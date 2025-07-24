Thermo Fisher Scientific’s Chief Financial Officer, Stephen Williamson, to Retire in Early 2026

Jim Meyer to Become Chief Financial Officer, Effective March 1, 2026

WALTHAM, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE: TMO), the world leader in serving science, today announced that Stephen Williamson, senior vice president and chief financial officer (CFO), has decided to retire from the company, effective March 31, 2026. The company’s board of directors has approved the appointment of Jim Meyer, currently vice president of financial operations, to succeed Williamson as CFO, effective March 1, 2026.

Williamson, age 58, has led Thermo Fisher’s global finance organization as CFO since 2015. He joined the company in 2001 as Vice President, European Financial Operations. To ensure a seamless transition, Williamson and Meyer will work closely together over the coming months. Williamson will remain an active member of the Company Leadership Team until his retirement in March 2026.

“Stephen has played a key role in building the company into the industry leader we are today. He has overseen tremendous growth of the company with our market capitalization increasing nearly 300 percent during his tenure as CFO,” said Marc N. Casper, chairman, president and chief executive officer. “I’ve worked closely with Stephen for nearly 25 years and have deeply valued his support, guidance and leadership. I wish him the very best in his upcoming retirement.”

Casper added, “As part of our long-planned succession process, we sought a leader with strong financial expertise and deep company knowledge, and Jim is exceptionally well qualified to take on this role. As a member of our Company Leadership Team, Jim has built strong relationships with leaders across the company. I’ve worked closely with Jim over the past few years and look forward to continuing our partnership as he steps into his new role.”

Meyer, age 46, joined Thermo Fisher in 2009 and held a number of finance leadership positions of increasing responsibility within the Laboratory Products, Analytical Instruments and Customer Channels businesses. In January 2023, he became vice president of financial operations, overseeing the finance support for all of the operating businesses within the company. Before joining Thermo Fisher, Jim worked for PricewaterhouseCoopers.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. is the world leader in serving science, with annual revenue over $40 billion. Our Mission is to enable our customers to make the world healthier, cleaner and safer. Whether our customers are accelerating life sciences research, solving complex analytical challenges, increasing productivity in their laboratories, improving patient health through diagnostics or the development and manufacture of life-changing therapies, we are here to support them. Our global team delivers an unrivaled combination of innovative technologies, purchasing convenience and pharmaceutical services through our industry-leading brands, including Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, Unity Lab Services, Patheon and PPD. For more information, please visit www.thermofisher.com.

