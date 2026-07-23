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Press Releases

Thermo Fisher Scientific Reports Second Quarter 2026 Results

July 23, 2026 | 
19 min read

Revenue Grew 10% Including 5% Organic Revenue Growth

Grew GAAP Diluted EPS 9% and Adjusted EPS 13%

Customer Activity Across Our End Markets Continued to Strengthen

WALTHAM, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE: TMO), the world leader in serving science, today reported its financial results for the second quarter ended June 27, 2026.



Second Quarter Highlights

  • Second quarter revenue grew 10% to $11.99 billion
  • Second quarter GAAP diluted earnings per share (EPS) grew 9% to $4.68
  • Second quarter adjusted EPS grew 13% to $6.03

“We delivered outstanding performance in the second quarter, reflecting the strength of our proven growth strategy, our team’s excellent execution and the power of our PPI Business System,” said Marc N. Casper, chairman and chief executive officer of Thermo Fisher Scientific. “Our end markets continue to strengthen and we're making great progress enhancing our capabilities, and further advancing our trusted partner status with customers, leading to continued share gain.”

Casper added, “At the halfway point of the year, we are well positioned to deliver a great 2026 and build an even brighter future for our company.”

Growth Strategy and Capital Deployment

  • Advanced our proven growth strategy, launching a range of high-impact, innovative new products during the quarter. At the American Society for Mass Spectrometry conference, we introduced next-generation Orbitrap platforms with AI-driven analytics. Highlights include the Thermo Scientific™ Orbitrap™ Tribrid™ Apex Mass Spectrometer, which enables researchers to study complex biology across multiomics, structural biology, biopharma characterization and small-molecule analysis on a single system, and the Thermo Scientific™ Orbitrap™ Excedion™ Mass Spectrometer, which enables scientists to identify hard-to-detect molecules in drug development, reducing risk and accelerating time to market. We also introduced the Applied Biosystems™ PowerFlex™ Thermal Cycler, a next-generation PCR system designed to improve workflow flexibility, speed and reproducibility for molecular biology laboratories.
  • Strengthened our industry-leading commercial engine and deepened our trusted partner status with customers. During the quarter, we opened our flagship U.S. Bioprocess Design Center in Plainville, Massachusetts, expanding our global network of collaborative innovation hubs enabling pharma and biotech customers to accelerate drug development and optimize manufacturing. We also announced a strategic collaboration with Precision Health Research, Singapore to support the PRECISE-SG100K population health study, leveraging our integrated proteomics capabilities, including Olink® technology and the Thermo Scientific™ Orbitrap™ Astral™ mass spectrometry system, to advance precision medicine.
  • Continued to successfully execute our capital deployment strategy. During the quarter, we announced the divestiture of our microbiology business and repurchased $1.0 billion of stock.

Financial Results

Revenue for the second quarter of 2026 grew 10% to $11.99 billion, versus $10.85 billion in the same quarter of 2025. Organic revenue growth was 5%.

GAAP Earnings Results

GAAP diluted EPS in the second quarter of 2026 was $4.68, 9% growth versus the second quarter of 2025. GAAP operating income for the second quarter of 2026 was $2.09 billion, 14% higher than the year-ago quarter. GAAP operating margin was 17.4%, compared with 16.9% in the second quarter of 2025.

Non-GAAP Earnings Results

Adjusted EPS for the second quarter of 2026 was $6.03, 13% growth versus the second quarter of 2025. Adjusted operating income for the second quarter of 2026 was $2.73 billion, 15% higher than the year-ago quarter. Adjusted operating margin was 22.8%, compared with 21.9% in the second quarter of 2025.

Annual Guidance for 2026

The company will provide updated 2026 financial guidance during its earnings conference call this morning at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Adjusted EPS, adjusted net income, adjusted operating income, adjusted operating margin, free cash flow, and organic revenue growth are non-GAAP measures that exclude certain items detailed after the tables that accompany this press release, under the heading “Supplemental Information Regarding Non-GAAP Financial Measures.” The reconciliations of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures are provided in the tables that accompany this press release.

Note on Presentation

Certain amounts and percentages reported within this press release are presented and calculated based on underlying unrounded amounts. As a result, the sum of components may not equal corresponding totals due to rounding.

