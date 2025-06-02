Thermo Fisher Scientific Unveils Next-generation Mass Spectrometers at ASMS 2025 to Revolutionize Biopharma Applications and Omics Research

Orbitrap Astral Zoom and Orbitrap Excedion Pro deliver increased speed and sensitivity to set a new performance benchmark for high-resolution, accurate mass spectrometry

WALTHAM, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE: TMO), the world leader in serving science, today announced the launch of the Thermo Scientific™ Orbitrap™ Astral™ Zoom mass spectrometer (MS) and the Thermo Scientific™ Orbitrap™ Excedion™ Pro mass spectrometer (MS) to help push the boundaries of scientific discovery. Delivering unrivaled analytical performance and speed, the instruments are designed to uncover complex biological processes that could lead to advancements in precision medicine and significant insights for complex diseases like Alzheimer’s and cancer. These Orbitrap innovations enhance Thermo Fisher’s portfolio of industry-leading solutions, delivering a connected and powerful ecosystem that enables the success of customers in proteomics, biopharmaceutical development, and scientific research.

“Continuing our strong track record of high-impact innovation, the Orbitrap Astral Zoom and Orbitrap Excedion Pro represent a significant leap forward in mass spectrometry, enabling researchers around the world to accelerate discovery and advance the pace of transformative scientific breakthroughs,” said Marc N. Casper, chairman, president and chief executive officer of Thermo Fisher. “With one of the industry’s broadest portfolios for omics and proteomics research – from reagents and consumables to spatial imaging systems and our state-of-the-art mass spec workflows – our solutions allow researchers to quantify and validate proteins with greater precision and scale than ever before.”

Ultimate Performance in Life Sciences Research and Discovery

Expanding on the success of the award winning Thermo Scientific Orbitrap Astral mass spectrometer, the Orbitrap Astral Zoom MS delivers unparalleled performance and is engineered to drive the next wave of breakthroughs in scientific research. The instrument enables 35% faster scan speeds, 40% higher throughput, and 50% expanded multiplexing capabilities, delivering higher sensitivity and increased experimental flexibility. With enhanced analytical coverage, research scientists can now extract richer data from their samples and accelerate transformative discoveries that could shape the future of biopharma innovation.

“The Orbitrap Astral Zoom mass spectrometer will be a paradigm shift for proteomics technology to inspire a new strategy for early detection, early management, and precision oncology,” said Yu-Ju Chen, Ph.D., Distinguished Research Fellow, Institute of Chemistry, Academia Sinica. “With greater depth and coverage, we are able to see more biomarker candidates from the data generated from the Orbitrap Astral Zoom mass spectrometer. These discoveries will mark a very important milestone as we are able to translate proteomics into specific clinical research applications.”

Next-generation Mass Spectrometry for Superior Characterization and Biopharma Development

Building on the sensitivity, resolution and accuracy of Orbitrap technology, the Thermo Scientific Orbitrap Excedion Pro MS offers enhanced performance to accelerate biological drug development. Orbitrap Excedion Pro is the first platform to combine next-generation Orbitrap hybrid mass spectrometry with alternative fragmentation technologies, a technique for efficiently analyzing complex biomolecules.

Researchers can now gain a deeper understanding of biotherapeutics such as monoclonal antibodies (mAbs), accelerating the development of treatments across many areas including cardiology, neurology, and oncology. With enhanced sensitivity, dynamic range, and reliability, the Orbitrap Excedion Pro MS delivers faster, higher-quality, protein and post-translational modification data along with small molecule insights to drive robust biological understandings.

Experience the Full Protein Research Ecosystem at ASMS

Thermo Fisher will unveil the Orbitrap Astral Zoom MS and Orbitrap Excedion Pro MS at the American Society for Mass Spectrometry (ASMS) annual conference from June 1 – 5, 2025, in Baltimore, Md. World-renowned experts from the Company and its partners will showcase advances in instrumentation and connected software through presentations and demonstrations throughout the event.

Thermo Fisher Scientific will also feature Olink’s innovative affinity-based proteomics technology at ASMS, which delivers exceptional specificity and sensitivity. Together, Olink and Orbitrap-based MS proteomics empower researchers to dig deeper into the causes, effects and treatments of disease.

For more information, please visit www.thermofisher.com/ASMS.

