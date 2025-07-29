Tilray Brands Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2025 Financial Results

Fiscal Year Net Revenue of $821 Million, $834 Million in Constant Currency, Strategic Decisions Impacted Revenue by $35 Million

NEW YORK and LONDON and LEAMINGTON, Ontario, July 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tilray Brands, Inc. (“Tilray”, “our”, “we” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: TLRY; TSX: TLRY), a global lifestyle consumer packaged goods company at the forefront of the cannabis, beverage, and wellness industries, today reported financial results for its fourth quarter and fiscal year ended May 31, 2025. All financial information in this press release is reported in U.S. dollars, unless otherwise indicated.

Irwin D. Simon, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, stated, “In Fiscal Year 2025, we meaningfully advanced our platform, driving growth in all of our sectors, cannabis, beverage, and wellness. Our progress is rooted in a deep understanding of evolving consumer needs, shaping offerings that not only reflect, but anticipate how people choose to eat, drink, relax, and address their wellbeing. We increased revenue, enhanced efficiency, and boosted gross profit across all our businesses. Our continued investment in growth led to record fiscal year revenue, underscoring the resilience and durability of our strategy.”

Mr. Simon added, “Looking ahead to Fiscal Year 2026, we see key growth opportunities in cannabis, beverage and wellness. Our global infrastructure and international distribution network position us to lead as the global cannabis market expands. Our commitment to innovation across our portfolio of brands, including our AI initiatives, differentiates Tilray from the broader competitive landscape. We have the right team and the right strategy to drive growth by delivering innovative new products to our consumers and patients around the world.”

Strategic Growth Initiatives – Fiscal Year 2025

International Growth: In fiscal 2025, international cannabis revenue increased by 19%, with Q4 increasing by 71% and when excluding Australia, European cannabis revenue grew 112%. Tilray's strategic opportunities in these markets extend beyond cannabis to include beverage and wellness products. This expansion will be overseen by our newly appointed London and Dubai-based International Managing Director, Rajnish Ohri. Looking ahead to 2026, Tilray anticipates substantial growth opportunities, particularly across Europe as well as in emerging markets within the Middle East, India, Türkiye and Asia with a focus on non-alcoholic beer, beverages and hemp-based food product sales.

Tilray Cannabis Profitability: In Fiscal Year 2025, Tilray was focused on preserving gross margin and maintaining a higher average selling price in growing categories, such as vapes and infused pre-rolls, that have experienced a high degree of price compression. As part of that effort, Tilray Canada redirected inventories to international cannabis markets to capitalize on higher margins abroad. Global cannabis gross margin expanded by 700 basis points in fiscal 2025. Looking ahead to 2026, we intend to enhance our global supply chain through Phase II of our accelerated growth plan and continue to increase our cultivation footprint to support the growing demand in both the Canadian and international markets.

Tilray Beverages: In Fiscal Year 2025, Tilray strategically acquired four craft brands from Molson Coors—Hop Valley Brewing Company, Terrapin Beer Co., Revolver Brewing, and Atwater Brewery—thereby expanding its beer presence across the U.S., including market leadership in Portland and Georgia. During the third quarter, we introduced Project 420, our strategic initiative to integrate our craft beer businesses, streamline operations, and drive renewed growth. As part of our margin enhancement and profitability initiatives, we have already realized $24 million in annualized savings toward our $33 million cost-savings target announced in January 2025. Completion of the synergy optimization plan is anticipated in the third quarter of Fiscal Year 2026.

Hemp-Derived Delta-9 (HD-D9) THC Drinks in the U.S.: HD-D9 beverages reflect our strategic commitment to growth by utilizing our platform and expertise across multiple categories to introduce innovations at the intersection of cannabis, beverages, and wellness. Through our established national craft beer distribution network, we now serve customers in 13 states where the sale of HD-D9 THC drinks is permitted, reaching 1,300 distribution points. This distribution footprint positions us among the leading participants in this developing market segment.

Debt Reduction; $256 Million in Cash and Marketable Securities: Fiscal year to date, Tilray reduced its outstanding total debt by almost $100 million, further strengthening the balance sheet. As a result, net debt to trailing twelve months adjusted EBITDA is 0.3x. Our $256 million cash balance, including marketable securities, provides Tilray with great flexibility for strategic opportunities.