Conference Call

Thermo Fisher Scientific will hold its earnings conference call today, July 23, 2026, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time. During the call, the company will discuss its financial performance, as well as future expectations.

The call will be webcast live on the “Investors” section of our website, www.thermofisher.com. You can access the conference call by dialing (833) 461-5787 within the U.S. or +1 (585) 542-9983 outside the U.S. The access code is 835035800.

The earnings press release and related information can also be found on the Investor Relations section of our website, under the heading “Financials”. A replay of the call will be available under “News, Events & Presentations” through Tuesday, October 20, 2026.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. is the world leader in serving science, with annual revenue over $45 billion. Our Mission is to enable our customers to make the world healthier, cleaner and safer. Whether our customers are accelerating life sciences research, solving complex analytical challenges, increasing productivity in their laboratories, improving patient health through diagnostics or the development and manufacture of life-changing therapies, we are here to support them. Our global team delivers an unrivaled combination of innovative technologies, purchasing convenience and pharmaceutical services through our industry-leading brands, including Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Gibco, Fisher Scientific, Unity Lab Services, Patheon and PPD. For more information, please visit www.thermofisher.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

The following constitutes a “Safe Harbor” statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by forward-looking statements include risks and uncertainties relating to: the need to develop new products and adapt to significant technological change; implementation of strategies for improving growth; general economic conditions and related uncertainties; dependence on customers' capital spending policies and government funding policies; the effect of economic and political conditions and exchange rate fluctuations on international operations; use and protection of intellectual property; the effect of changes in governmental regulations; any natural disaster, public health crisis or other catastrophic event; and the effect of laws and regulations governing government contracts, as well as the possibility that expected benefits related to recent or pending acquisitions, may not materialize as expected. Additional important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements are set forth in our most recent reports on Form 10-K and Form 10-Q under the heading “Risk Factors.” These filings are on file with the SEC and available in the “Investors” section of our website under the heading “SEC Filings.” These forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations and speak only as of the date of this press release. While we may elect to update forward-looking statements at some point in the future, we specifically disclaim any obligation to do so, in the event of new information, future developments or otherwise.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (unaudited)

 

 

Three months ended

 

 

June 27,

 

% of

 

June 28,

 

% of

(Dollars in millions except per share amounts)

 

2026

 

Revenues

 

2025

 

Revenues

Revenues

 

$

11,994

 

 

 

 

$

10,855

 

 

 

Costs and operating expenses:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cost of revenues (a)

 

 

7,051

 

 

58.8

%

 

 

6,378

 

 

58.8

%

Selling, general and administrative expenses (b)

 

 

1,909

 

 

15.9

%

 

 

1,779

 

 

16.4

%

Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets

 

 

485

 

 

4.0

%

 

 

429

 

 

4.0

%

Research and development expenses

 

 

364

 

 

3.0

%

 

 

352

 

 

3.2

%

Restructuring and other costs (c)

 

 

98

 

 

0.8

%

 

 

82

 

 

0.8

%

Total costs and operating expenses

 

 

9,907

 

 

82.6

%

 

 

9,021

 

 

83.1

%

Operating income

 

 

2,087

 

 

17.4

%

 

 

1,834

 

 

16.9

%

Interest income

 

 

207

 

 

 

 

 

297

 

 

 

Interest expense

 

 

(401

)

 

 

 

 

(404

)

 

 

Other income/(expense) (d)

 

 

31

 

 

 

 

 

(19

)

 

 

Income before income taxes

 

 

1,924

 

 

 

 

 

1,709

 

 

 

Benefit from/(provision for) income taxes (e)

 

 

(167

)

 

 

 

 

(92

)

 

 

Equity in earnings/(losses) of unconsolidated entities

 

 

(15

)

 

 

 

 

2

 

 

 

Net income

 

 

1,741

 

 

 

 

 

1,618

 

 

 

Less: net income/(loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests and redeemable noncontrolling interest (f)

 

 

5

 

 

 

 

 

2

 

 

 

Net income attributable to Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

 

$

1,736

 

 

14.5

%

 

$

1,617

 

 

14.9

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Earnings per share attributable to Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

 

$

4.68

 

 

 

 

$

4.28

 

 

 

Diluted

 

$

4.68

 

