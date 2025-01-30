Thermo Fisher Scientific Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Results

WALTHAM, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE: TMO), the world leader in serving science, today reported its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2024.





Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Highlights

Fourth quarter revenue grew 5% to $11.40 billion.

Fourth quarter GAAP diluted earnings per share (EPS) grew 14% to $4.78.

Fourth quarter adjusted EPS grew 8% to $6.10.

Full year revenue was $42.88 billion, flat versus prior year.

Full year GAAP diluted earnings per share (EPS) grew 7% to $16.53.

Full year adjusted EPS grew 1% to $21.86.

Further strengthened our industry leadership throughout the year by advancing our trusted partner status with customers, gaining market share and delivering differentiated financial performance, including strong revenue and earnings growth in the fourth quarter.

Continued to strengthen our industry-leading commercial engine and deepen our trusted partner status with customers to accelerate their innovation and enhance their productivity. Highlights included the introduction of Accelerator™ Drug Development

Continued to successfully execute our capital deployment strategy in 2024. During the year we completed the acquisition of Olink

“We finished 2024 with excellent financial performance, delivering strong growth on the top and bottom line in the fourth quarter,” said Marc N. Casper, chairman, president and chief executive officer of Thermo Fisher Scientific. “We drove meaningful share gain and enabled the success of our customers, by leveraging our proven growth strategy and PPI Business System, capping off another year of differentiated performance.”

Casper added, “We are in a great position to deliver excellent performance in 2025 as we continue to create value for all of our stakeholders and build an even brighter future for our company.”

Fourth Quarter 2024

Revenue for the quarter grew 5% to $11.40 billion in 2024 versus $10.89 billion in the same quarter of 2023. Organic revenue growth was 4% and Core organic revenue growth was 5%.

GAAP Earnings Results

GAAP diluted EPS in the fourth quarter of 2024 was $4.78, versus $4.20 in the same quarter last year. GAAP operating income for the fourth quarter of 2024 was $2.02 billion, compared with $1.85 billion in the year-ago quarter. GAAP operating margin was 17.7%, compared with 17.0% in the fourth quarter of 2023.

Non-GAAP Earnings Results

Adjusted EPS in the fourth quarter of 2024 was $6.10, versus $5.67 in the fourth quarter of 2023. Adjusted operating income for the fourth quarter of 2024 was $2.72 billion, compared with $2.55 billion in the year-ago quarter. Adjusted operating margin was 23.9%, compared with 23.4% in the fourth quarter of 2023.

Full Year 2024

Revenue for the full year was $42.88 billion in 2024 versus $42.86 billion in 2023. Organic revenue and Core organic revenue growth were flat.

GAAP Earnings Results

Full year GAAP diluted EPS was $16.53, versus $15.45 in 2023. GAAP operating income for the full year 2024 was $7.34 billion, compared with $6.86 billion in 2023. GAAP operating margin was 17.1%, compared with 16.0% for 2023.

Non-GAAP Earnings Results

Adjusted EPS for the full year 2024 was $21.86, versus $21.55 for 2023. Adjusted operating income for the full year was $9.71 billion, compared with $9.81 billion in 2023. Adjusted operating margin was 22.6%, compared with 22.9% in 2023.

Annual Guidance for 2025

The company will provide 2025 financial guidance during its earnings conference call this morning at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Adjusted EPS, adjusted net income, adjusted operating income, adjusted operating margin, free cash flow, organic revenue growth and Core organic revenue growth are non-GAAP measures that exclude certain items detailed after the tables that accompany this press release, under the heading “Supplemental Information Regarding Non-GAAP Financial Measures.” The reconciliations of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures are provided in the tables that accompany this press release.

Note on Presentation

Certain amounts and percentages reported within this press release are presented and calculated based on underlying unrounded amounts. As a result, the sum of components may not equal corresponding totals due to rounding.

