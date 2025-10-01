Thermo Fisher Scientific Showcases the Thermo Fisher Connect Platform at Lab of the Future Europe

Our booth will demonstrate seamlessly connected automation and intelligent software powered by AI

WALTHAM, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Thermo Fisher Scientific, the world leader in serving science, is sponsoring Lab of the Future Europe this week in Amsterdam, The Netherlands, and will demonstrate how the company’s Thermo Fisher™ Connect Platform can integrate and future-proof laboratories.

From Digital Ambition to Automated Intelligence

In pharma and life sciences, digital transformation is no longer a question of if — but how fast. Many labs remain stuck in a cycle of technical debt and shadow IT. By leveraging Thermo Fisher’s capabilities in digital solutions and advanced automation, the Connect Platform moves laboratories from basic digitization to full orchestration. It connects instruments, systems and data across labs to create a unified environment and increase productivity.

“Our Mission at Thermo Fisher Scientific is to enable our customers to make the world healthier, cleaner and safer, and this means helping scientists achieve their goals more effectively, moving beyond routine tasks to focus on what really matters: discovery, insight and impact,” said Mark Fish, vice president and general manager of Digital Science and Automation Solutions, Thermo Fisher Scientific.

At Lab of the Future Europe, Thermo Fisher is demonstrating how that Mission informs our Connect Platform to tangibly upgrade labs across the globe. Attendees can engage with the company in the following ways in Amsterdam:

Listen to a keynote presentation by Mark Fish: “Key Ingredients for Building the Automated Digital Labs of the Future.” (Tuesday, September 30)

Attend a track presentation by Martin Hornshaw, senior director, scientific collaboration, enterprise science and innovation partnerships: “Customer Case Studies, Enterprise Science and Innovation for Scaled Business Outcomes.” (Wednesday, October 1)

Visit us at booth C3 to learn more about our digital and automation offerings.

The Power of Partnership

Also announced this week is a strategic partnership between Thermo Fisher and BenchSci, a pioneer in AI for life sciences research. The companies will develop AI-powered research tools and digital capabilities to accelerate experimental design and improve R&D productivity for scientists and researchers. Visit our booth at Lab of the Future Europe to learn more.