 

 

 

$

4.28

 

 

 

Weighted average shares:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

 

 

371

 

 

 

 

 

378

 

 

 

Diluted

 

 

371

 

 

 

 

 

378

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Reconciliation of adjusted operating income and adjusted operating margin

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

GAAP operating income

 

$

2,087

 

 

17.4

%

 

$

1,834

 

 

16.9

%

Cost of revenues adjustments (a)

 

 

28

 

 

0.2

%

 

 

10

 

 

0.1

%

Selling, general and administrative expenses adjustments (b)

 

 

36

 

 

0.3

%

 

 

20

 

 

0.2

%

Restructuring and other costs (c)

 

 

98

 

 

0.8

%

 

 

82

 

 

0.8

%

Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets

 

 

485

 

 

4.0

%

 

 

429

 

 

4.0

%

Adjusted operating income (non-GAAP measure)

 

$

2,735

 

 

22.8

%

 

$

2,375

 

 

21.9

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Reconciliation of adjusted net income

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

GAAP net income attributable to Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

 

$

1,736

 

 

 

 

$

1,617

 

 

 

Cost of revenues adjustments (a)

 

 

28

 

 

 

 

 

10

 

 

 

Selling, general and administrative expenses adjustments (b)

 

 

36

 

 

 

 

 

20

 

 

 

Restructuring and other costs (c)

 

 

98

 

 

 

 

 

82

 

 

 

Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets

 

 

485

 

 

 

 

 

429

 

 

 

Other income/expense adjustments (d)

 

 

(31

)

 

 

 

 

5

 

 

 

Income taxes adjustments (e)

 

 

(127

)

 

 

 

 

(133

)

 

 

Equity in earnings/losses of unconsolidated entities

 

 

15

 

 

 

 

 

(2

)

 

 

Noncontrolling interests adjustments (f)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(1

)

 

 

Adjusted net income (non-GAAP measure)

 

$

2,241

 

 

 

 

$

2,026

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Reconciliation of adjusted earnings per share

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

GAAP diluted EPS attributable to Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

 

$

4.68

 

 

 

 

$

4.28

 

 

 

Cost of revenues adjustments (a)

 

 

0.07

 

 

 

 

 

0.03

 

 

 

Selling, general and administrative expenses adjustments (b)

 

 

0.10

 

 

 

 

 

0.05

 

 

 

Restructuring and other costs (c)

 

 

0.27

 

 

 

 

 

0.22

 

 

 

Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets

 

 

1.31

 

 

 

 

 

1.14

 

 

 

Other income/expense adjustments (d)

 

 

(0.08

)

 

 

 

 

0.01

 

 

 

Income taxes adjustments (e)

 

 

(0.34

)

 

 

 

 

(0.35

)

 

 

Equity in earnings/losses of unconsolidated entities

 

 

0.04

 

 

 

 

 

(0.01

)

 

 

Noncontrolling interests adjustments (f)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

0.00

 

 

 

Adjusted EPS (non-GAAP measure)

 

$

6.03

 

 

 

 

$

5.36

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Reconciliation of free cash flow

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

GAAP net cash provided by operating activities

 

$

2,125

 

 

 

 

$

1,399

 

 

 

Purchases of property, plant and equipment

 

 

(450

)

 

 

 

 

(294

)

 

 

Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment

 

 

3

 

 

 

 

 

1

 

 

 

Free cash flow (non-GAAP measure)

 

$

1,678

 

 

 

 

$

1,105

 

 

 

Business Segment Information

 

Three months ended

 

 

June 27,

 

% of

 

June 28,

 

% of

(Dollars in millions)

 

2026

 

Revenues

 

2025

 

Revenues

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Revenues

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Life Sciences Solutions

 

$

2,815

 

 

23.5

%

 

$

2,499

 

 

23.0

%

Analytical Instruments

 

 

1,847

 

 

15.4

%

 

 

1,728

 

 

15.9

%

Specialty Diagnostics

 

 

1,205

 

 

10.0

%

 

 

1,134

 

 

10.4

%

Laboratory Products and Biopharma Services

 

 

6,693

 

 

55.8

%

 

 

5,995

 

 

55.2

%

Eliminations

 

 

(565

)

 

-4.7

%

 