Conference Call

Thermo Fisher Scientific will hold its earnings conference call today, January 30, 2025 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time. During the call, the company will discuss its financial performance, as well as future expectations. To listen, call (833) 470-1428 within the U.S. or (404) 975-4839 outside the U.S. The access code is 706921. You may also listen to the call live on the “Investors” section of our website, www.thermofisher.com. The earnings press release and related information can also be found in that section of our website under the heading “Financials”. A replay of the call will be available under “News, Events & Presentations” through February 13, 2025.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. is the world leader in serving science, with annual revenue over $40 billion. Our Mission is to enable our customers to make the world healthier, cleaner and safer. Whether our customers are accelerating life sciences research, solving complex analytical challenges, increasing productivity in their laboratories, improving patient health through diagnostics or the development and manufacture of life-changing therapies, we are here to support them. Our global team delivers an unrivaled combination of innovative technologies, purchasing convenience and pharmaceutical services through our industry-leading brands, including Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, Unity Lab Services, Patheon and PPD. For more information, please visit www.thermofisher.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

The following constitutes a “Safe Harbor” statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by forward-looking statements include risks and uncertainties relating to: the need to develop new products and adapt to significant technological change; implementation of strategies for improving growth; general economic conditions and related uncertainties; dependence on customers’ capital spending policies and government funding policies; the effect of economic and political conditions and exchange rate fluctuations on international operations; use and protection of intellectual property; the effect of changes in governmental regulations; any natural disaster, public health crisis or other catastrophic event; and the effect of laws and regulations governing government contracts, as well as the possibility that expected benefits related to recent or pending acquisitions, may not materialize as expected. Additional important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements are set forth in our most recent annual report on Form 10-K, and subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, which are on file with the SEC and available in the “Investors” section of our website under the heading “SEC Filings.” While we may elect to update forward-looking statements at some point in the future, we specifically disclaim any obligation to do so, even if estimates change and, therefore, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as representing our views as of any date subsequent to today.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (unaudited) Three months ended December 31, % of December 31, % of (Dollars in millions except per share amounts) 2024 Revenues 2023 Revenues Revenues $ 11,395 $ 10,886 Costs and operating expenses: Cost of revenues (a) 6,492 57.0 % 6,390 58.7 % Selling, general and administrative expenses (b) 1,846 16.2 % 1,672 15.4 % Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets 438 3.8 % 563 5.2 % Research and development expenses 374 3.3 % 327 3.0 % Restructuring and other costs (c) 228 2.0 % 80 0.7 % Total costs and operating expenses 9,379 82.3 % 9,032 83.0 % Operating income 2,016 17.7 % 1,854 17.0 % Interest income 227 309 Interest expense (316 ) (390 ) Other income/(expense) (d) 14 (33 ) Income before income taxes 1,941 1,740 Benefit from/(provision for) income taxes (e) (150 ) (133 ) Equity in earnings/(losses) of unconsolidated entities 33 (1 ) Net income 1,824 1,606 Less: net income/(losses) attributable to noncontrolling interests and redeemable noncontrolling interest (f) (6 ) (24 ) Net income attributable to Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. $ 1,830 16.1 % $ 1,630 15.0 % Earnings per share attributable to Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.: Basic $ 4.79 $ 4.22 Diluted $ 4.78 $ 4.20 Weighted average shares: Basic 382 387 Diluted 383 388 Reconciliation of adjusted operating income and adjusted operating margin GAAP operating income $ 2,016 17.7 % $ 1,854 17.0 % Cost of revenues adjustments (a) 22 0.2 % 22 0.2 % Selling, general and administrative expenses adjustments (b) 16 0.1 % 31 0.3 % Restructuring and other costs (c) 228 2.0 % 80 0.7 % Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets 438 3.8 % 563 5.2 % Adjusted operating income (non-GAAP measure) $ 2,720 23.9 % $ 2,550 23.4 % Reconciliation of adjusted net income GAAP net income attributable to Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. $ 1,830 $ 1,630 Cost of revenues adjustments (a) 22 22 Selling, general and administrative expenses adjustments (b) 16 31 Restructuring and other costs (c) 228 80 Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets 438 563 Other income/expense adjustments (d) (11 ) 14 Benefit from/(provision for) income taxes adjustments (e) (138 ) (111 ) Equity in earnings/losses of unconsolidated entities (33 ) 1 Noncontrolling interests adjustments (f) (14 ) (27 ) Adjusted net income (non-GAAP measure) $ 2,338 $ 2,203 Reconciliation of adjusted earnings per share GAAP diluted EPS attributable to Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. $ 4.78 $ 4.20 Cost of revenues adjustments (a) 0.06 0.06 Selling, general and administrative expenses adjustments (b) 0.04 0.08 Restructuring and other costs (c) 0.60 0.20 Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets 1.14 1.45 Other income/expense adjustments (d) (0.03 ) 0.04 Benefit from/(provision for) income taxes adjustments (e) (0.36 ) (0.29 ) Equity in earnings/losses of unconsolidated entities (0.08 ) 0.00 Noncontrolling interests adjustments (f) (0.04 ) (0.07 ) Adjusted EPS (non-GAAP measure) $ 6.10 $ 5.67 Reconciliation of free cash flow GAAP net cash provided by operating activities $ 3,289 $ 3,723 Purchases of property, plant and equipment (480 ) (405 ) Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment 17 11 Free cash flow (non-GAAP measure) $ 2,826 $ 3,329