AI Strategy: Tilray Brands is dedicated to leveraging advanced technologies to align with our shareholder interests, the consumer of tomorrow, enhancing efficiency and driving growth. We are implementing AI across our global operations to enhance our expertise, optimize processes, achieve substantial improvements, and advance our business objectives. In the cultivation sector, we are utilizing advanced horticulture automation technology throughout our global greenhouse operations. By integrating this technology with AI-driven data insights, we can manage greenhouse conditions in real-time, leading to more efficient operations, increased output, superior quality, and reduced costs for resources such as labor, water, and energy.

Financial Highlights – 2025 Fiscal Fourth Quarter

Net revenue was $224.5 million in the fourth quarter compared to $229.9 million in the prior year quarter.

Gross profit was $67.6 million in the fourth quarter compared to $82.4 million in the prior year quarter. Gross margin was 30% in the fourth quarter.

Cannabis net revenue was $67.8 million in the fourth quarter compared to $71.9 million in the prior year quarter. The year over year decline in revenue was principally driven by pausing vape and infused pre-roll categories to focus on improving profitability and unexpected international medical cannabis permit delays. Cannabis gross profit increased to $29.6 million in the fourth quarter from $28.8 million in the prior year quarter. Cannabis gross margin increased to 44% in the fourth quarter compared to 40% in the prior year quarter.

Beverage net revenue was $65.6 million in the fourth quarter as compared to $76.7 million in the prior year quarter. The decline in revenue was principally driven by Project 420 and national SKU rationalization across our recently acquired craft beverage brands, as well as industry challenges. Beverage gross profit was $25.0 million in the fourth quarter compared to $40.8 million in the prior year quarter. Beverage gross margin 38% in the fourth quarter compared to 53% in the prior year quarter.

Distribution net revenue increased to $74.1 million in the fourth quarter compared to $65.6 million in the prior year quarter.

Wellness net revenue increased 9% to $17.0 million in the fourth quarter from $15.7 million in the prior year quarter.

Net income (loss) of ($1,267.9) million in the fourth quarter compared to net loss of ($15.4) million in the prior year quarter, almost all of which is a result of non-cash expenses. This change is mainly due to non-cash expenses and accounting charges primarily associated with goodwill and intangible assets recorded during the Aphria and Tilray acquisition in 2021, at which time stock prices and market values for cannabis companies reflected expectations for U.S. cannabis legalization. As a result, an accounting-related non-cash impairment charge of ($1,396.9) million was recognized. Net Income (loss) per share was ($1.30) compared to ($0.04) in the prior year quarter.

Adjusted net income 1 was $20.2 million in the fourth quarter and Adjusted net income per share 1 was $0.02 compared to $0.04 in the prior year quarter.

was $20.2 million in the fourth quarter and Adjusted net income per share was $0.02 compared to $0.04 in the prior year quarter. Adjusted EBITDA1 was $27.6 million in the fourth quarter compared to $29.5 million in the prior year quarter.





Financial Highlights – 2025 Fiscal Year

Net revenue increased 4% to $821.3 million and increased 6% to $833.7 million on a constant currency basis1 in fiscal 2025 compared to $788.9 million in the prior fiscal year.

Gross profit increased 8% to $240.6 million from the prior fiscal year and Gross margin was 29% for the fiscal year.

Cannabis net revenue was $249.0 million in fiscal 2025 compared to $272.8 million in the prior fiscal year, due to unexpected international medical cannabis permit delays, and strategic decisions to preserve margin in Canadian cannabis. For example, we deemphasized production and sales of vapes, which negatively impacted revenue by $15 million, and we deprioritized wholesale channels as they are less accretive to margins. Cannabis gross profit increased 10% to $99.0 million in fiscal 2025 from $90.2 million in the prior fiscal year. Adjusted gross profit 1 increased 1% to $99.0 million compared to $97.8 million in the prior fiscal year. Cannabis gross margin increased to 40% in fiscal 2025 from 33% in the prior fiscal year. Adjusted cannabis gross margin 1 increased to 40% from 36% in the prior fiscal year.

Beverage net revenue increased 19% to $240.6 million in fiscal 2025 from $202.1 million in the prior fiscal year primarily due to our recent acquisition of craft beverage brands effective Sept 1, 2024, offset by our strategic SKU rationalization which impacted revenue by $20 million. Beverage gross profit increased 5% to $93.0 million in fiscal 2025 from $88.6 million in the prior fiscal year. Adjusted beverage gross profit 1 increased 2% to $94.6 million from $93.2 million in the prior fiscal year. Beverage gross margin was 39% in fiscal 2025 compared to 44% in the prior fiscal year and adjusted gross beverage margin 1 was 39% in fiscal 2025 compared to 46% in the prior fiscal year, reflecting lower margins from the acquired brands.

