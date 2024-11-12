The Tandem Meetings of ASTCT and CIBMTR Return to Hawai’i From February 12-15, 2025

ASTCT® and CIBMTR® Bring Leading Experts Together to Share Groundbreaking Advancements in Hematopoietic Cell Transplantation, Cellular Therapy and Gene Therapy.

CHICAGO, IL / ACCESSWIRE / November 11, 2024 / The Tandem Meetings | Transplantation & Cellular Therapy Meetings of ASTCT® and CIBMTR® return to the Hawai’i Convention Center from February 12-15, 2025, bringing together a global community of more than 5,000 experts, researchers, and healthcare professionals who are advancing the hematopoietic cell transplantation (HCT), cellular therapy and gene therapy field. The American Society for Transplantation and Cellular Therapy (ASTCT) and CIBMTR (Center for International Blood and Marrow Transplant Research) will highlight the latest scientific updates, innovative technologies and groundbreaking products transforming patient care in this rapidly evolving field.

Throughout the meetings, world-class speakers and industry leaders will share insights that improve patient care. The scientific program’s plenary sessions cover:

Novel therapies and international considerations in access and regulatory approval

Economics of novel cellular therapies

Transplantation and cell therapy for autoimmune disorders

Graft engineering to reduce relapse of hematological malignancies

Gene therapy challenges, access and global gene therapy initiatives

CAR-T screening practices and multi-function CAR T-cells

Attendees can expect:

Cutting-Edge Scientific Updates: Attendees will gain first-hand knowledge of the latest discoveries in the field, from experimental treatments to the latest advancements in patient care.

Focus on the Full Spectrum of Research: Sessions will bridge the gap between basic and clinical science, covering the full spectrum of HCT, cellular therapy and gene therapy research. This approach fosters collaboration across disciplines and translates research findings into impactful clinical applications.

Expert-Led Sessions: Top experts from around the world will present research findings, clinical case studies and strategies that can impact clinical practice and improve patient outcomes for those with blood-related disorders, such as cancer, leukemia and lymphoma.

The 2025 Tandem Meetings will offer specialized educational tracks tailored to various disciplines, sharing valuable insights on clinical care, research, data management, infectious disease, and emerging technologies. The meetings foster collaboration among leading professional organizations, including the American Society of Gene & Cell Therapy (ASGCT), the EBMT and NMDP(SM), creating opportunities for networking and partnership. Attendees can also earn continuing education credits in medical, pharmacy and nursing fields. For those unable to attend in person, Digital Access provides on-demand content shortly after presentations conclude.

“As the HCT, cell and gene therapy field evolves, the Tandem Meetings play a crucial role in propelling both innovation and collaboration,” said Corey Cutler, MD, MPH, President of ASTCT. “We are thrilled to welcome a global community of experts who are dedicated to improving the lives of patients with blood-related disorders.”

“The Tandem Meetings aim to bridge the gap between basic and clinical science, as we seek to enhance clinical application, and ultimately improve and save patient lives,” says Michael Verneris, MD, CIBMTR Advisory Committee Chair. “The meetings offer us a unique opportunity for collaboration with members from many diverse areas of our field.”

ASTCT and CIBMTR welcome members of the media to attend the 2025 Tandem Meetings with free registration.

Visit the Tandem Meetings website for details on the program and registration options.