 

(501

)

 

-4.6

%

Consolidated revenues

 

$

11,994

 

 

100.0

%

 

$

10,855

 

 

100.0

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Segment income and segment income margin

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Life Sciences Solutions

 

$

1,041

 

 

37.0

%

 

$

919

 

 

36.8

%

Analytical Instruments

 

 

424

 

 

23.0

%

 

 

325

 

 

18.8

%

Specialty Diagnostics

 

 

334

 

 

27.7

%

 

 

306

 

 

27.0

%

Laboratory Products and Biopharma Services

 

 

936

 

 

14.0

%

 

 

825

 

 

13.8

%

Subtotal reportable segments

 

 

2,735

 

 

22.8

%

 

 

2,375

 

 

21.9

%

Cost of revenues adjustments (a)

 

 

(28

)

 

-0.2

%

 

 

(10

)

 

-0.1

%

Selling, general and administrative expenses adjustments (b)

 

 

(36

)

 

-0.3

%

 

 

(20

)

 

-0.2

%

Restructuring and other costs (c)

 

 

(98

)

 

-0.8

%

 

 

(82

)

 

-0.8

%

Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets

 

 

(485

)

 

-4.0

%

 

 

(429

)

 

-4.0

%

Consolidated GAAP operating income

 

$

2,087

 

 

17.4

%

 

$

1,834

 

 

16.9

%

(a) Adjusted results exclude accelerated depreciation on manufacturing assets to be abandoned due to facility consolidations. Adjusted results in 2026 also exclude $6 of transaction-related costs. Adjusted results in 2025 also exclude $5 of charges for the sale of inventory revalued at the date of acquisition.

(b) Adjusted results exclude certain third-party expenses, principally transaction/integration costs, charges/credits for changes in estimates of contingent acquisition consideration, and accelerated depreciation on fixed assets to be abandoned due to facility consolidations.

(c) Adjusted results exclude restructuring and other costs consisting principally of severance, impairments of long-lived assets, net charges/credits for pre-acquisition litigation and other matters, net gains/losses on the sale of real estate, and abandoned facility and other expenses of headcount reductions and real estate consolidations.

(d) Adjusted results exclude net gains/losses on investments. Adjusted results in 2026 and 2025 also exclude $6 of business interruption recoveries and $5 for settlement charges for pension plans, respectively.

(e) Adjusted results exclude incremental tax impacts for the reconciling items between GAAP and adjusted net income, incremental tax impacts as a result of tax rate/law changes and the tax impacts from audit settlements.

(f) Adjusted results in 2025 exclude the incremental impacts for the reconciling items between GAAP and adjusted net income attributable to noncontrolling interests.

 

Note:

Consolidated depreciation expense is $331 and $256 in 2026 and 2025, respectively.

Organic revenue growth

 

Three months ended

 

 

June 27, 2026

Revenue growth

 

10%

Acquisitions

 

5%

Currency translation

 

1%

Organic revenue growth (non-GAAP measure)

 

5%

 

 

 

Note:

For more information related to non-GAAP financial measures, refer to the section titled “Supplemental Information Regarding Non-GAAP Financial Measures” of this release.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (unaudited)

 

 

Six months ended

 

 

June 27,

 

% of

 

June 28,

 

% of

(Dollars in millions except per share amounts)

 

2026

 

Revenues

 

2025

 

Revenues

Revenues

 

$

22,999

 

 

 

 

$

21,219

 

 

 

Costs and operating expenses:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cost of revenues (a)

 

 

13,580

 

 

59.0

%

 

 

12,435

 

 

58.6

%

Selling, general and administrative expenses (b)

 

 

3,707

 

 

16.1

%

 

 

3,500

 

 

16.5

%

Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets

 

 

915

 

 

4.0

%

 

 

859

 

 

4.0

%

Research and development expenses

 

 

700

 

 

3.0

%

 

 

695

 

 

3.3

%

Restructuring and other costs (c)

 

 

147

 

 

0.6

%

 

 

180

 

 

0.9

%

Total costs and operating expenses

 

 

19,049

 

 

82.8

%

 

 

17,668

 

 

83.3

%

Operating income

 

 

3,950

 

 

17.2

%

 

 

3,551

 

 

16.7

%

Interest income

 

