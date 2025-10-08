The IMA Group Clinical Research Division Continues Expansion with Acquisition of Chicago Research Center

IMA Clinical Research expands national footprint with leading CNS and sleep research site

TARRYTOWN, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#clinicalresearch--The IMA Group (IMA) today announced the acquisition of Chicago Research Center (CRC), an independent, Chicago-based clinical research site. The addition further broadens the scope and reach of IMA Clinical Research, the company’s full-service, national network of sites supporting Phase II–IV clinical trials across multiple therapeutic areas.

CRC is known for its expertise in Phase I–IV trials, focused on central nervous system (CNS), sleep disorders, mood and memory disorders, pain, and general medicine. The company operates a research sleep lab for dedicated use in insomnia, apnea, narcolepsy, restless leg and shift work sleep disorder clinical trials.

Founded in 2005, CRC will continue operating under its current name and leadership, with its experienced team of investigators and staff remaining in place, led by President and CEO Stacy Malm, MS, LCPC.

CRC’s 8,000-square-foot facility northwest of downtown Chicago includes a six-bed sleep lab and has conducted more than 125 studies on central nervous system (CNS), mood and sleep disorders, supported by a database of more than 50,000 patients.

“For more than 20 years, CRC has advanced research in areas that matter most to patients — including CNS disorders, mental health, and sleep,” said Malm. “Joining IMA allows us to expand our reach, accelerate study timelines, and ultimately improve access to innovative treatments for patients in Chicago and beyond.”

The move also marks IMA Clinical Research’s first foray into sleep research, a growing area of need. According to the CDC, approximately 35% of U.S. adults report getting less than seven hours of sleep per night, well under the recommended duration for optimal health. Sleep disorders affect an estimated 50 to 70 million Americans, and about one in three adults regularly fails to achieve sufficient, restorative rest. Expanding research capacity in this field represents both a pressing public health priority and an opportunity to speed development of therapies that address unmet needs.

“CRC’s deep expertise in sleep, CNS, and other vital research is an ideal complement to our growing national platform,” said Mark Weinberger, PhD, MPH, President and CEO of The IMA Group. “By adding a respected and long-standing partner in Chicago, we’re able to expand trial capacity and diversity, strengthen our sponsor relationships, and contribute to areas of urgent need like sleep apnea and mental health.”

This acquisition represents IMA’s sixth dedicated CNS research site, and ninth Clinical Research acquisition over the past four years, joining established locations in New York City, Phoenix, Las Vegas, and Albuquerque, as well as other major markets nationwide. It also signals a strategic expansion into sleep research, an area of growing need that IMA intends to extend across additional sites.

While CNS and sleep are important focus areas, IMA Clinical Research maintains a broader reach. The company conducts Phase II–IV trials in obesity, diabetes, cardiovascular disease, infectious disease, and vaccines. By operating a flexible national network that supports site-based, hybrid, and fully decentralized models, IMA is able to meet sponsors where they are and connect with diverse patients at more than 150 sites convenient for them.

IMA is backed by Centre Partners, a lower middle-market private equity firm focused on the healthcare, consumer and commercial services sectors.

For more than 30 years, The IMA Group has advanced healthcare through clinical research and evaluation services. Headquartered in New York, IMA operates more than 150 sites nationwide, serving government agencies, payers, employers, and life sciences sponsors. IMA Clinical Research conducts site-based, hybrid, and decentralized trials across a wide range of therapeutic areas, with growing expertise in CNS and sleep studies. For more information, visit www.theimagroup.com or www.imaresearch.com.

