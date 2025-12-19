Thermo Fisher Scientific Launches PPD CorEvitas Alzheimer’s Disease Registry to Advance Real-World Evidence in Neurodegenerative Care

WALTHAM, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., the world leader in serving science, today announced the enrollment of the first patient in the new PPD™ CorEvitas™ Alzheimer’s Disease Registry. Designed as an international, multi-country initiative, the registry will generate robust, harmonized, fit-for-purpose real-world data under a common global protocol to support novel evaluations of drug safety and effectiveness that are critical for regulator, clinician, patient and caregiver communities.

Its longitudinal design, coupled with clinician-reported data from routine practice, will generate a comprehensive understanding of Alzheimer’s therapy outcomes in real-world settings. The registry will illuminate long-term safety, treatment patterns and the evolving use of approved therapies, while also helping to identify unmet medical needs, clarify the disease’s impact on patients, and evaluate the clinical outcomes associated with existing treatment options.

Alzheimer’s disease is a progressive neurodegenerative disorder that gradually damages brain cells, impairing memory, language, decision-making abilities and ultimately, the ability to perform daily tasks. An estimated 7.2 million Americans age 65 and older are living with Alzheimer’s1, a number expected to double by 20502. As a leading cause of death in the United States2, the disease represents a significant public health challenge and underscores the need for rigorous evidence to guide therapeutic development and patient care. Although there is currently no way to prevent or cure Alzheimer’s, treatments may help manage symptoms and potentially slow decline.​

Detailed monitoring and assessment of drug safety events are integral to the registry. This includes MRI-based evaluations of brain bleeding and swelling that may occur with certain treatments, as well as measures of plaque clearance, an important measure of treatment effectiveness in correlation with cognition outcomes. This data will help generate a more complete understanding of safety and clinical outcomes in this patient population.

“The launch of this registry reflects the power of collaboration between clinicians, industry partners and scientific leaders to accelerate progress in Alzheimer’s disease research,” said Peter Wahl, Sc.D, vice president and global head of scientific affairs for PPD CorEvitas Clinical Registries, Thermo Fisher Scientific. “Together, we are building a regulatory-grade, real-world evidence foundation that will help shape the understanding of current and next generation of therapies.”

This CorEvitas Alzheimer’s Disease Registry expands the growing portfolio of PPD™ CorEvitas™ Clinical Registries, which are proprietary disease registries containing robust, structured, clinician- and patient-reported data spanning more than 500 investigator sites and longitudinal data collected on over 100,000 patients. These registries play an essential role in supporting post-authorization safety studies and have been recognized by regulators around the globe.

For more information about CorEvitas Clinical Registries or to request details about the CorEvitas Alzheimer’s Disease Registry, contact ALZRegistry@thermofisher.com.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. is the world leader in serving science, with annual revenue over $40 billion. Our Mission is to enable our customers to make the world healthier, cleaner and safer. Whether our customers are accelerating life sciences research, solving complex analytical challenges, increasing productivity in their laboratories, improving patient health through diagnostics or the development and manufacture of life-changing therapies, we are here to support them. Our global team delivers an unrivaled combination of innovative technologies, purchasing convenience and pharmaceutical services through our industry-leading brands, including Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, Unity Lab Services, Patheon and PPD. For more information, please visit www.thermofisher.com.

1 National Library of Medicine. 2025 Alzheimer’s Disease Facts and Figures. Available at: https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC12040760/

2 Alzheimer’s Disease and Dementia | CDC. About Alzheimer’s. Available at: https://www.cdc.gov/alzheimers-dementia/about/alzheimers.html

Media Contact Information: media@ppd.com