Distribution net revenue increased 5% to $271.2 million compared to $258.7 million in the prior fiscal year. Distribution gross margin remained consistent at 11% in fiscal 2025 compared to the prior fiscal year.

Wellness net revenue increased 9% to $60.5 million in fiscal 2025 from $55.3 million in the prior fiscal year. Wellness gross margin increased to 32% in fiscal 2025 compared to 30% in the prior fiscal year.

Net income (loss) was ($2,181.4) million in fiscal 2025, compared to a net loss of ($222.4) million in the previous fiscal year. This change is mainly due to non-cash impairment of goodwill and intangible assets, as stated in Q4 financial highlights, of ($2,096.1) million. Net income (loss) per share was ($2.46), compared to a net income (loss) of ($0.33) per share in the prior fiscal year.

Adjusted net income 1 increased 45% to $9.0 million in fiscal 2025 compared to adjusted net income 2 of $6.2 million in the prior fiscal year. Adjusted net income per share 2 remained at $0.01 for the fiscal year.

increased 45% to $9.0 million in fiscal 2025 compared to adjusted net income of $6.2 million in the prior fiscal year. Adjusted net income per share remained at $0.01 for the fiscal year. Adjusted EBITDA 1 was $55.0 million in fiscal 2025 compared to $60.5 million in the prior fiscal year.

was $55.0 million in fiscal 2025 compared to $60.5 million in the prior fiscal year. Strong financial liquidity position of $256.4 million, consisting of $221.7 million in cash and $34.7 million in marketable securities.

Strengthened balance sheet and reduced bank indebtedness $10.9 million, net long-term debt $12.1 million and outstanding principal of the net convertible debt by $67.8 million from the previous fiscal year with another $5.0 million occurring subsequent to the fiscal year end totaling ~$100 million of debt repayments to date.

Fiscal Year 2026 Guidance

For its fiscal year ended May 31, 2026, the Company expects to achieve adjusted EBITDA of $62 million to $72 million, representing growth of 13% to 31% as compared to fiscal year 2025.

Management’s guidance for adjusted EBITDA is provided on a non-GAAP basis and excludes stock-based compensation; change in fair value of contingent consideration; purchase price accounting step-up; impairments of intangible assets and goodwill; inventory valuation allowance; Other than temporary change in fair value of convertible notes receivable; facility start-up and closure costs; litigation costs; restructuring costs, transaction (income) costs and (Gain) loss on sale of capital assets – non-operating facility and other non-operating income (expenses) and other non-recurring items that may be incurred during the Company's fiscal year 2026, which the Company will continue to identify as it reports its future financial results.

The Company cannot reconcile its expected adjusted EBITDA to net income “Fiscal Year 2026 Guidance” without unreasonable effort because of certain items that impact net income, and other reconciling metrics are out of the Company’s control and/or cannot be reasonably predicted at this time.

Consolidated Statements of Financial Position May 31, May 31, (in thousands of US dollars) 2025 2024 Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 221,666 $ 228,340 Marketable securities 34,697 32,182 Accounts receivable, net 121,489 101,695 Inventory 270,882 252,087 Prepaids and other current assets 34,092 31,332 Assets held for sale 5,800 32,074 Total current assets 688,626 677,710 Capital assets 568,433 558,247 Operating lease, right-of-use assets 22,279 16,101 Intangible assets 21,423 915,469 Goodwill 752,350 2,008,884 Long-term investments 10,132 7,859 Convertible notes receivable — 32,000 Other assets 11,084 5,395 Total assets $ 2,074,327 $ 4,221,665 Liabilities Current liabilities Bank indebtedness $ 7,181 $ 18,033 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 235,322 241,957 Contingent consideration 15,000 15,000 Warrant liability 1,092 3,253 Current portion of lease liabilities 6,941 5,091 Current portion of long-term debt 14,767 15,506 Current portion of convertible debentures payable — 330 Total current liabilities 280,303 299,170 Long - term liabilities Lease liabilities 64,925 60,422 Long-term debt 148,493 158,352 Convertible debentures payable 86,428 129,583 Deferred tax liabilities, net 3,748 130,870 Other liabilities 855 90 Total liabilities 584,752 778,487 Stockholders' equity Common stock ($0.0001 par value; 1,416,000,000 common shares authorized; 1,060,678,745 and 831,925,373 common shares issued and outstanding, respectively) 106 83 Treasury Stock (2,004,218 and nil treasury shares issued and outstanding, respectively) — — Preferred shares ($0.0001 par value; 10,000,000 preferred shares authorized; nil and nil preferred shares issued and outstanding, respectively) — — Additional paid-in capital 6,401,657 6,146,810 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (43,063 ) (43,499 ) Accumulated Deficit (4,847,226 ) (2,660,488 ) Total Tilray Brands, Inc. stockholders' equity 1,511,474 3,442,906 Non-controlling interests (21,899 ) 272 Total stockholders' equity 1,489,575 3,443,178 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 2,074,327 $ 4,221,665