 

440

 

 

 

 

 

501

 

 

 

Interest expense

 

 

(755

)

 

 

 

 

(707

)

 

 

Other income/(expense) (d)

 

 

22

 

 

 

 

 

(16

)

 

 

Income before income taxes

 

 

3,658

 

 

 

 

 

3,329

 

 

 

Benefit from/(provision for) income taxes (e)

 

 

(238

)

 

 

 

 

(187

)

 

 

Equity in earnings/(losses) of unconsolidated entities

 

 

(23

)

 

 

 

 

(12

)

 

 

Net income

 

 

3,397

 

 

 

 

 

3,130

 

 

 

Less: net income/(loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests and redeemable noncontrolling interest (f)

 

 

10

 

 

 

 

 

6

 

 

 

Net income attributable to Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

 

$

3,387

 

 

14.7

%

 

$

3,124

 

 

14.7

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Earnings per share attributable to Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

 

$

9.11

 

 

 

 

$

8.27

 

 

 

Diluted

 

$

9.10

 

 

 

 

$

8.26

 

 

 

Weighted average shares:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

 

 

372

 

 

 

 

 

378

 

 

 

Diluted

 

 

372

 

 

 

 

 

378

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Reconciliation of adjusted operating income and adjusted operating margin

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

GAAP operating income

 

$

3,950

 

 

17.2

%

 

$

3,551

 

 

16.7

%

Cost of revenues adjustments (a)

 

 

42

 

 

0.2

%

 

 

21

 

 

0.1

%

Selling, general and administrative expenses adjustments (b)

 

 

79

 

 

0.3

%

 

 

34

 

 

0.2

%

Restructuring and other costs (c)

 

 

147

 

 

0.6

%

 

 

180

 

 

0.9

%

Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets

 

 

915

 

 

4.0

%

 

 

859

 

 

4.0

%

Adjusted operating income (non-GAAP measure)

 

$

5,133

 

 

22.3

%

 

$

4,644

 

 

21.9

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Reconciliation of adjusted net income

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

GAAP net income attributable to Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

 

$

3,387

 

 

 

 

$

3,124

 

 

 

Cost of revenues adjustments (a)

 

 

42

 

 

 

 

 

21

 

 

 

Selling, general and administrative expenses adjustments (b)

 

 

79

 

 

 

 

 

34

 

 

 

Restructuring and other costs (c)

 

 

147

 

 

 

 

 

180

 

 

 

Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets

 

 

915

 

 

 

 

 

859

 

 

 

Other income/expense adjustments (d)

 

 

(29

)

 

 

 

 

4

 

 

 

Income taxes adjustments (e)

 

 

(296

)

 

 

 

 

(256

)

 

 

Equity in earnings/losses of unconsolidated entities

 

 

23

 

 

 

 

 

12

 

 

 

Noncontrolling interests adjustments (f)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(1

)

 

 

Adjusted net income (non-GAAP measure)

 

$

4,269

 

 

 

 

$

3,976

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Reconciliation of adjusted earnings per share

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

GAAP diluted EPS attributable to Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

 

$

9.10

 

 

 

 

$

8.26

 

 

 

Cost of revenues adjustments (a)

 

 

0.11

 

 

 

 

 

0.06

 

 

 

Selling, general and administrative expenses adjustments (b)

 

 

0.21

 

 

 

 

 

0.09

 

 

 

Restructuring and other costs (c)

 

 

0.40

 

 

 

 

 

0.48

 

 

 

Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets

 

 

2.46

 

 

 

 

 

2.27

 

 

 

Other income/expense adjustments (d)

 

 

(0.08

)

 

 

 

 

0.01

 

 

 

Income taxes adjustments (e)

 

 

(0.79

)

 

 

 

 

(0.68

)

 

 

Equity in earnings/losses of unconsolidated entities

 

 

0.06

 

 

 

 

 

0.03

 

 

 

Noncontrolling interests adjustments (f)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

0.00

 

 

 

Adjusted EPS (non-GAAP measure)

 

$

11.47

 

 

 

 

$

10.51

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Reconciliation of free cash flow

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

GAAP net cash provided by operating activities

 

$

3,317

 

 

 

 

$

2,122

 

 

 

Purchases of property, plant and equipment

 