Business Segment Information Three months ended December 31, % of December 31, % of (Dollars in millions) 2024 Revenues 2023 Revenues Revenues Life Sciences Solutions $ 2,604 22.9 % $ 2,469 22.7 % Analytical Instruments 2,186 19.2 % 2,037 18.7 % Specialty Diagnostics 1,157 10.2 % 1,105 10.2 % Laboratory Products and Biopharma Services 5,936 52.1 % 5,719 52.5 % Eliminations (487 ) -4.3 % (444 ) -4.1 % Consolidated revenues $ 11,395 100.0 % $ 10,886 100.0 % Segment income and segment income margin Life Sciences Solutions $ 952 36.6 % $ 895 36.2 % Analytical Instruments 666 30.5 % 587 28.8 % Specialty Diagnostics 273 23.6 % 264 23.9 % Laboratory Products and Biopharma Services 828 14.0 % 804 14.0 % Subtotal reportable segments 2,720 23.9 % 2,550 23.4 % Cost of revenues adjustments (a) (22 ) -0.2 % (22 ) -0.2 % Selling, general and administrative expenses adjustments (b) (16 ) -0.1 % (31 ) -0.3 % Restructuring and other costs (c) (228 ) -2.0 % (80 ) -0.7 % Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets (438 ) -3.8 % (563 ) -5.2 % Consolidated GAAP operating income $ 2,016 17.7 % $ 1,854 17.0 % (a) Adjusted results in 2024 and 2023 exclude charges for the sale of inventory revalued at the date of acquisition and accelerated depreciation on manufacturing assets to be abandoned due to facility consolidations. (b) Adjusted results in 2024 and 2023 exclude certain third-party expenses, principally transaction/integration costs related to recent acquisitions, charges/credits for changes in estimates of contingent acquisition consideration, and charges associated with product liability litigation. Adjusted results in 2024 also exclude $3 of accelerated depreciation on fixed assets to be abandoned due to facility consolidations. (c) Adjusted results in 2024 and 2023 exclude restructuring and other costs consisting principally of severance, impairments of long-lived assets, charges for environmental-related matters, net charges/credits for pre-acquisition litigation and other matters, net gains/losses on the sale of real estate, and abandoned facility and other expenses of headcount reductions and real estate consolidations. (d) Adjusted results in 2024 and 2023 exclude net gains/losses on investments. (e) Adjusted results in 2024 and 2023 exclude incremental tax impacts for the reconciling items between GAAP and adjusted net income, incremental tax impacts as a result of tax rate/law changes, and the tax impacts from audit settlements. Adjusted results in 2023 also exclude $14 of net charges for pre-acquisition matters. (f) Adjusted results exclude the incremental impacts for the reconciling items between GAAP and adjusted net income attributable to noncontrolling interests. Note: Consolidated depreciation expense is $304 and $276 in 2024 and 2023, respectively.

