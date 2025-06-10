Thirteen Studies of Ascentage Pharma’s Assets Including Olverembatinib and Lisaftoclax Selected for Presentations at 2025 European Hematology Association Annual Congress

ROCKVILLE, Md. and SUZHOU, China, June 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ascentage Pharma (NASDAQ: AAPG; HKEX: 6855), a global biopharmaceutical company dedicated to addressing unmet medical needs in cancers, announced that 13 studies of its core assets - including the novel drug olverembatinib (HQP1351), the investigational Bcl-2 inhibitor lisaftoclax (APG-2575), and the investigational EED inhibitor APG-5918 – will be featured in an oral presentation, multiple poster presentations and multiple online publications at the 2025 European Hematology Association (EHA) Annual Congress taking place in Milan, Italy, from June 12-15, 2025.

The EHA Annual Congress is the largest gathering of the hematology community in Europe. Attracting more than 10,000 attendees from more than 100 countries every year, the congress showcases cutting-edge research and ground-breaking clinical results in the field of hematology.

Oral Presentation

Integrating Genomic and Transcriptomic Insights for Predicting Responses and Outcomes in Patients with CML Receiving 3rd-Generation TKI Therapy

Abstract#: S162

Session: Biology of CML treatment response and resistance

Date and Time: Saturday, 14 June, 17:30-17:45 CEST / Saturday, 14 June, 23:30-23:45 Beijing Time

Principal Authors: Prof. Qian Jiang, Peking University People’s Hospital; Dr. Xiaoshuai Zhang, Peking University People’s Hospital



Poster Presentations

Frontline Chemotherapy-Free Combination of Olverembatinib with Venetoclax and Azacitidine in Newly Diagnosed Ph+ Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia: Preliminary Outcomes of a Prospective Study

Abstract#: PF384

Session: Acute lymphoblastic leukemia – Clinical

Date and Time: Friday, 13 June, 18:30-19:30 CEST / Saturday, 14 June, 00:30-01:30 Beijing Time

Principal Author: Prof. Xiaowen Tang, The First Affiliated Hospital of Soochow University; Xin Zhang, The First Affiliated Hospital of Soochow University



A Phase 2 Study of Olverembatinib for the Treatment of Myeloid/Lymphoid Neoplasms with FGFR1 Rearrangement

Abstract#: PF390

Session: Acute lymphoblastic leukemia – Clinical

Date and Time: Friday, 13 June, 18:30-19:30 CEST / Saturday, 14 June, 00:30-01:30 Beijing Time

Principal Authors: Prof. Suning Chen, The First Affiliated Hospital of Soochow University; Wenzhi Cai, The First Affiliated Hospital of Soochow University



Efficacy and Safety of Regimen with Olverembatinib and Blinatumomab for the Frontline Treatment of Ph-Positive or Ph-Like Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia

Abstract#: PS1367

Session: Acute lymphoblastic leukemia – Clinical

Date and Time: Saturday, 14 June, 18:30-19:30 CEST / Sunday, 15 June, 00:30-01:30 Beijing Time

Principal Authors: Prof. Hongsheng Zhou, Nanfang Hospital, Southern Medical University; Xiuli Xu, Nanfang Hospital, Southern Medical University



Combination of Olverembatinib and VP Regimen as First-Line Therapy for Adult Patients with Philadelphia Chromosome-Positive Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia: A Single-Arm, Multicentre, Phase 2 Trial

Abstract#: PS1372

Session: Acute lymphoblastic leukemia – Clinical

Date and Time: Saturday, 14 June, 18:30-19:30 CEST / Sunday, 15 June, 00:30-01:30 Beijing Time

Principal Authors: Prof. Jie Jin, The First Affiliated Hospital, Zhejiang University School of Medicine; Dr. Gaixiang Xu, The First Affiliated Hospital, Zhejiang University School of Medicine



Efficacy and Safety of The Third-Generation Tyrosine Kinase Inhibitor Olverembatinib in Combination with Inotuzumab Ozogamicin for the Treatment of Adult Philadelphia Chromosome-Positive Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia Patients With Relapsed Disease or Persistent Minimal Residual Disease Bridging to Hematopoietic Stem Cell Transplantation: A Phase II Study

Abstract#: PS1387

Session: Acute lymphoblastic leukemia – Clinical

Date and Time: Saturday, 14 June, 18:30-19:30 CEST / Sunday, 15 June, 00:30-01:30 Beijing Time

