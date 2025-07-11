SUBSCRIBE
Thermo Fisher Scientific Declares Quarterly Dividend - July 10, 2025

July 11, 2025 | 
1 min read

WALTHAM, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE: TMO), the world leader in serving science, today announced that its Board of Directors authorized a quarterly cash dividend of $0.43 per common share, payable on October 15, 2025, to shareholders of record as of September 15, 2025.



About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. is the world leader in serving science, with annual revenue over $40 billion. Our Mission is to enable our customers to make the world healthier, cleaner and safer. Whether our customers are accelerating life sciences research, solving complex analytical challenges, increasing productivity in their laboratories, improving patient health through diagnostics or the development and manufacture of life-changing therapies, we are here to support them. Our global team delivers an unrivaled combination of innovative technologies, purchasing convenience and pharmaceutical services through our industry-leading brands, including Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, Unity Lab Services, Patheon and PPD. For more information, please visit www.thermofisher.com.


Contacts

Media Contact Information:
Sandy Pound
Thermo Fisher Scientific
Phone: 781-622-1223
E-mail: sandy.pound@thermofisher.com

Investor Contact Information:
Rafael Tejada
Thermo Fisher Scientific
Phone: 781-622-1356
E-mail: rafael.tejada@thermofisher.com

Massachusetts Earnings
Thermo Fisher Scientific