Condensed Consolidated Statements of Net Income (Loss) and Comprehensive Income (Loss) For the three months For the twelve months ended May 31, Change % Change ended May 31, Change % Change (in thousands of U.S. dollars, 2025 2024 2025 vs. 2024 2025 2024 2025 vs. 2024 except for per share data) Net revenue $ 224,535 $ 229,882 $ (5,347 ) (2 )% $ 821,309 $ 788,942 $ 32,367 4% Cost of goods sold 156,902 147,532 9,370 6 % 580,739 565,591 15,148 3% Gross profit 67,633 82,350 (14,717 ) (18 )% 240,570 223,351 17,219 8% Operating expenses: General and administrative 37,968 43,589 (5,621 ) (13 )% 167,324 167,358 (34 ) (0)% Selling 14,282 12,796 1,486 12 % 56,039 37,233 18,806 51% Amortization 20,703 19,052 1,651 9 % 88,616 84,752 3,864 5% Marketing and promotion 8,969 12,999 (4,030 ) (31 )% 37,048 41,933 (4,885 ) (12)% Research and development 34 394 (360 ) (91 )% 284 635 (351 ) (55)% Change in fair value of contingent consideration — 1,000 (1,000 ) (100 )% — (15,790 ) 15,790 (100)% Impairment of intangible assets and goodwill 1,396,904 — 1,396,904 NM 2,096,139 — 2,096,139 NM Other than temporary change in fair value of convertible notes receivable 1,661 — 1,661 NM 21,661 42,681 (21,020 ) (49)% Litigation costs, net of recoveries 12,093 (188 ) 12,281 (6,532 )% 17,347 8,251 9,096 110% Restructuring costs 17,034 6,833 10,201 149 % 34,283 15,581 18,702 120% Transaction costs (income), net 1,971 2,401 (430 ) (18 )% 4,534 15,462 (10,928 ) (71)% Total operating expenses 1,511,619 98,876 1,412,743 1,429 % 2,523,275 398,096 2,125,179 534% Operating loss (1,443,986 ) (16,526 ) (1,427,460 ) 8,638 % (2,282,705 ) (174,745 ) (2,107,960 ) 1,206% Interest expense, net (3,966 ) (9,456 ) 5,490 (58 )% (29,952 ) (36,433 ) 6,481 (18)% Non-operating income (expense), net 54,915 (17,022 ) 71,937 (423 )% 10,284 (37,842 ) 48,126 (127)% Loss before income taxes (1,393,037 ) (43,004 ) (1,350,033 ) 3,139 % (2,302,373 ) (249,020 ) (2,053,353 ) 825% Income tax (recovery) expense (125,142 ) (27,629 ) (97,513 ) 353 % (121,017 ) (26,616 ) (94,401 ) 355% Net loss $ (1,267,895 ) $ (15,375 ) $ (1,252,520 ) 8,146 % $ (2,181,356 ) $ (222,404 ) (1,958,952 ) 881% Total net income (loss) attributable to: Stockholders of Tilray Brands, Inc. (1,272,795 ) (31,747 ) (1,241,048 ) 3,909 % (2,186,738 ) (244,981 ) (1,941,757 ) 793% Non-controlling interests 4,900 16,372 (11,472 ) (70 )% 5,382 22,577 (17,195 ) (76)% Other comprehensive gain (loss), net of tax Foreign currency translation gain (loss) 10,625 (595 ) 11,220 (1,886 )% 430 3,121 (2,691 ) (86)% Total other comprehensive gain (loss), net of tax 10,625 (595 ) 11,220 (1,886 )% 430 3,121 (2,691 ) (86)% Comprehensive loss $ (1,257,270 ) $ (15,970 ) $ (1,241,300 ) 7,773 % $ (2,180,926 ) $ (219,283 ) $ (1,961,643 ) 895% Total comprehensive income (loss) attributable to: Stockholders of Tilray Brands, Inc. (1,262,923 ) (32,059 ) (1,230,864 ) 3,839 % (2,186,302 ) (241,870 ) (1,944,432 ) 804% Non-controlling interests 5,653 16,089 (10,436 ) (65 )% 5,376 22,587 (17,211 ) (76)% Weighted average number of common shares - basic 977,959,890 794,180,769 183,779,121 23 % 890,326,017 742,649,477 147,676,540 20% Weighted average number of common shares - diluted 977,959,890 794,180,769 183,779,121 23 % 890,326,017 742,649,477 147,676,540 20% Net loss per share - basic $ (1.30 ) $ (0.04 ) $ (1.26 ) 3,156 % $ (2.46 ) $ (0.33 ) $ (2.13 ) 645% Net loss per share - diluted $ (1.30 ) $ (0.04 ) $ (1.26 ) 3,156 % $ (2.46 ) $ (0.33 ) $ (2.13 ) 645%







Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows For the twelve months Ended May 31, Change % Change (in thousands of US dollars) 2025 2024 2025 vs. 2024 Cash provided by (used in) operating activities: Net loss $ (2,181,356 ) $ (222,404 ) $ (1,958,952 ) 881% Adjustments for: Deferred income tax recovery (121,017 ) (38,872 ) (82,145 ) 211% Unrealized foreign exchange (gain) loss (18,218 ) 3,756 (21,974 ) (585)% Amortization 133,490 126,913 6,577 5% Loss (gain) on sale of capital assets 928 (4,198 ) 5,126 (122)% Accretion of convertible debt discount 10,863 14,459 (3,596 ) (25)% Impairment of intangible assets and goodwill 2,096,139 — 2,096,139 NM Other than temporary change in fair value of convertible notes receivable 21,661 42,681 (21,020 ) (49)% Other non-cash items (2,203 ) 13,626 (15,829 ) (116)% Stock-based compensation 24,289 31,769 (7,480 ) (24)% Loss on long-term investments & equity investments 5,550 4,855 695 14% (Gain) loss on derivative instruments (2,161 ) 21,172 (23,333 ) (110)% Change in fair value of contingent consideration — (15,790 ) 15,790 (100)% Change in non-cash working capital: Accounts receivable (17,801 ) (6,575 ) (11,226 ) 171% Prepaids and other current assets (8,264 ) 13,069 (21,333 ) (163)% Inventory (13,561 ) (15,578 ) 2,017 (13)% Accounts payable and accrued liabilities (22,938 ) 212 (23,150 ) (10,920)% Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities (94,599 ) (30,905 ) (63,694 ) 206% Cash provided by (used in) investing activities: Investment in capital and intangible assets (32,917 ) (29,249 ) (3,668 ) 13% Proceeds from disposal of capital and intangible assets 6,824 8,509 (1,685 ) (20)% Disposal (purchase) of marketable securities, net (2,515 ) 209,715 (212,230 ) (101)% Business acquisitions, net of cash acquired (18,110 ) (60,626 ) 42,516 (70)% Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities (46,718 ) 128,349 (175,067 ) (136)% Cash provided by (used in) financing activities: Share capital issued, net of cash issuance costs 161,188 8,619 152,569 1,770% Proceeds from long-term debt 3,450 32,621 (29,171 ) (89)% Repayment of long-term debt (15,506 ) (22,402 ) 6,896 (31)% Proceeds from convertible debt — 21,553 (21,553 ) (100)% Repayment of convertible debt (330 ) (107,330 ) 107,000 (100)% Repayment of lease liabilities (2,900 ) (2,900 ) — 0% Net increase (decrease) in bank indebtedness (10,852 ) (5,348 ) (5,504 ) 103% Dividend paid to NCI (1,544 ) — (1,544 ) NM Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 133,506 (75,187 ) 208,693 (278)% Effect of foreign exchange on cash and cash equivalents 1,137 (549 ) 1,686 (307)% Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents (6,674 ) 21,708 (28,382 ) (131)% Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of year 228,340 206,632 21,708 11% Cash and cash equivalents, end of year $ 221,666 $ 228,340 $ (6,674 ) (3)%







