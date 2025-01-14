FREMONT, Calif., Jan. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- THINK Surgical, Inc., an innovator in the field of orthopedic surgical robots, today announces that its TMINI® Miniature Robotic System has been utilized in over 500 total knee arthroplasty (TKA) procedures in the United States.

THINK Surgical Announces Its TMINI Miniature Robotic System Procedure Milestone

“Achieving this 500-case milestone so quickly demonstrates the market’s eagerness to adopt our miniature, handheld, wireless robot,” said Stuart Simpson, President, and Chief Executive Officer of THINK Surgical. “Surgeon and hospital staff using the TMINI System are reporting that they enjoy it because of its accuracy and efficiency in the OR. We are excited about our new customer pipeline and look forward to seeing many more successful TKA procedures completed with the TMINI Robot.”

With 9 FDA 510(k) cleared implant partners now available to choose from, THINK Surgical has given implant choice back to surgeons and administrators. The TMINI System not only has the most implant systems and design philosophies available of any robotic system, but is also the only miniature, handheld, wireless robot currently available in the US.

The TMINI Miniature Robotic System initially received FDA 510(k) clearance in May 2023 with a single implant partner. It has since received multiple clearances for the TMINI 1.1 Version Update that enables the TMINI PRO™ Workflow, enabling Positional Refinement and Optimization of the implant, and 8 additional implant partners by November 2024.

The TMINI Miniature Robotic System is commercially available throughout the United States.

About THINK Surgical, Inc.

THINK Surgical, Inc., is a privately held U.S.-based technology innovator that develops and markets orthopedic robots. THINK Surgical robots are open platforms providing support for implant brands from multiple manufacturers, enabling the choice of implant to be driven by the surgeon.

THINK Surgical actively collaborates with healthcare professionals around the globe to refine our orthopedic products, improving the lives of those suffering from advanced joint disease with precise, accurate, and intelligent technology. Please refer to the instructions for use for the TMINI Miniature Robotic System for a complete list of indications, contraindications, warnings, and precautions. For additional product information, please visit www.thinksurgical.com.

THINK Surgical, TMINI and TMINI PRO are trademarks of THINK Surgical, Inc.

