Theralase(R) 1Q2025 Financial Statements

Financial Summary:

Total revenue was $91,190, compared to $175,554 in Q1 2024, a 48% year-over-year decrease.

Cost of sales was $77,896 (85% of revenue), resulting in a gross margin of $13,294 (15% of revenue), down from $62,114 (35% of revenue) in Q1 2024.

Selling expenses were $68,143, essentially flat compared to $67,552 in the prior year.

Administrative expenses rose to $555,074 from $511,495, a 9% increase driven primarily by professional fees and stock-based compensation.

Research and development expenses were $877,670, up from $756,380, reflecting increased activity to support Study II progress.

Net loss for the period was $1,471,250, compared to $1,266,711 in Q1 2024. This includes $220,538 in non-cash charges such as amortization and stock-based compensation.

Operational Highlights

Private Placements

On March 10, 2025 , the Company closed a non-brokered private placement of 1,034,002 units at $0.30 per unit for gross proceeds of $310,201 . Each unit consisted of one common share and one non-transferable common share purchase warrant exercisable at $0.45 for five years. Net proceeds were $304,633 , after transaction costs.

On April 22, 2025, the Company completed another non-brokered private placement, issuing 1,995,829 units at $0.21 per unit for gross proceeds of $419,124. Each unit included one common share and one non-transferable common share purchase warrant exercisable at $0.32 for five years.

Herpes Simplex Virus ("HSV") Treatment Program

Phase II Bladder Cancer Study Update ("Study II")

82 patients have been treated with the Study Procedure , representing approximately 91% of the total targeted enrollment of 90 evaluable patients.

69 patients have completed their 90-day assessment and are considered evaluable for interim efficacy analysis.

have completed their and are considered for interim efficacy analysis. 13 additional patients are pending their 90-day assessment and will be included in future efficacy updates once evaluations are complete.

Interim Clinical Results

To this end, Theralase® is in various stages of initial and advanced discussions with international pharmaceutical companies for various geographical territories concerning:

Licensing of the light-activated Ruvidar® for BCG-Unresponsive NMIBC CIS

Collaborative research focused on investigating light-activated Ruvidar® in the treatment of NMIBC

Collaborative research focused on combining Ruvidar® with other FDA approved drugs

Additional Oncology Targets

About Ruvidar®:

About Theralase® Technologies Inc.:

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 30, 2025) - Theralase® Technologies Inc. ("Theralase" or the "Company"), a clinical stage pharmaceutical company pioneering light, radiation, sound and drug-activated therapeutics for the treatment of cancer, bacteria and viruses has released the Company's unaudited interim consolidated 1Q2025 financial statements. Theralase® will be hosting a conference call which will include a presentation of the financial and operational results for the fiscal quarter ending March 31, 2025. An archived version will be available on the website following the conference call. The Company has raised approximately $CAN 6.3 million over the last 2 years through non-brokered private placements in support of its research and development programs. It is currently investigating the use of a full-service investment bank in the United States to advise on potential financings and US listing opportunities. Information on any future financings will be released once available in accordance with applicable securities laws. Theralase® continues preclinical development of its HSV treatment using non-light activated and light-activated small molecules. The Company is actively working on in-vitro, and in the near future, in-vivo HSV preclinical models to finalize a formulation for optimal dermal penetration to increase patient safety and efficacy. Good Laboratory Practice ("GLP") toxicology studies will commence once a formulation has been finalized. Additional details will be announced as strategic objectives are achieved. Including patients, who demonstrated an Indeterminate Response ("IR") (negative cystoscopy and positive or suspicious urine cytology), the response rate increases. This represents that approximately 2 out of 3 BCG-Unresponsive NMIBC CIS patients treated with Theralase®'s unique Study Procedure are demonstrating complete destruction of their bladder cancer. For the secondary endpoint of Study II (duration of CR) patients have demonstrated a duration of CR (450 days from date of Study Procedure). For the secondary endpoint of Study II (safety of Study Procedure) there have been no Serious Adverse Events ("SAE") directly related to the Study Drug or Study Device. Outside of the defined endpoints of Study II, Theralase® has demonstrated a duration of CR at 2, 3 and 7 years. Not all patients have been assessed at these extended time points. As more clinical data is collected, the duration of CR at 2, 3 and 7 years may increase. Theralase® is on track to complete enrollment in Study II. This will allow the Company to report on interim efficacy data and to report on all 90 patients by September 2026. Upon follow-up of all patients, the Company plans to submit a New Drug Application ("NDA"), with a decision expected by the respective regulatory authorities. As Theralase® completes enrollment in Study II, it is actively searching for commercialization partners for international marketing and sales of Ruvidar®. In recent discussions with the FDA, the Company has decided that since Study II is 91% complete, the best course of action is not to pursue Break Through Designation, but to complete Study II and submit the clinical data to the FDA in a formal NDA. At the end of the meeting, the FDA made a comment that they were impressed that the interim clinical data obtained to date was able to be achieved with only one clinical treatment, in the majority of cases. Ruvidar® has demonstrated 10 years of shelf life, strongly supporting the stability of the molecule and the ability of clinics to store the small molecule for extended periods of time. Theralase® has combined Ruvidar® with transferrin (human glycoprotein) to form Rutherrin®. Rutherrin® is a strong candidate for the systemic treatment of recurrent, deep seated and/or progressive cancers. Due to the limitations of using laser light to activate Rutherrin® in deep oncological targets, Theralase® plans to activate Rutherrin® with radiation therapy to increase the "tumour's damage zone" and the effectiveness of Theralase®'s small molecule beyond the reach of light in the body. Rutherrin®, if clinically proven, will be able to treat cancers wherever they may reside in the body. The Company expects to complete Good Laboratory Practice toxicology analysis in 4Q2025 to allow commencement of a Phase 0/I/II adaptive clinical study in 1Q2026 for the following indications: 1) Glio Blastoma Multiforme ("GBM") Brain Cancer Treatment 2) Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer ("NSCLC") Treatment 3) Pancreatic Cancer 4) Colorectal Cancer 5) Muscle Invasive Bladder Cancer ("MIBC") Treatment 6) Herpes Simplex Virus ("HSV") Topical Treatment for Cold Sore Lesions. Ruvidar® (TLD-1433) is a small molecule, able to be activated by light, radiation, sound and/or other drugs, intended for the safe and effective destruction of various cancers, bacteria and viruses. Theralase® is a clinical stage pharmaceutical company dedicated to the research and development of light, radiation, sound and/or drug-activated small molecule compounds, their associated drug formulations and the light systems that activate them, with a primary objective of efficacy and a secondary objective of safety in the destruction of various cancers, bacteria and viruses. Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.