Thermo Fisher Scientific Reports Second Quarter 2026 Results

Revenue Grew 10% Including 5% Organic Revenue Growth
Grew GAAP Diluted EPS 9% and Adjusted EPS 13%
Customer Activity Across Our End Markets Continued to Strengthen
WALTHAM, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE: TMO), the world leader in serving science, today reported its financial results for the second quarter ended June 27, 2026.
Second Quarter Highlights
- Second quarter revenue grew 10% to $11.99 billion
- Second quarter GAAP diluted earnings per share (EPS) grew 9% to $4.68
- Second quarter adjusted EPS grew 13% to $6.03
“We delivered outstanding performance in the second quarter, reflecting the strength of our proven growth strategy, our team’s excellent execution and the power of our PPI Business System,” said Marc N. Casper, chairman and chief executive officer of Thermo Fisher Scientific. “Our end markets continue to strengthen and we're making great progress enhancing our capabilities, and further advancing our trusted partner status with customers, leading to continued share gain.”
Casper added, “At the halfway point of the year, we are well positioned to deliver a great 2026 and build an even brighter future for our company.”
Growth Strategy and Capital Deployment
- Advanced our proven growth strategy, launching a range of high-impact, innovative new products during the quarter. At the American Society for Mass Spectrometry conference, we introduced next-generation Orbitrap platforms with AI-driven analytics. Highlights include the Thermo Scientific™ Orbitrap™ Tribrid™ Apex Mass Spectrometer, which enables researchers to study complex biology across multiomics, structural biology, biopharma characterization and small-molecule analysis on a single system, and the Thermo Scientific™ Orbitrap™ Excedion™ Mass Spectrometer, which enables scientists to identify hard-to-detect molecules in drug development, reducing risk and accelerating time to market. We also introduced the Applied Biosystems™ PowerFlex™ Thermal Cycler, a next-generation PCR system designed to improve workflow flexibility, speed and reproducibility for molecular biology laboratories.
- Strengthened our industry-leading commercial engine and deepened our trusted partner status with customers. During the quarter, we opened our flagship U.S. Bioprocess Design Center in Plainville, Massachusetts, expanding our global network of collaborative innovation hubs enabling pharma and biotech customers to accelerate drug development and optimize manufacturing. We also announced a strategic collaboration with Precision Health Research, Singapore to support the PRECISE-SG100K population health study, leveraging our integrated proteomics capabilities, including Olink® technology and the Thermo Scientific™ Orbitrap™ Astral™ mass spectrometry system, to advance precision medicine.
- Continued to successfully execute our capital deployment strategy. During the quarter, we announced the divestiture of our microbiology business and repurchased $1.0 billion of stock.
Financial Results
Revenue for the second quarter of 2026 grew 10% to $11.99 billion, versus $10.85 billion in the same quarter of 2025. Organic revenue growth was 5%.
GAAP Earnings Results
GAAP diluted EPS in the second quarter of 2026 was $4.68, 9% growth versus the second quarter of 2025. GAAP operating income for the second quarter of 2026 was $2.09 billion, 14% higher than the year-ago quarter. GAAP operating margin was 17.4%, compared with 16.9% in the second quarter of 2025.
Non-GAAP Earnings Results
Adjusted EPS for the second quarter of 2026 was $6.03, 13% growth versus the second quarter of 2025. Adjusted operating income for the second quarter of 2026 was $2.73 billion, 15% higher than the year-ago quarter. Adjusted operating margin was 22.8%, compared with 21.9% in the second quarter of 2025.
Annual Guidance for 2026
The company will provide updated 2026 financial guidance during its earnings conference call this morning at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time.
Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Adjusted EPS, adjusted net income, adjusted operating income, adjusted operating margin, free cash flow, and organic revenue growth are non-GAAP measures that exclude certain items detailed after the tables that accompany this press release, under the heading “Supplemental Information Regarding Non-GAAP Financial Measures.” The reconciliations of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures are provided in the tables that accompany this press release.
Note on Presentation
Certain amounts and percentages reported within this press release are presented and calculated based on underlying unrounded amounts. As a result, the sum of components may not equal corresponding totals due to rounding.
Conference Call
Thermo Fisher Scientific will hold its earnings conference call today, July 23, 2026, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time. During the call, the company will discuss its financial performance, as well as future expectations.
The call will be webcast live on the “Investors” section of our website, www.thermofisher.com. You can access the conference call by dialing (833) 461-5787 within the U.S. or +1 (585) 542-9983 outside the U.S. The access code is 835035800.
