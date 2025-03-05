The University of Colorado Cancer Center and Flatiron Health Announce Collaboration to Drive More Efficient Clinical Trials

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Flatiron Health, a healthtech company transforming clinical research through technology that integrates research into everyday care, today announced a collaboration to enable Flatiron Clinical Pipe™ at the University of Colorado Cancer Center (CU Cancer Center) and their clinical care partner UCHealth. Flatiron Clinical Pipe™, a cutting-edge electronic health record (EHR) to electronic data capture (EDC) connector, improves efficiency and reduces time and effort of clinical study data capture.





The collaboration between Flatiron Health, the CU Cancer Center and UCHealth is using technology to improve access to and efficiency of clinical studies and research. Through Flatiron’s integration with UCHealth’s EHR, Flatiron Clinical Pipe™ will enable researchers to avoid time-consuming, error-prone, duplicative data entry tasks by enabling the direct transfer of data from the EHR to EDC. Reducing site burden and improving study efficiencies will enable sites like CU Cancer Center and UCHealth to conduct more trials for their patients and to streamline clinical trial data acquisition for sponsors, ultimately accelerating evidence generation and improvements in care for people with cancer.

“Collaborating with the CU Cancer Center and UCHealth, market-leading and innovative cancer care providers, is an incredible opportunity to advance our shared vision to reimagine how clinical trials are executed,” said Emily Akin, Head of Research Network at Flatiron Health. “Flatiron Clinical Pipe—currently in use at over 85 academic medical centers and community oncology sites, representing a network of over 300 unique locations—reduces the burden on clinical trial site teams, making clinical trials more accessible to conduct, streamlining data management, and accelerating study timelines.”

Research published in ESMO Real-World Data and Digital Oncology found that teams using Flatiron Clinical Pipe™ were to transfer 11,342 individual data points, representing 955 unique case report form (CRF) submissions, with the average time of 37s for a user to launch, complete, and submit a CRF (range 15-59 secs).1 Reducing the amount of time spent on administrative tasks to drive more efficient clinical trials enables providers to spend more meaningful time with patients, improving the care experience for all involved.

“CU Cancer Center and our expert physicians and staff members are excited to continue being at the forefront of innovation in oncology research and collaborate with Flatiron Health on technology to reduce burden through technology-supported trials,” said Christopher Lieu, MD, Associate Director of Clinical Research at the CU Cancer Center. “Flatiron’s Clinical Pipe technology will support our trial teams and enable our network of providers to provide the best care possible, balancing patient needs with more efficient data management.”

For more information, visit https://medschool.cuanschutz.edu/colorado-cancer-center/research/research-partners/flatiron and https://flatiron.com/clinical-research-solutions/clinical-pipe/.

About Flatiron Health

Flatiron Health is a healthtech company expanding the possibilities for point of care solutions in oncology and using data for good to power smarter care for every person with cancer. Through machine learning and AI, real-world evidence, and breakthroughs in clinical trials, we continue to transform patients’ real-life experiences into knowledge and create a more modern, connected oncology ecosystem. Flatiron Health is an independent affiliate of the Roche Group. Flatiron.com @FlatironHealth

About University of Colorado Cancer Center

The University of Colorado Cancer Center is Colorado’s only National Cancer Institute-designated Comprehensive Cancer Center and one of only four in the 10-state Rocky Mountain Region, creating a nexus of world-class doctors and researchers focused on discovering and delivering new ways to prevent and treat cancer.

About UCHealth

UCHealth is an innovative, nonprofit health system that delivers the highest quality medical care with an excellent patient experience. UCHealth includes 35,000 employees, 14 acute-care hospitals and hundreds of physicians across Colorado, southern Wyoming and western Nebraska. With University of Colorado Hospital on the CU Anschutz Medical Campus as its academic anchor and the only adult academic medical center in the region, UCHealth is dedicated to providing unmatched patient care in the Rocky Mountain West. Offering more than 200 clinic locations, UCHealth provides extensive community benefits and pushes the boundaries of medicine through advanced treatments and clinical trials, improving health through innovation.

Utility of automated data transfer for cancer clinical trials and considerations for implementation. Pfeffer, M. et al. ESMO Real World Data and Digital Oncology, Volume 7, 100112. DOI: 10.1016/j.esmorw.2025.100112

Contacts



Media

Flatiron Health - Primary media contact

Nina Toor

press@flatiron.com

University of Colorado Cancer Center

Jessica Cordova

Jessica.2.Cordova@CUAnschutz.edu