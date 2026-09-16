Theolytics to Showcase its Innovative Oncolytic Immunotherapy Strategy – including THEO-260 in Advanced Ovarian Cancer – at Upcoming Investor and Scientific Events

Oxford, UK, September 16, 2026 – Theolytics, a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing next-generation oncolytic immunotherapies, today announced that members of its senior leadership team will participate in a series of upcoming investor, partnering and scientific conferences, as growing clinical and industry interest in oncolytic viruses highlights their potential as a new generation of cancer immunotherapies.

Theolytics will participate in the following events:

LSX Congress USA – September 23-24, 2026, Boston, MA, USA

Presentation: Growth Showcase – September 23 at 2.30 EST

BioCentury Grand Rounds Europe – September 23–25, 2026, Amsterdam, the Netherlands

Presentation: September 23 at 10.20 CET

ESMO Congress – October 23-27, 2026, Madrid, Spain

– October 23-27, 2026, Madrid, Spain LSX Inv€$tival Showcase – November 16, 2026, London, UK

Presentation: Biotech Growth stage – November 16 at 10.30 UK

London Life Sciences Week – November 16-20, 2026, London, UK

David Apelian, CEO of Theolytics, said: “Recent clinical and regulatory progress is providing exciting validation of oncolytic viruses as an emerging new class of cancer immunotherapy. At Theolytics, we are building on this momentum by leveraging Adenovo, our proprietary 100,000,000 variant adenoviral library and platform, which is designed to overcome the major barriers that have historically limited the potential of oncolytic viruses, including IV delivery and sustained activity within stroma-rich solid tumours. These upcoming conferences provide an excellent opportunity to discuss the progress of our lead clinical product THEO-260 which is being administered intravenously in ovarian cancer patients in the OCTOPOD IV Study and exhibits 3 unique modes of action; 1) killing of cancer cells, 2) killing of stroma-producing cancer associated fibroblasts (CAFs), and 3) induction of anti-tumour immunity against cancer cells and CAFs.”

Growing momentum in oncolytic immunotherapy

Recent advances have renewed interest in the potential of oncolytic viruses to treat cancer, including an important new US product approval and the potential for another oncolytic virus-based therapy to reach the US market in 2027. Alongside direct tumour-cell killing, increasing understanding of oncolytic virus biology has highlighted their potential to remodel the tumour microenvironment, turn immunologically “cold” tumours “hot” and stimulate local and systemic anti-tumour immune responses. This provides opportunities both as monotherapy and in combination with other cancer immunotherapies.

Theolytics is pioneering a differentiated approach to oncolytic immunotherapy, developing targeted adenoviral candidates designed for both direct and intravenous delivery and designed for sustained activity within the challenging microenvironment of stroma-rich tumours. Dense tumour stroma is an important feature of several major and difficult-to-treat cancers, including ovarian, colorectal and pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma, as well as triple-negative breast cancer.

Theolytics’ lead candidate, THEO-260, is being evaluated in two clinical trials in patients with advanced ovarian cancer: through intravenous (IV) administration in the OCTOPOD-IV study in the UK, Spain and Canada (NCT06618235); and through intraperitoneal (IP) administration in the OCTOPOD-IP study at The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center in the US (NCT07211659).

With funding secured from leading life sciences investors, together with an additional €8 million in non-dilutive funding from Horizon Europe, the European Union’s flagship research and innovation funding programme, Theolytics is well positioned to advance the clinical development of THEO-260 and explore the broader potential of its next-generation oncolytic immunotherapy platform across stroma-rich solid tumours.

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About Theolytics

Theolytics is working to develop best-in-class oncolytic immunotherapies. The company has pioneered a new approach to develop efficacious, targeted adenoviral candidates suitable for direct and systemic intravenous delivery.

The company is focused on the advancement of its lead programme THEO-260 in clinical trials with the ambition of providing better outcomes for patients with stroma-rich solid cancers, for whom current treatment options are limited. Additional pipeline programmes in preclinical development include novel candidates developed for colorectal cancer and haematological malignancies where there remains significant unmet need.

Theolytics was founded in 2017, is headquartered in Oxford UK, and is backed by international life sciences investors Taiho Ventures, M Ventures, Oxford Science Enterprises, Epidarex Capital, Sound Bioventures, BGF and Oxford University Innovation.

For more information, please see our website www.theolytics.com

Contact

Theolytics

David Apelian, CEO

enquiries@theolytics.com

MEDiSTRAVA (for Theolytics)

Frazer Hall, Mark Swallow

Theolytics@medistrava.com