The earnings press release and related information can also be found on the Investor Relations section of our website, under the heading “Financials”. A replay of the call will be available under “News, Events & Presentations” through Tuesday, October 20, 2026.
About Thermo Fisher Scientific
Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. is the world leader in serving science, with annual revenue over $45 billion. Our Mission is to enable our customers to make the world healthier, cleaner and safer. Whether our customers are accelerating life sciences research, solving complex analytical challenges, increasing productivity in their laboratories, improving patient health through diagnostics or the development and manufacture of life-changing therapies, we are here to support them. Our global team delivers an unrivaled combination of innovative technologies, purchasing convenience and pharmaceutical services through our industry-leading brands, including Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Gibco, Fisher Scientific, Unity Lab Services, Patheon and PPD. For more information, please visit www.thermofisher.com.
Safe Harbor Statement
The following constitutes a “Safe Harbor” statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by forward-looking statements include risks and uncertainties relating to: the need to develop new products and adapt to significant technological change; implementation of strategies for improving growth; general economic conditions and related uncertainties; dependence on customers' capital spending policies and government funding policies; the effect of economic and political conditions and exchange rate fluctuations on international operations; use and protection of intellectual property; the effect of changes in governmental regulations; any natural disaster, public health crisis or other catastrophic event; and the effect of laws and regulations governing government contracts, as well as the possibility that expected benefits related to recent or pending acquisitions, may not materialize as expected. Additional important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements are set forth in our most recent reports on Form 10-K and Form 10-Q under the heading “Risk Factors.” These filings are on file with the SEC and available in the “Investors” section of our website under the heading “SEC Filings.” These forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations and speak only as of the date of this press release. While we may elect to update forward-looking statements at some point in the future, we specifically disclaim any obligation to do so, in the event of new information, future developments or otherwise.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (unaudited)
Three months ended
June 27,
% of
June 28,
% of
(Dollars in millions except per share amounts)
2026
Revenues
2025
Revenues
Revenues
$
11,994
$
10,855
Costs and operating expenses:
Cost of revenues (a)
7,051
58.8
%
6,378
58.8
%
Selling, general and administrative expenses (b)
1,909
15.9
%
1,779
16.4
%
Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets
485
4.0
%
429
4.0
%
Research and development expenses
364
3.0
%
352
3.2
%
Restructuring and other costs (c)
98
0.8
%
82
0.8
%
Total costs and operating expenses
9,907
82.6
%
9,021
83.1
%
Operating income
2,087
17.4
%
1,834
16.9
%
Interest income
207
297
Interest expense
(401
)
(404
)
Other income/(expense) (d)
31
(19
)
Income before income taxes
1,924
1,709
Benefit from/(provision for) income taxes (e)
(167
)
(92
)
Equity in earnings/(losses) of unconsolidated entities
(15
)
2
Net income
1,741
1,618
Less: net income/(loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests and redeemable noncontrolling interest (f)
5
2
Net income attributable to Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
$
1,736
14.5
%
$
1,617
14.9
%
Earnings per share attributable to Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.:
Basic
$
4.68
$
4.28
Diluted
$
4.68
$
4.28
Weighted average shares:
Basic
371
378
Diluted
371
378
Reconciliation of adjusted operating income and adjusted operating margin
GAAP operating income
$
2,087
17.4
%
$
1,834
16.9
%
Cost of revenues adjustments (a)
28
0.2
%
10
0.1
%
Selling, general and administrative expenses adjustments (b)
36
0.3
%
20
0.2
%
Restructuring and other costs (c)
98
0.8
%
82
0.8
