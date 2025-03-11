The American Diabetes Association Announces the 2025 National Scientific and Health Care Achievement Award Winners

ARLINGTON, Va., March 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Diabetes Association® (ADA) is pleased to announce this year’s National Scientific and Health Care Achievement Award recipients. The awards honor academics, clinicians, and educators who have contributed to substantial advances in diabetes care and research.

“The diligent work of these passionate professionals is moving us closer to a world free of diabetes. Their contributions to research, prevention, and treatment are creating lasting change and improving the lives of people affected by diabetes,” said Charles “Chuck” Henderson, the ADA’s chief executive officer.

The following award recipients will be recognized at an awards ceremony at the ADA’s 85th Scientific Sessions in June.

Steven E. Kahn , MB, ChB is the recipient of the 2025 Banting Medal for Scientific Achievement , which recognizes significant long-term contributions to the understanding, treatment, or prevention of diabetes. Kahn started his career in science with an interest in diabetes four decades ago. He credits his contributions to broadened learning and scientific interactions with students, fellows, faculty, and collaborators around the world, who together continue to build on past contributions to the understanding of diabetes.

is the recipient of the , which recognizes significant long-term contributions to the understanding, treatment, or prevention of diabetes. Kahn started his career in science with an interest in diabetes four decades ago. He credits his contributions to broadened learning and scientific interactions with students, fellows, faculty, and collaborators around the world, who together continue to build on past contributions to the understanding of diabetes. Shingo Kajimura , PhD is the recipient of the 2025 Outstanding Scientific Achievement Award , which recognizes research in diabetes that demonstrates particular independence of thought and originality. Kajimura pioneered the field of bioenergetics, particularly through the lens of brown adipose tissue as a model of mitochondrial biology. His work is paving the way for rewiring adipose tissue bioenergetics to improve metabolic health.

is the recipient of the , which recognizes research in diabetes that demonstrates particular independence of thought and originality. Kajimura pioneered the field of bioenergetics, particularly through the lens of brown adipose tissue as a model of mitochondrial biology. His work is paving the way for rewiring adipose tissue bioenergetics to improve metabolic health. Barbara B. Kahn , MD, MS is the recipient of the 2025 Albert Renold Award, which is presented to an individual whose career is distinguished by outstanding achievements in the training and mentorship of diabetes research scientists and in the development of communities of scientists to enhance diabetes research. Kahn’s tireless dedication to mentorship, advocacy, and leadership has left an indelible mark on the field of diabetes and metabolism research. She has empowered an “army” of outstanding and diverse scientists and academicians that populate top research and academic institutions throughout the world. She is a role model who has had a tremendous impact, not only on the biological sciences and the larger scientific community, but also on the many people who benefit from the knowledge, environment, and networks she created.

is the recipient of the which is presented to an individual whose career is distinguished by outstanding achievements in the training and mentorship of diabetes research scientists and in the development of communities of scientists to enhance diabetes research. Kahn’s tireless dedication to mentorship, advocacy, and leadership has left an indelible mark on the field of diabetes and metabolism research. She has empowered an “army” of outstanding and diverse scientists and academicians that populate top research and academic institutions throughout the world. She is a role model who has had a tremendous impact, not only on the biological sciences and the larger scientific community, but also on the many people who benefit from the knowledge, environment, and networks she created. Melanie J. Davies, CBE, MBChB, MD, FRCP, FRCGP, FMedSci is the recipient of the 2025 Outstanding Achievement in Clinical Diabetes Research Award , which recognizes exceptional contributions in patient-oriented clinical outcomes research that have had a significant impact on diabetes prevention and treatment. Davies’ research is driven by her clinical experience and the voices of people living with diabetes. It includes screening for type 2 diabetes, prevention, self-management, 24-hour physical behaviors, and novel therapies for type 2 diabetes and obesity, with a recent focus on early onset type 2 diabetes.

is the recipient of the , which recognizes exceptional contributions in patient-oriented clinical outcomes research that have had a significant impact on diabetes prevention and treatment. Davies’ research is driven by her clinical experience and the voices of people living with diabetes. It includes screening for type 2 diabetes, prevention, self-management, 24-hour physical behaviors, and novel therapies for type 2 diabetes and obesity, with a recent focus on early onset type 2 diabetes. Alison Evert , MS, RDN, CDCES, FADCES is the recipient of the 2025 Outstanding Educator in Diabetes Award , which recognizes a distinguished health professional who has made outstanding educational efforts in the field of diabetes. Evert has worked in the field of diabetes nutrition therapy for over 30 years, with a focus on increasing nutrition and diabetes education services for people with diabetes in primary care. She has authored and co-authored peer-reviewed publications on the topic of evidence-based diabetes nutrition therapy as well as patient education materials.

is the recipient of the , which recognizes a distinguished health professional who has made outstanding educational efforts in the field of diabetes. Evert has worked in the field of diabetes nutrition therapy for over 30 years, with a focus on increasing nutrition and diabetes education services for people with diabetes in primary care. She has authored and co-authored peer-reviewed publications on the topic of evidence-based diabetes nutrition therapy as well as patient education materials. Alice Y.Y. Cheng, MD, FRCPC is the recipient of the 2025 Outstanding Physician Clinician in Diabetes Award , which is presented to an individual to reward and honor meritorious contributions to diabetes clinical practice. Through her work as an endocrinologist, she shares her passion for diabetes knowledge with the masses.

