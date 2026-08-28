Theralase(R) Releases Q2 2026 Financial Statements

Theralase(R) Provides Updates on its Phase II Bladder Cancer Clinical Study and Oncology Pipeline

Zoom Meeting Link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89698954744 Conference Call in: Webinar ID: 896 9895 4744 - 1-647-558-0588 (Canada) / 1-646-558-8656 (US) - not required for those attending by Zoom.

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Financial Highlights:

For the six-month period ended June 30th, 2026 (All funds in Canadian Dollars):

Total revenue decreased to $296,927 from $310,933 for the same period in 2025, a 5% decrease.

Cost of sales for the six-month period ended June 30th, 2026, was $146,981 (50% of revenue), resulting in a gross margin of $149,946 (50% of revenue). In comparison, cost of sales for the same period in 2025 was $178,966 (58% of revenue), resulting in a gross margin of $131,967 (42% of revenue).

Selling expenses remained essentially unchanged at $138,811, compared with $139,011 for the same period in 2025.

Administrative expenses for the six-month period ended June 30th, 2026 increased to $1,003,798 from $995,333 for the same period in 2025, a 1% increase. The increase was primarily attributable to higher professional fees, investor relations, administrative salaries and amortization and depreciation allocation, partially offset by lower stock-based compensation.

Net research and development expenses for the six-month period ended June 30th, 2026 decreased to $1,101,126 from $1,460,447 for the same period in 2025, a 25% decrease. The decrease was primarily attributable to lower Study II patient enrollment and treatment costs. Research and development expenses represented 49% of the Company's operating expenses and reflect continued investment in the research and development of the Company's Drug Division.

The net loss for the six-month period ended June 30th, 2026 was $2,093,926, which included $287,146 of net non-cash expenses (amortization, stock-based compensation and interest accretion on lease liabilities). This compared with a net loss of $2,423,234 for the same period in 2025, which included $485,865 of net non-cash expenses. The Drug Division represented $1,684,924 (80%) of the loss. The 14% decrease in net loss was primarily due to reduced research and development spending on Study II.

Cash was $5,260,832 as of June 30th, 2026, compared with $182,914 as of December 31st, 2025. Subsequent to quarter-end, on August 24th, 2026, the Company closed a brokered private placement under the listed issuer financing exemption for aggregate gross proceeds of $3,555,000.

Operational Highlights:

Collaborative Clinical Development Agreement

Study II Interim Clinical Data

Cohort 1

Primary Endpoint Performance (CR at any Point in Time) # % Confidence Interval (95%) Complete Response ("CR") 58/89 65.2% [49.4, 80.9] Total Response (CR and IR) 65/89 73.0% [56.4, 89.7]

Table 2: Primary Endpoint Performance

Secondary Endpoint Performance (Duration of CR) (450 Days) # % Confidence Interval (95%) Complete Response (CR) 21/52 40.4% [24.0, 56.7] Total Response (CR and IR) 22/52 42.3% [26.5, 58.1]

Table 3: Secondary Endpoint Performance

Tertiary Endpoint Performance (Safety) (450 Days) # % Safety 82/82 100.0%

Table 4: Tertiary Endpoint Performance

Duration of CR Time # % Confidence Interval (95%) 2 Years 10/52 19.2% [7.9, 30.5] 3 Years 10/52 19.2% [7.9, 30.5]

Table 5: Duration of CR at Extended Time Points

Cohort 2

Regulatory Pathway, Commercialization Strategy and FDA Guidance

Licensing arrangements for Ruvidar® in the treatment of BCG-Unresponsive NMIBC CIS in various geographic territories

Collaborative clinical research initiatives focused on the application of light-activated Ruvidar® for broader NMIBC indications

Collaborative clinical research combining Ruvidar® with other FDA-approved drugs to enhance treatment efficacy

