the highest market share of 31% in 2023.

· The skin & integumentary application segment is growing at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

· Based on end use, the scientific research segment has captured the highest market share.

Get Full Access of this Report@ https://www.precedenceresearch.com/checkout/2268

Regional Stance

North America had the largest market share in tissue engineering market. A new technology such as tissue engineering, which use techniques from molecular and cell biology, biotechnology, and information science and engineering, are being used in the creation of a variety of biomedical devices manufactured by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). The FDA’s mission is to promote and protect the public health by assuring the safety and effectiveness of drugs and medical devices, including diseases caused by new technologies evaluated using scientific models and methods.

Asia Pacific region is fastest growing in the tissue engineering market. In June 2023, the first self-made animal tissue engineering scaffold, a Class D biomedical device derived from animals, was found by the Pharmaceutical Corporation of India to be capable of rapidly healing skin and reducing scarring at low cost. With this, the Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute of Medical Sciences and Technology (SCTIMST), an institute affiliated with the Department of Science and Technology (DST), became the first in the country to establish a Class D medical device that complies with all applicable laws.

Emergence of Precision Techniques to Boost the Market’s Growth

The rapidly developing tissue engineering market is based on the ability to create tissues that allow researchers to closely monitor the tissue development of stem cells in real time. By manipulating environmental variables, researchers can measure the effects of specific variables and thus answer detailed research questions. Unlike animal or human studies, which are limited by immutability, tissue engineering models are controlled and accurate. These developments not only help test the tissue-specific safety of drugs, but also provide insight into their efficacy in disease models. The ability to more precisely tune and deliver treatments is a key factor in the expansion of tissue engineering.

Challenges in Tumorigenicity to Hamper the Market’s Growth

The tissue engineering market faces significant challenges, including issues related to tumor formation, transplant rejection, immunosuppression, and cell migration. Despite advances in immunotherapy, organ transplantation currently faces challenges such as donor organ shortages and immunosuppression. One of the major limitations of tissue engineering is the difficulty of neovascularization Effective neovascularization in vitro remains problematic and limits the development of tissue engineering applications. Together, these factors hinder the expansion and growth of the tissue engineering market.

Emerging Technologies to Create Opportunities in the Market

The tissue engineering market is expected to grow rapidly due to recent developments and new technologies. Innovations such as 3D bioprinting, organ-on-a-chip modeling, and induced pluripotent stem cell (iPSC) technology are propelling the field forward by providing new avenues for regenerative medicine and disease modeling. These combined with advances in smart biomaterials and dynamic cultures, provide great opportunities for the development of new products and therapies. Continued investment in these areas will improve the commercial viability and therapeutic efficacy of tissue engineering, opening up new potential for disease modification and business expansion.

Recent Breakthroughs in Tissue Engineering Market

· In March 2024, Tempo Therapeutics, Inc. (“Tempo”), an innovative leader in tissue engineering and regenerative medicine, announced the completion of a $12 million Series A financing led by Galaxy-Sirius Partners and Johnson & Johnson Innovation - JJDC, Inc. (JJDC) has received additional investment from YK Bioventures and AJAX Capital Partners. The financing will propel Tempo forward, advancing its revolutionary microporous annealed particle (MAP) technology platform and advancing tissue scaffold candidates into clinical trials.

· In April 2023, Aspect Biosystems partnered with Novo Nordisk to develop bioprinted tissue for the treatment of diabetes and obesity. The partnership will leverage Aspect’s proprietary bioprinting technology and Novo Nordisk’s expertise and technology in stem cell and cellular therapies and manufacturing differentiation.

Report Highlights

By Application

Due to the growth in musculoskeletal problems, the orthopaedics, musculoskeletal, and spine segment led the tissue engineering market in 2023. Musculoskeletal injuries and other conditions are the leading cause of disability worldwide. The concept of tissue engineering opens new ways to treat musculoskeletal disorders quickly and/or effectively. Biomaterials, cells, and signalling molecules are the triad of tissue engineering. Generally speaking, there are two methods for skeletal muscle engineering: replacing biomaterial scaffolds with muscle cells and other supporting cells and delivering biomaterials (with or without paracrine signalling cells, growth, or cytokines) to promote muscle growth. engineering

The cardiology and vascular tissue engineering segment is fastest growing in the tissues engineering market. Cardiac tissue engineering is the effective replacement or repair of the myocardium. The supporting material that forms the address provides the basic needs of heart muscle cells. The production of these supporting substances affects the behavior of the cell; As cardiomyocytes develop in the production environment, they can become functional tissues with therapeutic value.

By Material Type

The synthetic material segment held the largest share in 2023 and is observed to be the fastest growing segment in tissue engineering market. PLGA is a degradable synthetic polymer that has excellent biocompatibility, biodegradability, and mechanical strength compared to protein-based polymers, as well as low cytotoxicity and immunogenicity, making it widely used in tissue engineering. Synthetic biodegradable polymers are widely used in tissue engineering, including polyesters, polyanhydrides, polyphosphazenes, polyurethanes, and polyglyceryl sebacate.

Related Reports

· Cell and Tissue Preservation Market: https://www.precedenceresearch.com/cell-and-tissue-preservation-market

· Tissue Diagnostics Market: https://www.precedenceresearch.com/tissue-diagnostics-market

· Protein Engineering Market: https://www.precedenceresearch.com/protein-engineering-market

· Soft Tissue Repair Market: https://www.precedenceresearch.com/soft-tissue-repair-market

Key Players Genomic Tissue Engineering Market

§ Stryker Corporation

§ Organogenesis Inc.

§ Cook Biotech Inc.

§ Integra Life Sciences Corporation

§ 3M

§ AbbVie Inc.

§ Medtronic

§ Zimmer Biomet

§ Baxter International Inc.

§ DePuy Synthes (Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.)

§ B. Braun Melsungen AG

Market Segmentation

o By Application

§ Cord blood & Cell Banking

§ GI, Gynecology

§ Cancer

§ Skin & Integumentary

§ Dental

§ Orthopedics, Musculoskeletal, & Spine

§ Neurology

§ Urology

§ Cardiology & Vascular

§ Others

o By Material Type

§ Synthetic Material

· Synthetic Polymers

· Others

§ Biologically Derived Material

· Collagen

· Others

§ Others

o By End-Use

§ Regenerative medicine research

§ Hospitals

§ Healthcare and medical institutes

§ Others

By Geography

· North America

o U.S.

o Canada

· Europe

o Germany

o France

o United Kingdom

o Rest of Europe

· Asia Pacific

o China

o Japan

o India

o Southeast Asia

o Rest of Asia Pacific

· Latin America

o Brazil

o Rest of Latin America

· Middle East & Africa (MEA)

o GCC

o North Africa

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

Get Full Access of this Report@ https://www.precedenceresearch.com/checkout/2268

USA : +1 650 460 3308 | IND : +91 87933 22019 | Europe : +44 2080772818

Email@ sales@precedenceresearch.com