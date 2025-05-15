Three-month interim report (Q1) 2025 (Unaudited): LEO Pharma Delivers 9% Revenue Growth at Constant Exchange Rates and Doubles Adjusted EBITDA Margin to 16%

BALLERUP, Denmark--(BUSINESS WIRE)--In Q1, LEO Pharma continued its robust growth, driven by dermatology, and made significant strategic progress. This included expanding the launch of Anzupgo® to five markets, advancing innovation through the newly formed strategic partnership with Gilead for the STAT6 program, and significantly improving profitability with a return to a positive net profit.

Q1 2025 highlights

LEO Pharma’s revenue increased by 10% year-on-year to DKK 3,373 million, and by 9% at constant exchange rates (CER). The revenue growth was led by North America (+45% at CER), with Europe (+2% at CER) and Rest of World (+5% at CER) also contributing to the overall growth.

Dermatology portfolio revenue grew by 10% (CER) year-on-year, driven by the Strategic brands, Adtralza®/Adbry® and Anzupgo®, which together saw a revenue increase of 73% (CER). Sales in the Thrombosis portfolio declined by 1% (CER) year-on-year, negatively impacted by order timing.

Operating profit improved significantly, with adjusted EBITDA reaching DKK 545 million in Q1 2025, reflecting a margin of 16% (Q1 2024: 8%) excluding the upfront payment from Gilead and other non-recurring items.

Net profit for the quarter was DKK 1,742 million (Q1 2024: negative DKK 366 million), including non-recurring items.

Free cash flow was positive DKK 1,386 million for Q1 2025 (Q1 2024: negative DKK 571 million), and net interest-bearing debt was reduced to DKK 9,750 million (YE 2024: DKK 11,115 million). Excluding one off M&A-related payments, free cash flow in Q1 2025 was negative DKK 241 million.

In Q1, LEO Pharma reported positive results from the DELTA TEEN and DELTA China trials, marking the fifth and sixth consecutive successful phase 3 trials for delgocitinib (brand name: Anzupgo®) in chronic hand ezcema. Additionally, in January, LEO Pharma announced a strategic partnership with Gilead Sciences to accelerate the pre-clinical STAT6 program.

The 2025 financial outlook for revenue growth of 6-9% (CER) and an adjusted EBITDA margin of 15-18% is unchanged and confirmed.

"We have seen a good start to 2025, with encouraging progress in the ongoing launch of Anzupgo® and key milestones achieved for our innovation pipeline. A significant highlight is the acceleration of the STAT6 program through our new partnership with Gilead. Additionally, the return to a positive net result marks another key milestone for the quarter, as we continue to develop the foundations for LEO Pharma’s long-term financial strength,” says Christophe Bourdon, CEO of LEO Pharma.

Q1 2025 Financial overview

(DKK million) Q1 2025 Q1 2024 Growth as reported Revenue 3,373 3,064 10% Revenue growth at CER 9% 13% N.m. Adjusted EBITDA 545 257 112% Net profit /(loss) for the period 1,742 (366) N.m.

About LEO Pharma

LEO Pharma is a global leader in medical dermatology. We deliver innovative solutions for skin health, building on a century of experience with breakthrough medicines in healthcare. We are committed to making a fundamental difference in people’s lives, and our broad portfolio of treatments serves close to 100 million patients in over 70 countries annually. Headquartered in Denmark, LEO Pharma has a team of 4,000 people worldwide. LEO Pharma is co-owned by majority shareholder the LEO Foundation and, since 2021, Nordic Capital. For more information, visit www.leo-pharma.com

For further information please contact:

Investor Relations: Christian Sørup Ryom, telephone +45 4494 5888

Media: Jeppe Ilkjær, telephone +45 3050 2014