%
Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets
485
4.0
%
429
4.0
%
Adjusted operating income (non-GAAP measure)
$
2,735
22.8
%
$
2,375
21.9
%
Reconciliation of adjusted net income
GAAP net income attributable to Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
$
1,736
$
1,617
Cost of revenues adjustments (a)
28
10
Selling, general and administrative expenses adjustments (b)
36
20
Restructuring and other costs (c)
98
82
Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets
485
429
Other income/expense adjustments (d)
(31
)
5
Income taxes adjustments (e)
(127
)
(133
)
Equity in earnings/losses of unconsolidated entities
15
(2
)
Noncontrolling interests adjustments (f)
—
(1
)
Adjusted net income (non-GAAP measure)
$
2,241
$
2,026
Reconciliation of adjusted earnings per share
GAAP diluted EPS attributable to Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
$
4.68
$
4.28
Cost of revenues adjustments (a)
0.07
0.03
Selling, general and administrative expenses adjustments (b)
0.10
0.05
Restructuring and other costs (c)
0.27
0.22
Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets
1.31
1.14
Other income/expense adjustments (d)
(0.08
)
0.01
Income taxes adjustments (e)
(0.34
)
(0.35
)
Equity in earnings/losses of unconsolidated entities
0.04
(0.01
)
Noncontrolling interests adjustments (f)
—
0.00
Adjusted EPS (non-GAAP measure)
$
6.03
$
5.36
Reconciliation of free cash flow
GAAP net cash provided by operating activities
$
2,125
$
1,399
Purchases of property, plant and equipment
(450
)
(294
)
Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment
3
1
Free cash flow (non-GAAP measure)
$
1,678
$
1,105
Business Segment Information
Three months ended
June 27,
% of
June 28,
% of
(Dollars in millions)
2026
Revenues
2025
Revenues
Revenues
Life Sciences Solutions
$
2,815
23.5
%
$
2,499
23.0
%
Analytical Instruments
1,847
15.4
%
1,728
15.9
%
Specialty Diagnostics
1,205
10.0
%
1,134
10.4
%
Laboratory Products and Biopharma Services
6,693
55.8
%
5,995
55.2
%
Eliminations
(565
)
-4.7
%
(501
)
-4.6
%
Consolidated revenues
$
11,994
100.0
%
$
10,855
100.0
%
Segment income and segment income margin
Life Sciences Solutions
$
1,041
37.0
%
$
919
36.8
%
Analytical Instruments
424
23.0
%
325
18.8
%
Specialty Diagnostics
334
27.7
%
306
27.0
%
Laboratory Products and Biopharma Services
936
14.0
%
825
13.8
%
Subtotal reportable segments
2,735
22.8
%
2,375
21.9
%
Cost of revenues adjustments (a)
(28
)
-0.2
%
(10
)
-0.1
%
Selling, general and administrative expenses adjustments (b)
(36
)
-0.3
%
(20
)
-0.2
%
Restructuring and other costs (c)
(98
)
-0.8
%
(82
)
-0.8
%
Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets
(485
)
-4.0
%
(429
)
-4.0
%
Consolidated GAAP operating income
$
2,087
17.4
%
$
1,834
16.9
%
(a) Adjusted results exclude accelerated depreciation on manufacturing assets to be abandoned due to facility consolidations. Adjusted results in 2026 also exclude $6 of transaction-related costs. Adjusted results in 2025 also exclude $5 of charges for the sale of inventory revalued at the date of acquisition.
(b) Adjusted results exclude certain third-party expenses, principally transaction/integration costs, charges/credits for changes in estimates of contingent acquisition consideration, and accelerated depreciation on fixed assets to be abandoned due to facility consolidations.
(c) Adjusted results exclude restructuring and other costs consisting principally of severance, impairments of long-lived assets, net charges/credits for pre-acquisition litigation and other matters, net gains/losses on the sale of real estate, and abandoned facility and other expenses of headcount reductions and real estate consolidations.
(d) Adjusted results exclude net gains/losses on investments. Adjusted results in 2026 and 2025 also exclude $6 of business interruption recoveries and $5 for settlement charges for pension plans, respectively.
(e) Adjusted results exclude incremental tax impacts for the reconciling items between GAAP and adjusted net income, incremental tax impacts as a result of tax rate/law changes and the tax impacts from audit settlements.
(f) Adjusted results in 2025 exclude the incremental impacts for the reconciling items between GAAP and adjusted net income attributable to noncontrolling interests.
Note:
Consolidated depreciation expense is $331 and $256 in 2026 and 2025, respectively.