Rutherrin® GLP Toxicology and Pipeline Expansion

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - August 28, 2026) - Theralase® Technologies Inc.("" or the ""), a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company dedicated to the research and development of energy-activated small molecules for the safe and effective destruction of various cancers, bacteria and viruses, has released the Company's unaudited interim consolidated financial statements for the six-month period ended June 30th, 2026 ("").Theralase® will be hosting a conference call onat, which will include a presentation of the financial and operational results for the quarter ended June 30th, 2026.To ensure Theralase® has time to address questions during the call, please e-mail them in advance toAn archived version will be available on the website following the conference call.Financial Summary for the Six-Month Period Ended June 30On January 12, 2026, the Company announced that it had entered into a collaborative clinical development agreement dated January 9, 2026 with Ferring Pharmaceuticals, expanding the Company's existing Phase II NMIBC clinical program (NCT03945162) through the addition of a new cohort evaluating Ruvidar® (TLD-1433) in combination with Adstiladrin® (nadofaragene firadenovec-vncg) for adult patients diagnosed with high-risk Bacillus Calmette-Guérin ("")-Unresponsive Non-Muscle Invasive Bladder Cancer ("") Carcinoma In-Situ ("") with or without papillary disease (±Ta/T1) (""). Under the terms of the agreement, the Company will remain the sponsor of the study, with both parties providing clinical oversight through a joint development committee. The new cohort is expected to be enrolled and treated initially in the United States and, subject to written agreement, may expand into Canada or other jurisdictions.Theralase® has completed enrollment in Study II, with the Clinical Study Sites ("") enrolling and providing the primary Study Procedure to 95 patients, of whom 82 have completed Study II and 13 remain on study pending clinical data. The median number of BCG instillations was 15.3.As of August 28th, 2026, 89 patients have been assessed for response outcomes, evaluable for the primary endpoint analysis.Approximately 2 out of 3 patients diagnosed with BCG-Unresponsive NMIBC CIS (with or without Ta/T1) achieved a CR following treatment with the Theralase® Study Procedure.Treatment Emergent Adverse Events ("") were noted, but did not meet the SAE criteria. TEAEs included urinary frequency (65%), hematuria (62.5%) and urinary urgency (53.8%), which resolved within 1 month of treatment.There have been 24 SAEs reported: 1 x Grade I, 3 x Grade II, 13 x Grade III, 5 x Grade IV (all resolved between 1 to 82 days) and 2 x Grade V (unlikely related to the Study Drug, Study Device or Study Procedure). The majority of SAEs were not TEAEs and none were directly related to the Study Drug or Study Device.Patients who have completed the study were followed for up to 3 years after initial treatment at extended time points. One patient demonstrated CR for 7 years, after one Study Procedure.On Kaplan-Meier analysis, if CR is obtained, the long term estimated probability of remaining cancer free at 1, 2 and 3 years is 48.6%, 34.5% and 25.4%, respectively.Theralase®, in conjunction with Ferring Pharmaceuticals, subject to FDA approval, is preparing to launch a combinational clinical study to investigate the safety and efficacy of combining light-activated Ruvidar® with Adstiladrin.It is anticipated that the complementary mechanisms of action (Ruvidar® targets bladder cancer cells directly, Adstiladrin® targets healthy bladder cells to produce Interferon to stimulate the innate and adaptive immune system) will provide a strong additive effect in the treatment of patients being treated for BCG-Unresponsive NMIBC CIS.In the Study Procedure, patients will be treated with Ruvidar® (1 hour of drug instillation, 1 hour of light activation), then at another visit, they will be instilled with Adstiladrin® (1 hour procedure), both in outpatient procedures. Under the clinical protocol, the patient may receive up to 4 treatments of Adstiladrin®.The presiding uro-oncologist will have the option to deliver an additional re-induction Study Procedure, if the patient recurs.The patient will be followed for 15 months after initial Study Procedure and up to 3 years for post-study follow-up.Following the completion of patient follow-up and final clinical data analysis, Theralase® intends to commence submission of a New Drug Submission ("") to Health Canada and a New Drug Application ("") to the United States Food and Drug Administration ("") in 3Q2026, under a rolling review, with marketing decisions anticipated in 2027.In parallel with the finalization of Study II, Theralase® is pursuing commercialization opportunities and strategic partnerships to support the global marketing and distribution of Ruvidar®. The Company is interested in engaging in discussions with pharmaceutical companies across multiple geographic regions regarding:Theralaseplans to complete Good Laboratory Practices ("") toxicology studies for Rutherrinby 4Q2026, allowing determination of the Maximum Tolerated Dose ("") and corresponding Human Equivalent Dose (""). Subject to regulatory approval, the Company intends to commence Phase 0/I/II adaptive clinical studies in 2027.Target indications under investigation; include: Glioblastoma Multiforme (""), Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer (""), Muscle Invasive Bladder Cancer (""), pancreatic cancer, colorectal cancer and Herpes Simplex Virus-1 ("").Study II utilizes the therapeutic dose of the patented drug, Ruvidar(TLD-1433), activated by the study device, the TLC-3200 Medical Laser System. Study II has enrolled and treated 95 BCG-Unresponsive NMIBC CIS patients across clinical study sites in Canada and the United States.Theralase® is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company dedicated to the research and development of energy-activated small molecules for the safe and effective destruction of cancer, bacteria and viruses.Additional information is available atandNeither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively, "") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Such statements; include, but are not limited to statements regarding the Company's proposed development plans with respect to small molecules and their drug formulations. FLS may be identified by the use of the words ", "", "", "", "", "", "", "", "" and similar expressions;; current expectations of the Company's management regarding future research, development and commercialization of the Company's small molecules; their drug formulations; preclinical research; clinical studies and regulatory approvals.These statements involve significant risks, uncertainties and assumptions; including, the ability of the Company to fund and secure regulatory approvals to successfully complete various clinical studies in a timely fashion and implement its development plans. Other risks to the Company include: successful commercialization of its energy-activated small molecules and drug formulations; access to sufficient capital to fund the Company's operations on terms that are commercially favorable to the Company or at all; the safety and effectiveness of the Company's small molecules and formulations against the diseases tested in its clinical studies; the failure to comply with the terms of license agreements with third parties and as a result lose the right to use key intellectual property in its business; the ability to protect its intellectual property; the timing and success of submission, acceptance and approval of regulatory filings. Many of these factors that will determine actual results are beyond the Company's ability to control or predict.Readers should not unduly rely on these FLS, which are not a guarantee of future performance. There can be no assurance that FLS will prove to be accurate as such FLS involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause actual results or future events to differ materially from the FLS.Although the FLS contained in the press release are based upon what management currently believes to be reasonable assumptions, the Company cannot assure prospective investors that actual results, performance or achievements will be consistent with these FLS.All FLS are made as of the date hereof and are subject to change. Except as required by law, the Company assumes no obligation to update such FLS.For investor information on the Company, please feel to reach out1.866.THE.LASE (843.5273)416.699.LASE (5273)Kristina Hachey, CPAChief Financial Officer X 224To view the source version of this press release, please visit