Organic and Core organic revenue growth Three months ended December 31, 2024 Revenue growth 5 % Acquisitions 1 % Currency translation 0 % Organic revenue growth (non-GAAP measure) 4 % COVID-19 testing revenue 0 % Core organic revenue growth (non-GAAP measure) 5 % Note: For more information related to non-GAAP financial measures, refer to the section titled “Supplemental Information Regarding Non-GAAP Financial Measures” of this release.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (unaudited) Year ended December 31, % of December 31, % of (Dollars in millions except per share amounts) 2024 Revenues 2023 Revenues Revenues $ 42,879 $ 42,857 Costs and operating expenses: Cost of revenues (a) 24,818 57.9 % 25,295 59.0 % Selling, general and administrative expenses (b) 7,003 16.3 % 6,569 15.3 % Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets 1,952 4.6 % 2,338 5.5 % Research and development expenses 1,390 3.2 % 1,337 3.1 % Restructuring and other costs (c) 379 0.9 % 459 1.1 % Total costs and operating expenses 35,542 82.9 % 35,998 84.0 % Operating income 7,337 17.1 % 6,859 16.0 % Interest income 1,078 879 Interest expense (1,390 ) (1,375 ) Other income/(expense) (d) 12 (65 ) Income before income taxes 7,037 6,298 Benefit from/(provision for) income taxes (e) (657 ) (284 ) Equity in earnings/(losses) of unconsolidated entities (42 ) (59 ) Net income 6,338 5,955 Less: net income/(losses) attributable to noncontrolling interests and redeemable noncontrolling interest (f) 3 (40 ) Net income attributable to Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. $ 6,335 14.8 % $ 5,995 14.0 % Earnings per share attributable to Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.: Basic $ 16.58 $ 15.52 Diluted $ 16.53 $ 15.45 Weighted average shares: Basic 382 386 Diluted 383 388 Reconciliation of adjusted operating income and adjusted operating margin GAAP operating income $ 7,337 17.1 % $ 6,859 16.0 % Cost of revenues adjustments (a) 47 0.1 % 95 0.2 % Selling, general and administrative expenses adjustments (b) (8 ) 0.0 % 59 0.1 % Restructuring and other costs (c) 379 0.9 % 459 1.1 % Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets 1,952 4.6 % 2,338 5.5 % Adjusted operating income (non-GAAP measure) $ 9,707 22.6 % $ 9,810 22.9 % Reconciliation of adjusted net income GAAP net income attributable to Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. $ 6,335 $ 5,995 Cost of revenues adjustments (a) 47 95 Selling, general and administrative expenses adjustments (b) (8 ) 59 Restructuring and other costs (c) 379 459 Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets 1,952 2,338 Other income/expense adjustments (d) (19 ) 50 Benefit from/(provision for) income taxes adjustments (e) (329 ) (645 ) Equity in earnings/losses of unconsolidated entities 42 59 Noncontrolling interests adjustments (f) (19 ) (46 ) Adjusted net income (non-GAAP measure) $ 8,380 $ 8,364 Reconciliation of adjusted earnings per share GAAP diluted EPS attributable to Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. $ 16.53 $ 15.45 Cost of revenues adjustments (a) 0.12 0.24 Selling, general and administrative expenses adjustments (b) (0.02 ) 0.15 Restructuring and other costs (c) 0.99 1.18 Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets 5.09 6.03 Other income/expense adjustments (d) (0.05 ) 0.13 Benefit from/(provision for) income taxes adjustments (e) (0.86 ) (1.66 ) Equity in earnings/losses of unconsolidated entities 0.11 0.15 Noncontrolling interests adjustments (f) (0.05 ) (0.12 ) Adjusted EPS (non-GAAP measure) $ 21.86 $ 21.55 Reconciliation of free cash flow GAAP net cash provided by operating activities $ 8,667 $ 8,406 Purchases of property, plant and equipment (1,400 ) (1,479 ) Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment 57 87 Free cash flow (non-GAAP measure) $ 7,324 $ 7,014

