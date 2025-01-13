The Colossal Foundation Donates $1.5M to the Wyss Institute at Harvard University to Advance Artificial Womb Technology for Wildlife Conservation

Novel scientific research will support the development of cutting-edge animal reproductive technologies for threatened populations

DALLAS & CAMBRIDGE, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Colossal Foundation, the 501(c)(3) arm of Colossal BioSciences and a leading organization focused on pioneering innovative scientific solutions for conservation and biodiversity, has announced a landmark $1.5 million donation to Dr. George Church’s lab at the Wyss Institute for Biologically Inspired Engineering at Harvard University. This funding will support groundbreaking research into artificial womb technologies with the goal of protecting endangered species and advancing wildlife conservation efforts.









The collaboration between The Colossal Foundation and Dr. Church, a world-renowned geneticist and bioengineer, aims to explore the use of artificial wombs to safeguard the future of species facing extinction. By leveraging cutting-edge biotechnology, including gene editing and advanced tissue engineering, this project seeks to create sustainable and scalable methods to allow development of embryos outside of a natural womb. The ultimate goal is to ensure the survival of endangered species and potentially resurrect species that have already gone extinct.

“The mission of The Colossal Foundation is to blend cutting-edge technology with conservation science to restore ecosystems and combat biodiversity loss,” said Ben Lamm, Co-Founder and CEO of Colossal Biosciences. “By combining the Wyss Institute’s groundbreaking work with our commitment to conservation-focused innovation, we are pushing the boundaries of what’s possible in saving species. This collaboration marks a bold step toward a sustainable future.”

The Wyss Institute, known for its interdisciplinary approach to tackling complex challenges, will direct the funds toward advancing its existing expertise in organogenesis and synthetic biology to develop scalable artificial womb systems.

“This generous support from The Colossal Foundation will accelerate our efforts to create artificial womb platforms that not only support de-extinction but also have the potential to revolutionize reproductive biology for endangered species,” said Dr. George Church, Professor of Genetics at Harvard Medical School and Professor of Bioengineering at the Harvard School of Engineering and Applied Sciences.

An artificial womb (also known as an ectogenesis system) would provide a means to grow healthy embryos outside of a natural womb, making it possible for endangered species to be born in safe and controllable environments without the use of a surrogate.

“Artificial wombs are both a technological marvel and a conservation imperative,” said Matt James, Executive Director of The Colossal Foundation. “By eliminating the need for surrogate mothers, these technologies could dramatically accelerate the rate at which threatened species can be restored and threatened habitats can be revitalized.”

Many critically endangered species face pressures from human activities, habitat loss, climate change, poaching, and disease, which can disrupt breeding cycles or reduce opportunities to breed due to dwindling populations. Artificial wombs could help mitigate these threats by offering an environment in which the embryos can be safely developed, and by increasing the number of embryos that can be safely birthed.

The collaboration builds on the foundation’s ongoing work in genetic engineering and conservation technology, including efforts to combat the chytrid fungus that is devastating amphibian species around the world and efforts to improve the resilience of threatened populations including the vaquita and the Mauritian pink pigeon. This new partnership with the Wyss Institute highlights the critical role that technological innovation will play in reversing the damage to species and ecosystems caused by habitat loss, climate change, and human activities.

“Generous donations like this one from The Colossal Foundation make our cutting-edge science possible,” said Wyss Institute Founding Director Don Ingber. “The work this donation will support will have far reaching ramifications, and we are thrilled to be Colossal’s partner in this effort.”

Dr. Church’s lab at the Wyss Institute is already a global leader in developing bioengineering solutions for applications spanning human health to environmental sustainability. The Wyss Institute’s unique interdisciplinary approach to technology innovation and translation combines biological engineering, material science, and computational biology, positioning it as an ideal partner for this transformative project.

With this new funding, The Colossal Foundation and the Wyss Institute hope to pave the way for a future where artificial womb technologies are not only used for the conservation of existing species but also as a tool for the restoration of ecosystems damaged by centuries of environmental degradation.

