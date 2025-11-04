Thryv Therapeutics to Participate in Upcoming 2025 Healthcare Investor Conferences

MONTREAL, Nov. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ - Thryv Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company advancing a series of novel serum glucocorticoid inducible kinase 1 (SGK1) inhibitors for inherited cardiac arrhythmias, cardiometabolic diseases, and cardiomyopathies, today announced its participation in several prominent healthcare investor conferences this fall, where the company will provide updates on its pipeline and progress in precision cardiovascular medicine.

Wells Fargo Virtual Private Biopharma Symposium 2025

Format: Fireside chat and one-on-one investor meetings

Date: Wednesday, November 5, 2025

Wednesday, November 5, 2025 Location: Virtual

Stifel Healthcare Conference 2025

Format: Presentation and one-on-one investor meetings

Date: Thursday, November 13, 2025, 2:30 pm – 3:15 pm EST

Thursday, November 13, 2025, 2:30 pm – 3:15 pm EST Location: Lotte New York Palace Hotel, New York, NY

Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference 2025

Format: Investor meetings

Date: Monday, November 17 – Friday, November 21, 2025

Monday, November 17 – Friday, November 21, 2025 Location: London, UK

RBC Healthcare Private Company Conference 2025

Format: Fireside chat and one-on-one investor meetings

Date: Thursday, December 11, 2025

Thursday, December 11, 2025 Location: Virtual

Thryv Therapeutics looks forward to engaging with the investment community to share updates on its SGK1 inhibitor pipeline and clinical programs targeting Long QT Syndrome, atrial fibrillation, and heart failure.

To arrange a meeting with Thryv Therapeutics during any of the conferences, please contact admin@thryvtrx.com.

About Thryv Therapeutics



Thryv Therapeutics Inc. is a privately owned company based in Montreal, Quebec, Canada. Thryv is pioneering a precision medicine approach to treat genetic channelopathies, cardiometabolic diseases, and cardiomyopathies with potent and highly selective inhibitors of serum glucocorticoid inducible kinase 1 (SGK1). For more information, please visit www.thryvtrx.com.

