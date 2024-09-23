Tim Hawkins Joins Rephine as CEO to Spearhead Global Leadership

Tim Hawkins Appointed CEO of Rephine to Drive Global Growth and Elevate GMP Audit and Consulting Service

Stevenage, United Kingdom--(Newsfile Corp. - September 23, 2024) - Rephine, a global leader in Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) audits and consulting services, proudly announces the appointment of Tim Hawkins as its new Chief Executive Officer (CEO). Tim joins Rephine at a transformative time as the company intensifies its global expansion and strengthens its leadership in quality assurance and supply chain compliance for the pharmaceutical, biotech, and medical device sectors.

Tim Hawkins brings over two decades of pharmaceutical and healthcare industry experience, particularly through his time at McKinsey, Elsevier and most recently at BioPhorum, where he played a crucial role in driving the organisation’s growth as a global collaboration platform for biopharmaceutical leaders. Tim’s extensive experience in steering companies through rapid growth phases, along with his expertise in strategy, healthcare and information services, positions him perfectly to lead Rephine through its next phase of international success.

Commenting on his appointment, Tim Hawkins said:

“I am delighted to join Rephine, a company with a rich heritage of excellence in GMP auditing and advisory services. Rephine plays an essential role in ensuring supply chain assurance for the pharmaceutical and biotech industries, and I look forward to leading the next phase of its global growth. With the team’s deep expertise and commitment to quality, we have the perfect ingredients to become the partner of choice for companies seeking world-class GMP audit and consulting services in the quality assurance space.”

Rephine’s Chairwoman, Maureen Coleman, added:

“We are thrilled to welcome Tim as CEO. His proven track record of leading growth and his strategic vision makes him the ideal leader for Rephine. Tim’s experience aligns perfectly with our mission to proactively help our clients meet the highest standards of manufacturing and supply chain quality assurance. Under his leadership, we are confident that Rephine will continue to provide unmatched value and support to our clients globally.”

At BioPhorum, Tim oversaw the expansion of a global collaboration platform for biopharmaceutical leaders, demonstrating his ability to drive innovation and foster success in complex, regulated industries. His leadership is a natural fit with Rephine’s mission to offer best-in-class GMP audit services and consulting, ensuring that clients operate with the highest standards of quality and compliance.

Rephine has a deep bench of experienced GxP consultants, auditors, and practitioners, and for over 25 years, it has been widely acknowledged as the gold standard in the field of quality assurance. The company helps pharmaceutical, biotech, and medical device companies optimise their manufacturing processes and ensure supply chain compliance. With a global presence in over 100 countries, Rephine’s services are critical to maintaining regulatory standards across the life sciences industry.

About Rephine

Rephine is a firm of deeply experienced GxP consultants, auditors, and practitioners. The company proactively helps pharmaceutical, biotech, and medical device companies with all aspects of their manufacturing and supply chain quality assurance and business process optimization. Widely acknowledged to be the gold standard in its field, Rephine has been providing these specialist quality assurance services for more than 25 years. For more information, visit https://www.rephine.com

For further information, please contact:

Atia Bukhari

Marketing Director, Rephine

Atia.bukhari@rephine.com

