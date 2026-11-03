Thryv Therapeutics Announces $30 Million Financing to Launch the ASPIRE-HF Study in Patients with Heart Failure; Wave II Efficacy Cohort Fully Enrolled in Long QT Syndrome

$30 million Series B financing led by InClin, Inc., a global contract research organization, with continued support from existing investors

ASPIRE-HF, a Phase 2a study of THRV-1268 in heart failure with reduced ejection fraction and QTc prolongation, opens for enrollment in early 2027

Wave II, a Phase 2/3 study of THRV-1268 in Long QT Syndrome, completes enrollment of its first efficacy cohort, with data expected in early 2027

Thryv to present new data on SGK1 inhibition in cardiometabolic heart failure in a late-breaking science session at AHA Scientific Sessions 2026

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Thryv Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing precision therapies for inherited channelopathies, cardiometabolic diseases and cardiomyopathies through its pipeline of potent and highly selective inhibitors of serum glucocorticoid inducible kinase 1 (SGK1), today announced a $30 million Series B financing led by InClin, Inc., a global contract research organization, with continued support from existing investors. The financing follows completion of enrollment of the first efficacy cohort in the Wave II Phase 2/3 study of THRV-1268 in Long QT Syndrome and a favorable review of the available Wave II data by the study's Independent Data Monitoring Committee (IDMC). Proceeds will support advancement of THRV-1268 into ASPIRE-HF (Addressing SGK1-driven Prolonged QT and Impaired REmodeling in Heart Failure), a Phase 2a study in adults with symptomatic HFrEF and QTc prolongation, opening for enrollment in early 2027.

Series B Financing



The Series B financing was led by InClin, Inc., a global contract research organization with operations in San Mateo, California and Sydney, Australia. In recent months, Thryv has worked with InClin to establish clinical operations in Australia, enabling initial patient enrollment in the ASPIRE-HF study early next year. Proceeds will fund the Phase 2a ASPIRE-HF study through a pre-specified analysis of safety and efficacy, including changes in QTc and established biomarkers of heart failure risk. InClin joins as a strategic investor, bringing clinical operating capability alongside capital, together with existing investors Fonds de solidarité FTQ, Amplitude Ventures, Investissement Québec, Lumira Ventures, adMare BioInnovations, CTI Life Sciences Fund, and Alexandria Venture Investments.

ASPIRE-HF



ASPIRE-HF is a Phase 2a, double-blind, randomized, placebo-controlled study evaluating the safety and pharmacokinetics of THRV-1268 and its effects on markers of arrhythmic risk, cardiac function, and cardiac remodeling in adults on GDMT with symptomatic HFrEF and QTc prolongation. Participants will be randomized to one of two dose levels of THRV-1268 or placebo over a 24-week treatment period, with a pre-specified early efficacy evaluation at Week 6.

Additional information will be available at www.aspire-hf.com.

"ASPIRE-HF is the culmination of years of work to establish SGK1 as a therapeutic target," said Amy Sehnert, MD, FACC, Chief Medical Officer of Thryv Therapeutics. "Human genetic and preclinical evidence, together with Phase 1 results demonstrating QT interval shortening in obese individuals, supports expanding our clinical program into heart failure. Patients living with HFrEF and a prolonged QTc carry a compounded burden: high residual morbidity on current standard of care, rapid and progressive cardiac failure, electrical instability, and a heightened risk of sudden cardiac death. This financing allows us to begin addressing several drivers of residual risk in this population with the multimodal mechanism of THRV-1268."

Long QT Syndrome Program Update



The Wave II Phase 2/3 study of THRV-1268 in Long QT Syndrome (NCT07277582) has completed enrollment of its first efficacy cohort, with data expected in early 2027. In the third quarter of 2026, the IDMC reviewed available Wave II safety and pharmacokinetic data and recommended continuation without modification. No serious adverse events have been reported. The Company has submitted a protocol amendment to its U.S. FDA IND to include patients with Long QT Syndrome Type 3, further broadening a study that is now open to participants aged 15 years and older.

Upcoming Presentations at AHA Scientific Sessions 2026



Thryv will present new data at the American Heart Association Scientific Sessions 2026, taking place November 6–9, 2026 at the McCormick Place Convention Center in Chicago, IL.

Late-Breaking Basic Science



SGK1 Inhibition, Monotherapy Or In Combination With Incretin Agonism, Targets Residual Risk In Cardiometabolic Heart Failure

Poster Presentation



What is the Lived Experience and Symptom Burden of Patients with Long QT Syndrome Type 2 & Type 3? Initial Findings from the myQTwave National Survey

About Thryv Therapeutics Inc.



Thryv Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company advancing a portfolio of potent, selective inhibitors of serum and glucocorticoid-regulated kinase 1 (SGK1) as precision therapies for inherited channelopathies, cardiometabolic diseases and cardiomyopathies. SGK1 sits at the intersection of electrical and structural heart disease, where electrical instability drives the inflammation and fibrosis that lead to adverse structural remodeling. Thryv's lead candidate, THRV-1268, is being evaluated in two clinical trials: Wave II, a Phase 2/3 study in patients with Long QT Syndrome Type 2 (LQT2) and Type 3 (LQT3), and ASPIRE-HF, a Phase 2a study in heart failure with reduced ejection fraction (HFrEF). For more information, visit www.thryvtrx.com.

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