Net Revenue by Operating Segment For the three months ended

For the three months ended

For the year ended For the year ended (In thousands of U.S. dollars) May 31, 2025 % of Total Revenue May 31, 2024 % of Total Revenue May 31, 2025 % of Total Revenue May 31, 2024 % of Total Revenue Beverage business $ 65,621 29% $ 76,739 33% $ 240,595 29% $ 202,094 25% Cannabis business 67,826 30% 71,919 31% 249,001 30% 272,798 35% Distribution business 74,053 33% 65,566 29% 271,228 33% 258,740 33% Wellness business 17,035 8% 15,658 7% 60,485 8% 55,310 7% Total net revenue $ 224,535 100% $ 229,882 100% $ 821,309 100% $ 788,942 100% Net Revenue by Operating Segment in Constant Currency For the three months ended

For the three months ended

For the year ended For the year ended May 31, 2025 May 31, 2024 May 31, 2025 May 31, 2024 (In thousands of U.S. dollars) as reported in constant currency % of Total Revenue as reported in constant currency % of Total Revenue as reported in constant currency % of Total Revenue as reported in constant currency % of Total Revenue Beverage business $ 65,621 29% $ 76,739 33% $ 240,595 29% $ 202,094 25% Cannabis business 68,464 31% 71,919 31% 254,584 31% 272,798 35% Distribution business 72,326 32% 65,566 29% 277,187 33% 258,740 33% Wellness business 17,302 8% 15,658 7% 61,370 7% 55,310 7% Total net revenue $ 223,713 100% $ 229,882 100% $ 833,736 100% $ 788,942 100% Net Cannabis Revenue by Market Channel For the three months ended

For the three months ended

For the year ended For the year ended (In thousands of U.S. dollars) May 31, 2025 % of Total Revenue May 31, 2024 % of Total Revenue May 31, 2025 % of Total Revenue May 31, 2024 % of Total Revenue Revenue from Canadian medical cannabis $ 6,225 9% $ 6,418 9% $ 24,998 10% $ 25,211 9% Revenue from Canadian adult-use cannabis 58,421 86% 61,496 86% 224,048 91% 266,846 98% Revenue from wholesale cannabis 2,214 3% 12,992 18% 18,207 7% 25,340 9% Revenue from international cannabis 22,365 33% 13,110 18% 63,356 25% 53,295 20% Less excise taxes (21,399 ) (31)% (22,097 ) (31)% (81,608 ) (33)% (97,894 ) (36)% Total $ 67,826 100% $ 71,919 100% $ 249,001 100% $ 272,798 100% Net Cannabis Revenue by Market Channel in Constant Currency For the three months ended

For the three months ended

For the year ended For the year ended May 31, 2025 May 31, 2024 May 31, 2025 May 31, 2024 (In thousands of U.S. dollars) as reported in constant currency % of Total Revenue as reported in constant currency % of Total Revenue as reported in constant currency % of Total Revenue as reported in constant currency % of Total Revenue Revenue from Canadian medical cannabis $ 6,399 9% $ 6,418 9% $ 25,797 10% $ 25,211 9% Revenue from Canadian adult-use cannabis 59,986 88% 61,496 86% 230,953 91% 266,846 98% Revenue from wholesale cannabis 2,254 3% 12,992 18% 18,779 7% 25,340 9% Revenue from international cannabis 21,800 32% 13,110 18% 63,211 25% 53,295 20% Less excise taxes (21,975 ) (32)% (22,097 ) (31)% (84,156 ) (33)% (97,894 ) (36)% Total $ 68,464 100% $ 71,919 100% $ 254,584 100% $ 272,798 100%