 

(826

)

 

 

 

 

(656

)

 

 

Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment

 

 

13

 

 

 

 

 

13

 

 

 

Free cash flow (non-GAAP measure)

 

$

2,503

 

 

 

 

$

1,479

 

 

 

Business Segment Information

 

Six months ended

 

 

June 27,

 

% of

 

June 28,

 

% of

(Dollars in millions)

 

2026

 

Revenues

 

2025

 

Revenues

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Revenues

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Life Sciences Solutions

 

$

5,450

 

 

23.7

%

 

$

4,840

 

 

22.8

%

Analytical Instruments

 

 

3,563

 

 

15.5

%

 

 

3,446

 

 

16.2

%

Specialty Diagnostics

 

 

2,346

 

 

10.2

%

 

 

2,282

 

 

10.8

%

Laboratory Products and Biopharma Services

 

 

12,729

 

 

55.3

%

 

 

11,635

 

 

54.8

%

Eliminations

 

 

(1,089

)

 

-4.7

%

 

 

(983

)

 

-4.6

%

Consolidated revenues

 

$

22,999

 

 

100.0

%

 

$

21,219

 

 

100.0

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Segment income and segment income margin

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Life Sciences Solutions

 

$

1,994

 

 

36.6

%

 

$

1,753

 

 

36.2

%

Analytical Instruments

 

 

779

 

 

21.9

%

 

 

724

 

 

21.0

%

Specialty Diagnostics

 

 

646

 

 

27.6

%

 

 

610

 

 

26.7

%

Laboratory Products and Biopharma Services

 

 

1,714

 

 

13.5

%

 

 

1,557

 

 

13.4

%

Subtotal reportable segments

 

 

5,133

 

 

22.3

%

 

 

4,644

 

 

21.9

%

Cost of revenues adjustments (a)

 

 

(42

)

 

-0.2

%

 

 

(21

)

 

-0.1

%

Selling, general and administrative expenses adjustments (b)

 

 

(79

)

 

-0.3

%

 

 

(34

)

 

-0.2

%

Restructuring and other costs (c)

 

 

(147

)

 

-0.6

%

 

 

(180

)

 

-0.9

%

Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets

 

 

(915

)

 

-4.0

%

 

 

(859

)

 

-4.0

%

Consolidated GAAP operating income

 

$

3,950

 

 

17.2

%

 

$

3,551

 

 

16.7

%

(a) Adjusted results exclude accelerated depreciation on manufacturing assets to be abandoned due to facility consolidations and charges/(credits) for the sale of inventory revalued at the date of acquisition. Adjusted results in 2026 also exclude $9 of transaction-related costs.

(b) Adjusted results exclude certain third-party expenses, principally transaction/integration costs, charges/credits for changes in estimates of contingent acquisition consideration, and accelerated depreciation on fixed assets to be abandoned due to facility consolidations.

(c) Adjusted results exclude restructuring and other costs consisting principally of severance, impairments of long-lived assets, net charges/credits for pre-acquisition litigation and other matters, net gains/losses on the sale of real estate, and abandoned facility and other expenses of headcount reductions and real estate consolidations.

(d) Adjusted results exclude net gains/losses on investments. Adjusted results in 2026 and 2025 also exclude $6 of business interruption recoveries and $5 for settlement charges for pension plans, respectively.

(e) Adjusted results exclude incremental tax impacts for the reconciling items between GAAP and adjusted net income, incremental tax impacts as a result of tax rate/law changes and the tax impacts from audit settlements.

(f) Adjusted results in 2025 exclude the incremental impacts for the reconciling items between GAAP and adjusted net income attributable to noncontrolling interests.

 

Note:

Consolidated depreciation expense is $638 and $532 in 2026 and 2025, respectively.

