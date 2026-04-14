Thermo Fisher Scientific’s PPD Clinical Research Business Collaborates with HealthVerity to Expand Real-World Data Capabilities

WALTHAM, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Thermo Fisher Scientific, the world leader in serving science, today announced a strategic data collaboration with HealthVerity, a leading real-world data (RWD) marketplace, to enhance data-driven clinical development and evidence generation for biopharma sponsors.

Through the agreement, Thermo Fisher’s PPD™ clinical research business will gain enterprise-level access to HealthVerity’s TaXOnomy® claims dataset, representing more than 270 million de-identified patient lives across the U.S. healthcare system.

The datasets will provide deep insights into disease prevalence, treatment patterns and provider activity, further strengthening the clinical research business’ data and AI driven services across trial feasibility and optimization, recruitment and real-world evidence generation. The agreement also provides access to a marketplace of more than 70 curated data sources, including electronic medical records, laboratory results and other specialty datasets. With streamlined access to longitudinal claims and linked datasets, the business can deliver more precise site selection strategies and improved startup timelines.

“This collaboration advances our ability to integrate high-quality, linked healthcare data into clinical development,” said Krishna Cheriath, vice president, head of clinical research digital and AI, biopharma services, Thermo Fisher Scientific. “By utilizing one of the largest integrated healthcare data ecosystems with our AI-enabled analytics, we can generate robust real-world evidence to support our customers across the clinical and post-approval continuum.”

In addition, the collaboration enhances the business’ real-world evidence and health economics and outcomes research (HEOR) offerings across PPD™ CorEvitas™ Clinical Registries and PPD™ Evidera™ solutions, enabling faster analytics and expanded registry-linked claims capabilities.

“We’re proud to support Thermo Fisher’s PPD clinical research business in advancing data-driven clinical development,” said Joseph Satili, chief commercial officer, HealthVerity. “With enterprise access to robust real-world insights, teams can move faster and with greater confidence—from feasibility through evidence generation—improving how studies are designed and executed.”

The collaboration will allow the PPD™ clinical research business to gain increased flexibility to better position the business to deliver differentiated value, while maintaining rigorous privacy protections and data governance standards. It also builds on Thermo Fisher’s continued investment in digital innovation to support smarter, more efficient clinical development and improved patient outcomes.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. is the world leader in serving science, with annual revenue over $40 billion. Our Mission is to enable our customers to make the world healthier, cleaner and safer. Whether our customers are accelerating life sciences research, solving complex analytical challenges, increasing productivity in their laboratories, improving patient health through diagnostics or the development and manufacture of life-changing therapies, we are here to support them. Our global team delivers an unrivaled combination of innovative technologies, purchasing convenience and pharmaceutical services through our industry-leading brands, including Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, Unity Lab Services, Patheon and PPD.

Media Contact Information:

Nadine Maeser

E-mail: nadine.maeser@thermofisher.com