Other Financial Information: Gross Margin and Adjusted Gross Margin For the three months ended May 31, 2025 (In thousands of U.S. dollars) Beverage Cannabis Distribution Wellness Total Net revenue $ 65,621 $ 67,826 $ 74,053 $ 17,035 $ 224,535 Cost of goods sold 40,630 38,201 66,615 11,456 156,902 Gross profit $ 24,991 $ 29,625 $ 7,438 $ 5,579 $ 67,633 Gross margin 38 % 44 % 10 % 33 % 30 % For the three months ended May 31, 2024 (In thousands of U.S. dollars) Beverage Cannabis Distribution Wellness Total Net revenue $ 76,739 $ 71,919 $ 65,566 $ 15,658 $ 229,882 Cost of goods sold 35,907 43,087 57,750 10,788 147,532 Gross profit 40,832 28,832 7,816 4,870 82,350 Gross margin 53 % 40 % 12 % 31 % 36 % Adjustments: Purchase price accounting step-up 176 — — — 176 Adjusted gross profit $ 41,008 $ 28,832 $ 7,816 $ 4,870 $ 82,526 Adjusted gross margin 53 % 40 % 12 % 31 % 36 % For the twelve months ended May 31, 2025 (In thousands of U.S. dollars) Beverage Cannabis Distribution Wellness Total Net revenue $ 240,595 $ 249,001 $ 271,228 $ 60,485 $ 821,309 Cost of goods sold 147,591 150,005 241,896 41,247 580,739 Gross profit 93,004 98,996 29,332 19,238 240,570 Gross margin 39 % 40 % 11 % 32 % 29 % Adjustments: Purchase price accounting step-up 1,610 — — — 1,610 Adjusted gross profit $ 94,614 $ 98,996 $ 29,332 $ 19,238 $ 242,180 Adjusted gross margin 39 % 40 % 11 % 32 % 29 % For the twelve months ended May 31, 2024 (In thousands of U.S. dollars) Beverage Cannabis Distribution Wellness Total Net revenue $ 202,094 $ 272,798 $ 258,740 $ 55,310 $ 788,942 Cost of goods sold 113,522 182,594 230,596 38,879 565,591 Gross profit 88,572 90,204 28,144 16,431 223,351 Gross margin 44 % 33 % 11 % 30 % 28 % Adjustments: Purchase price accounting step-up 4,602 7,628 — — 12,230 Adjusted gross profit $ 93,174 $ 97,832 $ 28,144 $ 16,431 $ 235,581 Adjusted gross margin 46 % 36 % 11 % 30 % 30 %







Other Financial Information: Adjusted Earnings Before Interest, Taxes and Amortization For the three months

ended May 31, Change % Change For the year

ended May 31, Change % Change (In thousands of U.S. dollars) 2025 2024 2025 vs. 2024 2025 2024 2025 vs. 2024 Net income (loss) $ (1,267,895 ) $ (15,375 ) $ (1,252,520 ) 8,146 % $ (2,181,356 ) $ (222,404 ) $ (1,958,952 ) 881 % Income tax (recovery) expense (125,142 ) (27,629 ) (97,513 ) 353 % (121,017 ) (26,616 ) (94,401 ) 355 % Interest expense, net 3,966 9,456 (5,490 ) (58 )% 29,952 36,433 (6,481 ) (18 )% Non-operating income (expense), net (54,915 ) 17,022 (71,937 ) (423 )% (10,284 ) 37,842 (48,126 ) (127 )% Amortization 34,080 31,730 2,350 7 % 133,490 126,913 6,577 5 % Stock-based compensation 6,100 7,252 (1,152 ) (16 )% 24,289 31,769 (7,480 ) (24 )% Change in fair value of contingent consideration — 1,000 (1,000 ) (100 )% — (15,790 ) 15,790 (100 )% Impairment of intangible assets and goodwill 1,396,904 — 1,396,904 NM 2,096,139 — 2,096,139 NM Other than temporary change in fair value of convertible notes receivable 1,661 — 1,661 NM 21,661 42,681 (21,020 ) (49 )% Project 420 business optimization — — — NM 2,600 — 2,600 NM Loss (gain) on sale of capital assets - non-operating facility 1,787 (3,987 ) 5,774 (145 )% 1,787 (3,987 ) 5,774 (145 )% Purchase price accounting step-up — 176 (176 ) (100 )% 1,610 12,230 (10,620 ) (87 )% Facility start-up and closure costs — 800 (800 ) (100 )% — 2,100 (2,100 ) (100 )% Litigation costs, net of recoveries 12,093 (188 ) 12,281 (6,532 )% 17,347 8,251 9,096 110 % Restructuring costs 17,034 6,833 10,201 149 % 34,283 15,581 18,702 120 % Transaction costs (income), net 1,971 2,401 (430 ) (18 )% 4,534 15,462 (10,928 ) (71 )% Adjusted EBITDA $ 27,644 $ 29,491 $ (1,847 ) (6 )% $ 55,035 $ 60,465 $ (5,430 ) (9 )% For the three months

