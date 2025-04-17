Thermo Fisher Scientific Opens Advanced Therapies Collaboration Center in Greater San Diego to Help Accelerate Cell Therapy Development

Innovative 6,000-square-foot facility enables clinical and commercial process development support to help cell therapy developers transition from research-scale to commercialization









CARLSBAD, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., the world leader in serving science, today announced the grand opening of its Advanced Therapies Collaboration Center (ATxCC) in Carlsbad, Calif. This advanced facility is designed to accelerate the development and commercialization of cell therapies, specifically by supporting biotech, biopharma and translational customers developing cell-based immunotherapies.

Through this new center, cell therapy developers can leverage Thermo Fisher’s expansive product and technology portfolio and deep process optimization knowledge to create comprehensive, end-to-end manufacturing workflows that can scale to enable clinical and commercial success. This initiative is part of Thermo Fisher’s commitment to advancing life sciences and improving patient outcomes through innovative solutions.

“Our new Advanced Therapies Collaboration Center represents a significant milestone in our ongoing commitment to deliver solutions that address critical challenges in cell therapy development. By enabling access to our expertise and broad range of instrumentation, reagents, lab equipment and analytical solutions, we aim to help our customers overcome manufacturing hurdles and accelerate their path to commercialization,” said Betty Woo, vice president, cell, gene and advanced therapies, Thermo Fisher Scientific. “By fostering collaboration and innovation, the center is poised to play a pivotal role in helping to advance cell therapies, ultimately improving patient lives.”

Partnering closely with Thermo Fisher, cell therapy developers can receive the essential resources and support they need to transition to Current Good Manufacturing Practices (cGMP manufacturing). This collaboration helps navigate go-to-market obstacles.

Key ATxCC program benefits include:

Access to innovative technologies: Developers gain access to Thermo Fisher laboratory equipment and analytical solutions – even before these technologies are available to the broader market. These advanced technologies can streamline manufacturing, help limit contamination risks and promote product consistency.

Protocol and process optimization support: Specialized scientists and engineers facilitate support in creating optimized manufacturing processes and protocols utilizing Thermo Fisher products, helping ensure they are scalable and robust.

Ongoing support as therapeutic programs evolve: Dedicated regulatory, quality and partnership management teams assist developers in growing and advancing their cell therapy programs by addressing new challenges and enabling platform-specific support.

With collaboration centers already established in Singapore and Korea, Thermo Fisher is thrilled to announce the opening of our Carlsbad center, with an expanded footprint in Philadelphia expected later this year. Both centers are designed to offer clinical and commercial cGMP process development to our valued partners.

For more information about Thermo Fisher’s advanced therapies collaboration center program, please visit www.thermofisher.com/celltherapycollaborations.