Organic revenue growth
Three months ended
June 27, 2026
Revenue growth
10%
Acquisitions
5%
Currency translation
1%
Organic revenue growth (non-GAAP measure)
5%
Note:
For more information related to non-GAAP financial measures, refer to the section titled “Supplemental Information Regarding Non-GAAP Financial Measures” of this release.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (unaudited)
Six months ended
June 27,
% of
June 28,
% of
(Dollars in millions except per share amounts)
2026
Revenues
2025
Revenues
Revenues
$
22,999
$
21,219
Costs and operating expenses:
Cost of revenues (a)
13,580
59.0
%
12,435
58.6
%
Selling, general and administrative expenses (b)
3,707
16.1
%
3,500
16.5
%
Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets
915
4.0
%
859
4.0
%
Research and development expenses
700
3.0
%
695
3.3
%
Restructuring and other costs (c)
147
0.6
%
180
0.9
%
Total costs and operating expenses
19,049
82.8
%
17,668
83.3
%
Operating income
3,950
17.2
%
3,551
16.7
%
Interest income
440
501
Interest expense
(755
)
(707
)
Other income/(expense) (d)
22
(16
)
Income before income taxes
3,658
3,329
Benefit from/(provision for) income taxes (e)
(238
)
(187
)
Equity in earnings/(losses) of unconsolidated entities
(23
)
(12
)
Net income
3,397
3,130
Less: net income/(loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests and redeemable noncontrolling interest (f)
10
6
Net income attributable to Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
$
3,387
14.7
%
$
3,124
14.7
%
Earnings per share attributable to Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.:
Basic
$
9.11
$
8.27
Diluted
$
9.10
$
8.26
Weighted average shares:
Basic
372
378
Diluted
372
378
Reconciliation of adjusted operating income and adjusted operating margin
GAAP operating income
$
3,950
17.2
%
$
3,551
16.7
%
Cost of revenues adjustments (a)
42
0.2
%
21
0.1
%
Selling, general and administrative expenses adjustments (b)
79
0.3
%
34
0.2
%
Restructuring and other costs (c)
147
0.6
%
180
0.9
%
Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets
915
4.0
%
859
4.0
%
Adjusted operating income (non-GAAP measure)
$
5,133
22.3
%
$
4,644
21.9
%
Reconciliation of adjusted net income
GAAP net income attributable to Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
$
3,387
$
3,124
Cost of revenues adjustments (a)
42
21
Selling, general and administrative expenses adjustments (b)
79
34
Restructuring and other costs (c)
147
180
Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets
915
859
Other income/expense adjustments (d)
(29
)
4
Income taxes adjustments (e)
(296
)
(256
)
Equity in earnings/losses of unconsolidated entities
23
12
Noncontrolling interests adjustments (f)
—
(1
)
Adjusted net income (non-GAAP measure)
$
4,269
$
3,976
Reconciliation of adjusted earnings per share
GAAP diluted EPS attributable to Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
$
9.10
$
8.26
Cost of revenues adjustments (a)
0.11
0.06
Selling, general and administrative expenses adjustments (b)
0.21
0.09
Restructuring and other costs (c)
0.40
0.48
Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets
2.46
2.27
Other income/expense adjustments (d)
(0.08
)
0.01
Income taxes adjustments (e)
(0.79
)
(0.68
)
Equity in earnings/losses of unconsolidated entities
0.06
0.03
Noncontrolling interests adjustments (f)
—
0.00
Adjusted EPS (non-GAAP measure)
$
11.47
$
10.51
Reconciliation of free cash flow
GAAP net cash provided by operating activities
$
3,317
$
2,122
Purchases of property, plant and equipment
(826
)
(656
)
Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment
13
13
Free cash flow (non-GAAP measure)
$
2,503
$
1,479
Business Segment Information
Six months ended
June 27,
% of
June 28,
% of
(Dollars in millions)
2026
Revenues
2025
Revenues
Revenues
Life Sciences Solutions
$
5,450
23.7
%
$
4,840
22.8
%
Analytical Instruments
3,563
15.5
%
3,446
16.2
%
Specialty Diagnostics
2,346
10.2
%
2,282
10.8
%
Laboratory Products and Biopharma Services
12,729
55.3
%
11,635
54.8
%
Eliminations
(1,089
)
-4.7
%
(983
)
-4.6
%
Consolidated revenues
$
22,999
100.0
%
$
21,219
100.0
%
Segment income and segment income margin
Life Sciences Solutions
$
1,994
36.6
%
$
1,753
36.2
%
Analytical Instruments
779
21.9
%
724
21.0
%
Specialty Diagnostics
646
27.6
%
610
26.7
%
Laboratory Products and Biopharma Services
1,714
13.5
%
1,557
13.4
%
Subtotal reportable segments
5,133
22.3
%
4,644
21.9
%
Cost of revenues adjustments (a)
(42
)
-0.2
%
(21
)
-0.1
%
Selling, general and administrative expenses adjustments (b)
(79
)
-0.3
%
(34
)
-0.2
%
Restructuring and other costs (c)
(147
)
-0.6
%
(180
)
-0.9
%
Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets
(915
)
-4.0
%
(859
)
-4.0
%
Consolidated GAAP operating income
$
3,950
17.2
%
$
3,551
16.7
%
(a) Adjusted results exclude accelerated depreciation on manufacturing assets to be abandoned due to facility consolidations and charges/(credits) for the sale of inventory revalued at the date of acquisition. Adjusted results in 2026 also exclude $9 of transaction-related costs.
