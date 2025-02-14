SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Theratechnologies to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Financial Results and Provide Business Update

February 14, 2025 | 
2 min read

MONTREAL, Feb. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Theratechnologies Inc. (“Theratechnologies” or the “Company”) (TSX: TH) (NASDAQ: THTX), a specialty biopharmaceutical company focused on the commercialization of innovative therapies that have the potential to redefine standards of care, today announced the Company will report financial results and provide a business update for its fourth quarter and full year fiscal 2024 ended November 30 on Wednesday, February 26, 2025, at 8:30 a.m. ET.

The call will be hosted by Paul Lévesque, President and Chief Executive Officer, who will be joined by other members of the management team, including Philippe Dubuc, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Christian Marsolais, Ph.D., Senior Vice President and Chief Medical Officer and John Leasure, Global Commercial Officer. They will be available to answer questions from participants following prepared remarks.

Participants are encouraged to join the call at least ten minutes in advance to secure access. Conference call dial-in and replay information can be found below.

CONFERENCE CALL INFORMATION
Conference Call DateFebruary 26, 2025
Conference Call Time8:30 a.m. ET
Webcast linkhttps://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/2h9ningt
Dial in1-888-513-4119 (toll free) or 1-412-902-6615 (international)
Access Code4430181
CONFERENCE CALL REPLAY
Toll Free1-877-344-7529 (US) / 1-855-669-9658 (Canada)
International Toll1-412-317-0088
Replay Access Code3856571
Replay End DateMarch 5, 2025
To access the replay using an international dial-in number, please select this link: https://services.choruscall.com/ccforms/replay.html

An archived webcast will also be available on the Company’s Investor Relations website under ‘Past Events’.

About Theratechnologies

Theratechnologies (TSX: TH) (NASDAQ: THTX) is a specialty biopharmaceutical company focused on the commercialization of innovative therapies that have the potential to redefine standards of care. Further information about Theratechnologies is available on the Company’s website at www.theratech.com, on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca and on EDGAR at www.sec.gov. Follow Theratechnologies on Linkedin and X.

Contacts:

Investor inquiries:
Joanne Choi
Senior Director, Investor Relations
jchoi@theratech.com
1-551-261-0401

Media inquiries:
Julie Schneiderman
Senior Director, Communications & Corporate Affairs
communications@theratech.com
1-514-336-7800

Canada Earnings
