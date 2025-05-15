SUBSCRIBE
Three-month interim report (Q1) 2025 (Unaudited): LEO Pharma Delivers 9% Revenue Growth at Constant Exchange Rates and Doubles Adjusted EBITDA Margin to 16%

May 15, 2025 
2 min read

BALLERUP, Denmark--(BUSINESS WIRE)--In Q1, LEO Pharma continued its robust growth, driven by dermatology, and made significant strategic progress. This included expanding the launch of Anzupgo® to five markets, advancing innovation through the newly formed strategic partnership with Gilead for the STAT6 program, and significantly improving profitability with a return to a positive net profit.





Q1 2025 highlights

  • LEO Pharma’s revenue increased by 10% year-on-year to DKK 3,373 million, and by 9% at constant exchange rates (CER). The revenue growth was led by North America (+45% at CER), with Europe (+2% at CER) and Rest of World (+5% at CER) also contributing to the overall growth.
  • Dermatology portfolio revenue grew by 10% (CER) year-on-year, driven by the Strategic brands, Adtralza®/Adbry® and Anzupgo®, which together saw a revenue increase of 73% (CER). Sales in the Thrombosis portfolio declined by 1% (CER) year-on-year, negatively impacted by order timing.
  • Operating profit improved significantly, with adjusted EBITDA reaching DKK 545 million in Q1 2025, reflecting a margin of 16% (Q1 2024: 8%) excluding the upfront payment from Gilead and other non-recurring items.
  • Net profit for the quarter was DKK 1,742 million (Q1 2024: negative DKK 366 million), including non-recurring items.
  • Free cash flow was positive DKK 1,386 million for Q1 2025 (Q1 2024: negative DKK 571 million), and net interest-bearing debt was reduced to DKK 9,750 million (YE 2024: DKK 11,115 million). Excluding one off M&A-related payments, free cash flow in Q1 2025 was negative DKK 241 million.
  • In Q1, LEO Pharma reported positive results from the DELTA TEEN and DELTA China trials, marking the fifth and sixth consecutive successful phase 3 trials for delgocitinib (brand name: Anzupgo®) in chronic hand ezcema. Additionally, in January, LEO Pharma announced a strategic partnership with Gilead Sciences to accelerate the pre-clinical STAT6 program.
  • The 2025 financial outlook for revenue growth of 6-9% (CER) and an adjusted EBITDA margin of 15-18% is unchanged and confirmed.

"We have seen a good start to 2025, with encouraging progress in the ongoing launch of Anzupgo® and key milestones achieved for our innovation pipeline. A significant highlight is the acceleration of the STAT6 program through our new partnership with Gilead. Additionally, the return to a positive net result marks another key milestone for the quarter, as we continue to develop the foundations for LEO Pharma’s long-term financial strength,” says Christophe Bourdon, CEO of LEO Pharma.

Q1 2025 Financial overview

(DKK million)

Q1 2025

Q1 2024

Growth as reported

Revenue

3,373

3,064

10%

Revenue growth at CER

9%

13%

N.m.

Adjusted EBITDA

545

257

112%

Net profit /(loss) for the period

1,742

(366)

N.m.

About LEO Pharma

LEO Pharma is a global leader in medical dermatology. We deliver innovative solutions for skin health, building on a century of experience with breakthrough medicines in healthcare. We are committed to making a fundamental difference in people’s lives, and our broad portfolio of treatments serves close to 100 million patients in over 70 countries annually. Headquartered in Denmark, LEO Pharma has a team of 4,000 people worldwide. LEO Pharma is co-owned by majority shareholder the LEO Foundation and, since 2021, Nordic Capital. For more information, visit www.leo-pharma.com


Contacts

For further information please contact:
Investor Relations: Christian Sørup Ryom, telephone +45 4494 5888
Media: Jeppe Ilkjær, telephone +45 3050 2014

Europe Earnings