is the recipient of the , which is presented to an individual to reward and honor meritorious contributions to diabetes clinical practice. Through her work as an endocrinologist, she shares her passion for diabetes knowledge with the masses. K. M. Venkat Narayan , MD, MSc, MBA, FRCPI is the recipient of the 2025 Distinguished International Service in the Cause of Diabetes , which honors individuals who have demonstrated outstanding research, evaluation, and care in diabetes performed from an international perspective with an international impact. Narayan is Ruth and O.C. Hubert chair of global health and has appointments in epidemiology and endocrinology at Emory University . He is an elected member of the U.S. National Academy of Medicine, and foreign fellow of the Indian National Science Academy.

is the recipient of the , which honors individuals who have demonstrated outstanding research, evaluation, and care in diabetes performed from an international perspective with an international impact. Narayan is chair of global health and has appointments in epidemiology and endocrinology at . He is an elected member of the U.S. National Academy of Medicine, and foreign fellow of the Indian National Science Academy. Juliana C.N. Chan, MB, ChB, MD, FHKAM, FHKCP, FRCP is the recipient of the 2025 Kelly West Award for Outstanding Achievement in Epidemiology, which recognizes significant contributions to the field of diabetes epidemiology. By designing a structured assessment protocol, Chan led her team to establish the Hong Kong Diabetes Register (HKDR) as a data-driven quality improvement program to stratify risk, empower self-management, and inform early intervention which has inspired data-driven care models across Asia . The HKDR accompanied by a biobank has defined the Asian phenotypes and genotypic heterogeneity of young-onset diabetes. The 30-year data has formed the Chinese Diabetes Outcome Model to predict lifetime risk of multiple outcomes to inform personalized prevention.

In addition, the ADA also announces the recipients of the 2025 Professional Membership Awards, recognizing excellence in the following areas:

Naveed Sattar , MBChB, PhD (Professor of Cardiometabolic Medicine, University of Glasgow , and Honorary Consultant in Metabolic Medicine, Glasgow Royal Infirmary, Scotland , UK) : Recipient of the Edwin Bierman Award , honoring outstanding scientific achievement in the prevention and treatment of macrovascular complications.

: , honoring outstanding scientific achievement in the prevention and treatment of macrovascular complications. Monique Hedderson, PhD (Associate Director of Women’s and Children’s Health Division of Research, Kaiser Permanente Northern California, Pleasanton, CA ) : Recipient of the Norbert Freinkel Award , honoring outstanding scientific achievement in the understanding and treatment of diabetes and pregnancy.

: , honoring outstanding scientific achievement in the understanding and treatment of diabetes and pregnancy. Edwin B. Fisher, PhD (Global Director, Peers for Progress; Professor in the Department of Health Behavior in the Gillings School of Global Public Health, University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill ): Recipient of the Richard R. Rubin Award , honoring outstanding scientific achievement in the understanding of the behavioral aspects of diabetes.

): , honoring outstanding scientific achievement in the understanding of the behavioral aspects of diabetes. Joseph L. R. Mills Sr. , MD, FACS, DFSVS (Reid Professor, Division of Vascular Surgery and Endovascular Therapy in the Michael E. DeBakey Department of Surgery, Baylor College of Medicine , Houston, Texas ): Recipient of the Roger Pecoraro Award , honoring outstanding scientific achievement in the prevention, treatment, and management of diabetes-related foot complications.

): , honoring outstanding scientific achievement in the prevention, treatment, and management of diabetes-related foot complications. Jill Weissberg-Benchell, PhD, CDCES (Pediatric Psychologist, The Pritzker Department of Psychiatry and Behavioral Health, Professor of Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences, Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine ): Recipient of the Lois Jovanovic Transformative Woman in Diabetes Award, recognizing a female professional in the diabetes field who has made outstanding contributions to diabetes research, clinical practice, diabetes education, public health, and/or other related disciplines.

The ADA’s Scientific Sessions is the world’s largest scientific meeting focused on diabetes research, prevention, and care. Thousands of leading physicians, scientists, and health care professionals from around the world are expected to convene to unveil cutting-edge research, treatment recommendations, and advances toward a cure for diabetes. Attendees will receive exclusive access to thousands of original research presentations and take part in provocative and engaging exchanges with leading diabetes experts. Join the Scientific Sessions conversation on social media using #ADASciSessions.

About the American Diabetes Association

The American Diabetes Association (ADA) is the nation’s leading voluntary health organization fighting to end diabetes and helping people thrive. This year, the ADA celebrates 85 years of driving discovery and research to prevent, manage, treat, and ultimately cure —and we’re not stopping. There are 136 million Americans living with diabetes or prediabetes. Through advocacy, program development, and education, we’re fighting for them all. To learn more or to get involved, visit us at diabetes.org or call 1-800-DIABETES (800-342-2383). Join us in the fight on Facebook (American Diabetes Association), Spanish Facebook (Asociación Americana de la Diabetes), LinkedIn (American Diabetes Association), and Instagram (@AmDiabetesAssn). To learn more about how we are advocating for everyone affected by diabetes, visit us on X (@AmDiabetesAssn).

Contact: Virginia Cramer, (703) 253-4927

press@diabetes.org

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-american-diabetes-association-announces-the-2025-national-scientific-and-health-care-achievement-award-winners-302396015.html

SOURCE American Diabetes Association