Organic revenue growth

 

Six months ended

 

 

June 27, 2026

Revenue growth

 

8%

Acquisitions

 

4%

Currency translation

 

2%

Organic revenue growth (non-GAAP measure)

 

3%

 

 

 

Note:

For more information related to non-GAAP financial measures, refer to the section titled “Supplemental Information Regarding Non-GAAP Financial Measures” of this release.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

June 27,

 

December 31,

(In millions)

 

2026

 

2025

 

 

 

 

 

Assets

 

 

 

 

Current assets:

 

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

 

$

4,064

 

$

9,852

Short-term investments

 

 

 

 

253

Accounts receivable, net

 

 

9,451

 

 

8,900

Inventories

 

 

5,627

 

 

5,425

Other current assets

 

 

4,224

 

 

4,278

Total current assets

 

 

23,365

 

 

28,707

Property, plant and equipment, net

 

 

10,755

 

 

10,565

Acquisition-related intangible assets, net

 

 

18,606

 

 

15,838

Other assets

 

 

5,616

 

 

5,871

Goodwill

 

 

54,832

 

 

49,362

Total assets

 

$

113,174

 

$

110,343

 

 

 

 

 

Liabilities, redeemable noncontrolling interest and equity

 

 

 

 

Current liabilities:

 

 

 

 

Short-term obligations and current maturities of long-term obligations

 

$

3,368

 

$

3,533

Other current liabilities

 

 

11,701

 

 

11,656

Total current liabilities

 

 

15,069

 

 

15,189

Other long-term liabilities

 

 

6,116

 

 

5,766

Long-term obligations

 

 

39,181

 

 

35,852

Redeemable noncontrolling interest

 

 

121

 

 

122

Total equity

 

 

52,686

 

 

53,415

Total liabilities, redeemable noncontrolling interest and equity

 

$

113,174

 

$

110,343

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (unaudited)

 

 

Six months ended

 

 

June 27,

 

June 28,

(In millions)

 

2026

 

2025

 

 

 

 

 

Operating activities

 

 

 

 

Net income

 

$

3,397

 

 

$

3,130

 

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:

 

 

 

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

 

1,552

 

 

 

1,391

 

Change in deferred income taxes

 

 

(466

)

 

 

(601

)

Other net non-cash expenses

 

 

370

 

 

 

354

 

Changes in assets and liabilities, excluding the effects of acquisitions

 

 

(1,537

)

 

 

(2,151

)

Net cash provided by operating activities

 

 

3,317

 

 

 

2,122

 

Investing activities

 

 

 

 

Purchases of property, plant and equipment

 

 

(826

)

 

 

(656

)

Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment

 

 

13

 

 

 

13

 

Proceeds from cross-currency interest rate swap interest settlements

 

 

187

 

 

 

134

 

Acquisitions, net of cash acquired

 

 

(8,872

)

 

 

 

Purchases of investments

 

 

(35

)

 

 

(311

)

Proceeds from sales and maturities of investments

 

 

253

 

 

 

6

 

Net proceeds from terminations of cross-currency interest rate swaps

 

 

481

 

 

 

 

Other investing activities, net

 

 

1

 

 

 

 

Net cash used in investing activities

 

 

(8,797

)

 

 

(815

)

Financing activities

 

 

 

 

Net proceeds from issuance of debt

 

 

5,238

 

 

 

2,840

 

Repayment of debt

 

 

(1,412

)

 

 

(1,625

)

Proceeds from issuance of commercial paper

 

 

389

 

 

 

 

Repayment of commercial paper

 

 

(389

)

 

 

 

Purchases of company common stock

 

 

(4,000

)

 

 

(2,000

)

Dividends paid

 

 

(337

)

 

 

(311

)

Other financing activities, net

 

 

33

 

 

 

3

 

Net cash used in financing activities

 

 

(478

)

 

 

(1,093

)

Exchange rate effect on cash

 

 

176

 

 

 

348

 

Increase/(decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

 

 

(5,782

)

 

 

563

 

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period

 

 

9,879

 

 

 

4,040

 

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period

 

$

4,096

 

 

$

4,603

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Free cash flow (non-GAAP measure)

 

$

2,503

 

 

$

1,479

 

 

 

 

 

 

Note:

For more information related to non-GAAP financial measures, refer to the section titled “Supplemental Information Regarding Non-GAAP Financial Measures” of this release.


Contacts

Media Contact Information:
Sandy Pound
Thermo Fisher Scientific
Phone: 781-622-1223
E-mail: sandy.pound@thermofisher.com

Investor Contact Information:
Rafael Tejada
Thermo Fisher Scientific
Phone: 781-622-1356
E-mail: rafael.tejada@thermofisher.com


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