Business Segment Information Year ended December 31, % of December 31, % of (Dollars in millions) 2024 Revenues 2023 Revenues Revenues Life Sciences Solutions $ 9,631 22.5 % $ 9,977 23.3 % Analytical Instruments 7,463 17.4 % 7,263 16.9 % Specialty Diagnostics 4,512 10.5 % 4,405 10.3 % Laboratory Products and Biopharma Services 23,157 54.0 % 23,041 53.8 % Eliminations (1,885 ) -4.4 % (1,829 ) -4.3 % Consolidated revenues $ 42,879 100.0 % $ 42,857 100.0 % Segment income and segment income margin Life Sciences Solutions $ 3,503 36.4 % $ 3,420 34.3 % Analytical Instruments 1,955 26.2 % 1,908 26.3 % Specialty Diagnostics 1,159 25.7 % 1,124 25.5 % Laboratory Products and Biopharma Services 3,090 13.3 % 3,358 14.6 % Subtotal reportable segments 9,707 22.6 % 9,810 22.9 % Cost of revenues adjustments (a) (47 ) -0.1 % (95 ) -0.2 % Selling, general and administrative expenses adjustments (b) 8 0.0 % (59 ) -0.1 % Restructuring and other costs (c) (379 ) -0.9 % (459 ) -1.1 % Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets (1,952 ) -4.6 % (2,338 ) -5.5 % Consolidated GAAP operating income $ 7,337 17.1 % $ 6,859 16.0 % (a) Adjusted results in 2024 and 2023 exclude charges for inventory write-downs associated with large-scale abandonment of product lines, accelerated depreciation on manufacturing assets to be abandoned due to facility consolidations, and charges for the sale of inventory revalued at the date of acquisition. (b) Adjusted results in 2024 and 2023 exclude certain third-party expenses, principally transaction/integration costs related to recent acquisitions, charges/credits for changes in estimates of contingent acquisition consideration, and charges associated with product liability litigation. Adjusted results in 2024 also exclude $7 of accelerated depreciation on fixed assets to be abandoned due to facility consolidations. (c) Adjusted results in 2024 and 2023 exclude restructuring and other costs consisting principally of severance, impairments of long-lived assets, charges for environmental-related matters, net charges for pre-acquisition litigation and other matters, net gains/losses on the sale of real estate, and abandoned facility and other expenses of headcount reductions and real estate consolidations. Adjusted results in 2023 also exclude $26 of contract termination costs associated with facility closures. (d) Adjusted results in 2024 and 2023 exclude net gains/losses on investments. (e) Adjusted results in 2024 and 2023 exclude incremental tax impacts for the reconciling items between GAAP and adjusted net income, incremental tax impacts as a result of tax rate/law changes and the tax impacts from audit settlements. Adjusted results in 2023 also exclude $14 of net charges for pre-acquisition matters. (f) Adjusted results exclude the incremental impacts for the reconciling items between GAAP and adjusted net income attributable to noncontrolling interests. Notes: Consolidated depreciation expense is $1,156 and $1,068 in 2024 and 2023, respectively. For more information related to non-GAAP financial measures, refer to the section titled “Supplemental Information Regarding Non-GAAP Financial Measures” of this release.

