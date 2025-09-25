Tilray Brands, Inc. to Announce First Quarter Fiscal Year 2026 Financial Results on October 9, 2025

NEW YORK and LEAMINGTON, Ontario, Sept. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tilray Brands, Inc. (“Tilray” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: TLRY; TSX: TLRY), a global lifestyle and consumer packaged goods company at the forefront of the cannabis, beverage and wellness industries, today announced that the Company will release its financial results for the first quarter which ended August 31, 2025 before the financial markets open on Thursday, October 9, 2025.

Live Conference Call and Audio Webcast

Tilray will host a live conference call, which will be webcast, to discuss these results at 8:30 AM Eastern Time on the same day. The webcast can be accessed on the Events & Presentations section of Tilray’s Investor Relations website.

Investor Q&A

Tilray Brands stockholders can submit and upvote questions on Robinhood and Say Technologies, beginning today and until October 8, 2025. To submit questions ahead of the webcast visit the Tilray stock detail page on Robinhood or the Say Technologies platform at https://app.saytechnologies.com/tilray-brands-2026-q1.

