Thermo Fisher Scientific Showcases New Capabilities Across Manufacturing, Clinical Development and AI-Enabled Research at BIO International 2026

Key facts:

Expanding advanced manufacturing capacity and services: Recent investments in biologics, sterile fill-finish, oral solid dose manufacturing and integrated device assembly strengthen Thermo Fisher’s ability to support customers from development through commercialization.

Recent investments in biologics, sterile fill-finish, oral solid dose manufacturing and integrated device assembly strengthen Thermo Fisher’s ability to support customers from development through commercialization. Advancing clinical development and evidence generation: Thermo Fisher is showcasing expanded clinical research and data intelligence capabilities through Clario, AI-enabled analytics and integrated capabilities designed to help improve trial efficiency and decision-making.

Thermo Fisher is showcasing expanded clinical research and data intelligence capabilities through Clario, AI-enabled analytics and integrated capabilities designed to help improve trial efficiency and decision-making. Enhancing AI-enabled research, connected scientific workflows and emerging biotech innovation: New strategic relationships and digital solutions with leaders including NVIDIA, OpenAI, TetraScience and BenchSci — alongside Accelerator™ Drug Development collaborations — help customers automate laboratory workflows, unify scientific data and generate deeper insights across R&D.

WALTHAM, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Thermo Fisher Scientific, the world leader in serving science, will showcase new capabilities, strategic investments and initiatives at BIO International 2026 that are helping pharma and biotech customers advance innovation, simplify complex workflows and bring therapies to patients faster.

Spanning AI-enabled research, clinical development and advanced manufacturing, these investments reinforce Thermo Fisher’s role as a trusted strategic provider of integrated solutions, helping customers simplify drug development from discovery through commercialization.

As demand grows for advanced therapies and pressure increases to reduce development timelines, biopharma companies are increasingly seeking connected, data-driven approaches to research, clinical development and manufacturing. Thermo Fisher is helping customers harness AI, scientific data and integrated development capabilities to improve productivity, enhance decision-making and reduce complexity across the drug development lifecycle.

“AI, connected scientific data and advanced manufacturing are reshaping how therapies are discovered, developed and delivered,” said Mike Shafer, Executive Vice President and President, Biopharma Services, Thermo Fisher Scientific. “With our Accelerator™ Drug Development collaborations and integrated development ecosystem, Thermo Fisher is well-positioned to help customers translate breakthrough science into clinical and commercial success with greater confidence.”

Recent investments and innovations highlighted at BIO International 2026 include:

Pharma Services and Advanced Manufacturing

Expanded global sterile fill-finish and device assembly capacity to support prefilled syringes, vials, cartridges and autoinjectors, including an expanded collaboration with SHL Medical

Expanding oral solid dose (OSD) manufacturing capabilities with advanced tableting technologies, additional laboratory capacity and new packaging and serialization capabilities across global sites.

Added significant additional biologics drug substance capacity across facilities in the U.S. and Switzerland, supporting increasing demand for biologic therapies.

Launching new GMP monoclonal antibody manufacturing capabilities in Plainville, Mass., in the second half of 2026, supporting large-scale production of mAb therapies across multiple indications.

Expanded our global Bioprocess Design Center (BDC) network with new BDC facilities in the U.S. India

Clinical Research and Data Intelligence

Expanded digital clinical research capabilities through the acquisition of Clario Holdings Inc. HealthVerity Datavant

Expanded AI-enabled analytics and workflow solutions designed to help customers improve clinical trial efficiency, streamline interpretation of complex scientific and clinical data, and support more informed development decisions.

AI-Enabled Research and Scientific Workflows

Expanded AI-enabled scientific workflows through strategic relationships with NVIDIA, OpenAI, TetraScience and BenchSci, helping customers improve experimental design, automate laboratory workflows and generate deeper insights from complex scientific data.

Through Accelerator™ Drug Development

Recent software acquisitions, MSAID and Proteinaceous, strengthen Thermo Fisher’s proteomics ecosystem by adding AI, machine learning and proteoform analysis capabilities that help scientists interpret complex population-scale datasets faster and with greater confidence.

Advanced connected laboratory capabilities designed to help customers unify scientific data across instruments, applications and research environments, enabling more scalable, automated and data-driven R&D operations.

Scientific Innovation and Enabling Technologies

Attendees can meet with Thermo Fisher experts at Booth 5125 to explore solutions spanning AI-enabled research, clinical development, biologics manufacturing, sterile fill-finish, analytical services and digital innovation.

Leaders participate in panel discussions at BIO

Thermo Fisher experts will participate in several sessions during the conference, including:

Securing America's Biomanufacturing Future: Industry Forums in Action – James Hulvat, General Manager, Bend, Ore. site, Pharma Services, Monday, June 22, 3 - 4 p.m., San Diego Convention Center, 111 Harbor Drive, San Diego CA 92101

What it Takes to Move Innovation Forward: Accelerating the Journey from Science to Patients – Fireside Chat with the Maryland Tech Council – Daniella Cramp, President, BioProduction, Tuesday, June 23, 3 p.m., Maryland Tech Council, Pavilion 4407, San Diego Convention Center, 111 Harbor Drive, San Diego, CA 92101

Beyond Federal Funding: The New Research Rescue Mission – Todd Rudo, Chief Medical Officer, Clario, Tuesday, June 23, 4:15-5:15 p.m., San Diego Convention Center, 111 Harbor Drive, San Diego CA 92101

Bioprocessing topic – Advancing Monoclonal Antibody Manufacturing Through Integrated Process Intensification - Adam Goldstein, Sr. Director R&D, BioProduction Wednesday, June 24, 10-10:20 a.m., BPI Theater, Bioprocessing Zone, San Diego Convention Center, 111 Harbor Drive, San Diego CA 92101

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. is the world leader in serving science, with annual revenue over $45 billion. Our Mission is to enable our customers to make the world healthier, cleaner and safer. Whether our customers are accelerating life sciences research, solving complex analytical challenges, increasing productivity in their laboratories, improving patient health through diagnostics or the development and manufacture of life-changing therapies, we are here to support them. Our global team delivers an unrivaled combination of innovative technologies, purchasing convenience and pharmaceutical services through our industry-leading brands, including Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Gibco, Fisher Scientific, Unity Lab Services, Patheon and PPD. For more information, please visit www.thermofisher.com.

Media Contact Information:

Erin Morton

352.519.8351

erin.morton@thermofisher.com