ended May 31, Change % Change For the year

ended May 31, Change % Change (In thousands of U.S. dollars) 2025 2024 2025 vs. 2024 2025 2024 2025 vs. 2024 Net loss attributable to stockholders of Tilray Brands, Inc. $ (1,272,795 ) $ (31,747 ) $ (1,241,048 ) 3,909 % $ (2,186,738 ) $ (244,981 ) $ (1,941,757 ) 793 % Non-operating income (expense), net (54,915 ) 17,022 (71,937 ) (423 )% (10,284 ) 37,842 (48,126 ) (127 )% Amortization 34,080 31,730 2,350 7 % 133,490 126,913 6,577 5 % Stock-based compensation 6,100 7,252 (1,152 ) (16 )% 24,289 31,769 (7,480 ) (24 )% Change in fair value of contingent consideration — 1,000 (1,000 ) (100 )% — (15,790 ) 15,790 (100 )% Impairment of intangible assets and goodwill 1,396,904 — 1,396,904 NM 2,096,139 — 2,096,139 NM Income tax recovery on impairment of intangible assets (121,436 ) — (121,436 ) NM (121,436 ) — (121,436 ) NM Other than temporary change in fair value of convertible notes receivable, attributable to stockholders of Tilray Brands, Inc. 1,129 — 1,129 NM 14,729 29,023 (14,294 ) (49 )% Project 420 business optimization — — — NM 2,600 — 2,600 NM Facility start-up and closure costs — 800 (800 ) (100 )% — 2,100 (2,100 ) (100 )% Litigation costs, net of recoveries 12,093 (188 ) 12,281 (6,532 )% 17,347 8,251 9,096 110 % Restructuring costs 17,034 6,833 10,201 149 % 34,283 15,581 18,702 120 % Transaction costs (income), net 1,971 2,401 (430 ) (18 )% 4,534 15,462 (10,928 ) (71 )% Adjusted net income (loss) $ 20,165 $ 35,103 $ (14,938 ) (43 )% $ 8,953 $ 6,170 $ 2,783 45 % Adjusted net income (loss) per share - basic $ 0.02 $ 0.04 $ (0.02 ) (50 )% $ 0.01 $ 0.01 $ — 0 % Other Financial Information: Free Cash Flow For the three months

ended May 31, Change % Change For the year

ended May 31, Change % Change (In thousands of U.S. dollars) 2025 2024 2025 vs. 2024 2025 2024 2025 vs. 2024 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities $ (12,807 ) $ 30,707 $ (43,514 ) (142 )% $ (94,599 ) $ (30,905 ) $ (63,694 ) 206 % Less: investments in capital and intangible assets, net (340 ) (2,367 ) 2,027 (86 )% (26,093 ) (20,740 ) (5,353 ) 26 % Free cash flow $ (13,147 ) $ 28,340 $ (41,487 ) (146 )% $ (120,692 ) $ (51,645 ) $ (69,047 ) 134 % Add: growth CAPEX 219 2,596 (2,377 ) (92 )% 6,537 16,243 (9,706 ) (60 )% Add: cash income taxes related to Aphria Diamond — — — NM — 16,333 (16,333 ) (100 )% Add: integration costs related to HEXO — (325 ) 325 (100 )% — 25,630 (25,630 ) (100 )% Adjusted free cash flow $ (12,928 ) $ 30,611 $ (43,539 ) (142 )% $ (114,155 ) $ 6,561 $ (120,716 ) (1,840 )%







Other Financial Information: Key Operating Metrics For the three months

ended, May 31, For the year

ended May 31, (in thousands of U.S. dollars) 2025 2024 2025 2024 Net beverage revenue $ 65,621 $ 76,739 $ 240,595 $ 202,094 Net cannabis revenue 67,826 71,919 249,001 272,798 Distribution revenue 74,053 65,566 271,228 258,740 Wellness revenue 17,035 15,658 60,485 55,310 Beverage costs 40,630 35,907 147,591 113,522 Cannabis costs 38,201 43,087 150,005 182,594 Distribution costs 66,615 57,750 241,896 230,596 Wellness costs 11,456 10,788 41,247 38,879 Adjusted gross profit (excluding PPA step-up) 67,633 82,526 242,180 235,581 Beverage adjusted gross margin (excluding PPA step-up) 38 % 53 % 39 % 46 % Cannabis adjusted gross margin (excluding PPA step-up) 44 % 40 % 40 % 36 % Distribution gross margin 10 % 12 % 11 % 11 % Wellness gross margin 33 % 31 % 32 % 30 % Adjusted EBITDA 27,644 29,491 55,035 60,465 Cash and marketable securities as at the period ended: 256,363 260,522 256,363 260,522 Working capital as at the year ended: 408,323 378,540 408,323 378,540