Principal Author: Erlie Jiang, Institute of Hematology & Blood Diseases Hospital, Chinese Academy of Medical Sciences & Peking Union Medical College; Xiaoyu Zhang, Institute of Hematology & Blood Diseases Hospital, Chinese Academy of Medical Sciences & Peking Union Medical College



Embryonic Ectoderm Development (EED) Inhibitor APG-5918 Exhibits Potent Antitumor Activity and Synergizes with Histone Deacetylase Inhibitor Tucidinostat in Preclinical

T-Cell Lymphoma (TCL) Models

Abstract#: PS1993

Session: Lymphoma biology & translational research

Date and Time: Saturday, 14 June, 18:30-19:30 CEST / Sunday, 15 June, 00:30-01:30

Principal Author: Dr. Eric Liang, Ascentage Pharma Group Inc.



Online Publications

Alternating Low-Dose Inotuzumab Ozogamicin and Blinatumomab in Maintenance Therapy for Ph+ ALL: A Single-Center Retrospective Analysis

Abstract: PB2384

Principal Author: Prof. Zi-Yuan Nie, The Second Hospital of Hebei Medical University



Efficacy and Safety of Blinatumomab in Newly-Diagnosed Patients with Ph-Positive/Negative B-Cell Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia

Abstract#: PB2363

Principal Author: Yinqiang Zhang, Institute of Hematology, Union Hospital, Tongji Medical College, Huazhong University of Science and Technology



Efficacy and Safety of the Third-Generation TKI Olverembatinib in Relapsed and Persistent MRD Positive Philadelphia Chromosome-Positive Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia Patients

Abstract#: PB2360

Principal Author: Xinwen Jiang, The Second Hospital of Hebei Medical University



Clinical Features and Genetic Abnormalities Predict Outcomes in Patients with Chronic Myeloid Leukemia in the Accelerated-Phase Receiving Olverembatinib Therapy: A Retrospective Multicenter Study

Abstract#: PB2701

Principal Author: Mengyao Yuan, Peking University People's Hospital



A Real-World Study of Olverembatinib in the Treatment of Chronic Myeloid Leukemia from China: A Single-Center Retrospective Study

Abstract#: PB2714

Principal Author: Tian Dong, West China Hospital of Sichuan University



Synergistic Effects of Olverembatinib (HQP1351) Combined with Bcl-2 Inhibitor Lisaftoclax (APG-2575) and Bcl-2/Bcl-xL Inhibitor Pelcitoclax (APG-1252) in T-Cell Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia (T-ALL)

Abstract#: PB2341

Principal Author: Bo Peng, Ascentage Pharma (Suzhou) Co., Ltd.



About Ascentage Pharma

Ascentage Pharma (NASDAQ: AAPG; HKEX: 6855) is a global biopharmaceutical company dedicated to addressing unmet medical needs in cancers. The company has built a rich pipeline of innovative drug candidates that includes inhibitors targeting key proteins in the apoptotic pathway, such as Bcl-2 and MDM2-p53 and next-generation kinase inhibitors.

The lead asset, olverembatinib, is the first novel third-generation BCR-ABL1 inhibitor approved in China for the treatment of patients with CML in chronic phase (CML-CP) with T315I mutations, CML in accelerated phase (CML-AP) with T315I mutations, and CML-CP that is resistant or intolerant to first and second-generation TKIs. It is covered by the China National Reimbursement Drug List (NRDL). The Company is currently conducting an FDA-cleared, global registrational Phase III trial, or POLARIS-2, of olverembatinib for CML, as well as global registrational Phase III trials for newly diagnosed Ph+ ALL patients and SDH-deficient GIST patients.

The second lead asset, lisaftoclax, is a novel Bcl-2 inhibitor for the treatment of various hematologic malignancies. The NDA for the treatment of relapsed and/or refractory CLL and SLL was accepted with Priority Review designation by China’s National Medical Products Administration. The Company is currently conducting an FDA-cleared, global registrational Phase III trial, or GLORA, of lisaftoclax in combination with BTK inhibitors for patients with CLL/SLL previously treated with BTK inhibitors for more than 12 months with suboptimal response, as well as global registrational Phase III trials for newly diagnosed CLL/SLL, AML, and MDS patients.

Leveraging its robust R&D capabilities, Ascentage Pharma has built a portfolio of global intellectual property rights and entered into global partnerships and other relationships with numerous leading biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies, such as Takeda, AstraZeneca, Merck, Pfizer, and Innovent, in addition to research and development relationships with leading research institutions, such as Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, Mayo Clinic, National Cancer Institute and the University of Michigan. For more information, visit https://ascentage.com/