(b) Adjusted results exclude certain third-party expenses, principally transaction/integration costs, charges/credits for changes in estimates of contingent acquisition consideration, and accelerated depreciation on fixed assets to be abandoned due to facility consolidations.
(c) Adjusted results exclude restructuring and other costs consisting principally of severance, impairments of long-lived assets, net charges/credits for pre-acquisition litigation and other matters, net gains/losses on the sale of real estate, and abandoned facility and other expenses of headcount reductions and real estate consolidations.
(d) Adjusted results exclude net gains/losses on investments. Adjusted results in 2026 and 2025 also exclude $6 of business interruption recoveries and $5 for settlement charges for pension plans, respectively.
(e) Adjusted results exclude incremental tax impacts for the reconciling items between GAAP and adjusted net income, incremental tax impacts as a result of tax rate/law changes and the tax impacts from audit settlements.
(f) Adjusted results in 2025 exclude the incremental impacts for the reconciling items between GAAP and adjusted net income attributable to noncontrolling interests.
Note:
Consolidated depreciation expense is $638 and $532 in 2026 and 2025, respectively.
Organic revenue growth
Six months ended
June 27, 2026
Revenue growth
8%
Acquisitions
4%
Currency translation
2%
Organic revenue growth (non-GAAP measure)
3%
Note:
For more information related to non-GAAP financial measures, refer to the section titled “Supplemental Information Regarding Non-GAAP Financial Measures” of this release.
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited)
June 27,
December 31,
(In millions)
2026
2025
Assets
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
4,064
$
9,852
Short-term investments
—
253
Accounts receivable, net
9,451
8,900
Inventories
5,627
5,425
Other current assets
4,224
4,278
Total current assets
23,365
28,707
Property, plant and equipment, net
10,755
10,565
Acquisition-related intangible assets, net
18,606
15,838
Other assets
5,616
5,871
Goodwill
54,832
49,362
Total assets
$
113,174
$
110,343
Liabilities, redeemable noncontrolling interest and equity
Current liabilities:
Short-term obligations and current maturities of long-term obligations
$
3,368
$
3,533
Other current liabilities
11,701
11,656
Total current liabilities
15,069
15,189
Other long-term liabilities
6,116
5,766
Long-term obligations
39,181
35,852
Redeemable noncontrolling interest
121
122
Total equity
52,686
53,415
Total liabilities, redeemable noncontrolling interest and equity
$
113,174
$
110,343
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (unaudited)
Six months ended
June 27,
June 28,
(In millions)
2026
2025
Operating activities
Net income
$
3,397
$
3,130
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization
1,552
1,391
Change in deferred income taxes
(466
)
(601
)
Other net non-cash expenses
370
354
Changes in assets and liabilities, excluding the effects of acquisitions
(1,537
)
(2,151
)
Net cash provided by operating activities
3,317
2,122
Investing activities
Purchases of property, plant and equipment
(826
)
(656
)
Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment
13
13
Proceeds from cross-currency interest rate swap interest settlements
187
134
Acquisitions, net of cash acquired
(8,872
)
—
Purchases of investments
(35
)
(311
)
Proceeds from sales and maturities of investments
253
6
Net proceeds from terminations of cross-currency interest rate swaps
481
—
Other investing activities, net
1
—
Net cash used in investing activities
(8,797
)
(815
)
Financing activities
Net proceeds from issuance of debt
5,238
2,840
Repayment of debt
(1,412
)
(1,625
)
Proceeds from issuance of commercial paper
389
—
Repayment of commercial paper
(389
)
—
Purchases of company common stock
(4,000
)
(2,000
)
Dividends paid
(337
)
(311
)
Other financing activities, net
33
3
Net cash used in financing activities
(478
)
(1,093
)
Exchange rate effect on cash
176
348
Increase/(decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
(5,782
)
563
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period
9,879
4,040
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period
$
4,096
$
4,603
Free cash flow (non-GAAP measure)
$
2,503
$
1,479
Note:
For more information related to non-GAAP financial measures, refer to the section titled “Supplemental Information Regarding Non-GAAP Financial Measures” of this release.
Contacts
Media Contact Information:
Sandy Pound
Thermo Fisher Scientific
Phone: 781-622-1223
E-mail: sandy.pound@thermofisher.com
Investor Contact Information:
Rafael Tejada
Thermo Fisher Scientific
Phone: 781-622-1356
E-mail: rafael.tejada@thermofisher.com
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