Tharimmune Receives Positive Regulatory Feedback From EMA for TH104 Clinical Program for Chronic Pruritus in Primary Biliary Cholangitis

Tharimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:THAR) (“Tharimmune” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing a portfolio of therapeutic candidates in inflammation and immunology, received positive feedback from a Scientific Advice meeting with the European Medicines Agency (EMA) that included guidance on a planned Phase 2 trial to advance TH104, the Company’s lead clinical-stage candidate for moderate-to-severe pruritus in primary biliary cholangitis (PBC).

The EMA interactions specifically focused on both the Phase 2 and Phase 3 clinical program of TH104. Overall, the Agency noted that using Article 10(3), hybrid application, is acceptable and could enable referring to non-clinical and some safety data from the approved products. Regarding non-clinical information provided, the Agency endorsed the strategy presented by the Company and noted that there is no need to conduct additional animal studies and considered human exposure to be adequate to move forward. The Agency found the design and main features of the proposed Phase 2 study overall acceptable with some comments. The Agency also provided general guidance for the design of a future Phase 3 study.

“We are pleased with our interactions with both the FDA and EMA,” said Randy Milby, CEO of Tharimmune. “The recent regulatory feedback from the EMA builds on the previous positive interactions with the FDA while providing a roadmap for TH104 for chronic pruritus in PBC, which continues to be a debilitating symptom for patients suffering from this rare condition. The progress with regulatory agencies is a testament to our continued commitment to advance innovative solutions in inflammation and immunology.”

The Company plans to initiate a Phase 2 multiple-ascending dose trial in the coming months to assess the safety and tolerability of TH104, which will also assess the change from baseline in itch scores to evaluate chronic pruritus in PBC patients. The Company expects topline data in 2025 and continues to engage with both U.S. and EU regulatory authorities.

About TH104

TH104 is embedded with nalmefene onto a proprietary transdermal buccal film that adheres to the inside of the mouth. TH104 is a product candidate for multiple liver-related and other pruritogenic inflammatory conditions. The molecule has a dual mechanism of action affecting both the µ-opioid receptor and the kappa-opioid receptor, as well as potentially inhibiting IL-17 inflammatory cytokine expression. These opioid receptors when stimulated and/or inhibited by the body’s natural ligands have been known to be involved in the body’s itch circuitry.

About Pruritus and Primary Biliary Cholangitis

According to the National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases (NIDDK), part of the National Institutes of Health, PBC is a chronic disease where the bile ducts in the liver eventually become dysfunctional and cause the buildup of bile, resulting in liver damage. The disease, believed to be an autoimmune condition, affects an estimated 58 out of every 100,000 U.S. women and about 15 out of every 100,000 U.S. men. Pruritus is one of the most common conditions associated with PBC, affecting up to 75% of individuals at some point during their disease course. It has a negative impact on health-related quality of life with limited treatment options. Published survey data of PBC respondents suffering from pruritus described their itch as “bugs crawling under the skin.” More than 65% of patients reported that the itch was worse at night, known as nocturnal pruritus, a high unmet need.

About Tharimmune

Tharimmune, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing a diverse portfolio of therapeutic candidates in immunology and inflammation. The lead clinical asset, TH104, aims to suppress chronic pruritus associated with primary biliary cholangitis (PBC), a rare autoimmune liver disease with no known cure. The expanded pipeline includes TH023, an oral TNF-alpha inhibitor, offering a new approach to treating autoimmune diseases. Tharimmune is also advancing early-stage multi-specific biologics targeting unique epitopes against multiple solid tumors. The company has a license agreement with OmniAb, Inc. to access their antibody discovery technology for targeting specified disease markers. For more information, please visit: www.tharimmune.com.

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, contained in this press release, including statements regarding the timing and design of Tharimmune’s future Phase 2 trial, Tharimmune’s strategy, future operations, future financial position, projected costs, prospects, plans and objectives of management, are forward-looking statements. The words “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “depends,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “ongoing,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “target,” “should,” “will,” “would,” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. The Company may not actually achieve the plans, intentions, or expectations disclosed in these forward-looking statements, and you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Actual results or events could differ materially from the plans, intentions and expectations disclosed in these forward-looking statements. Factors that may cause such differences, include, but are not limited to, those discussed under Risk Factors set forth in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023 and other periodic reports filed by the Company from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. In addition, the forward-looking statements included in this press release represent the Company’s views as of the date of this release. Subsequent events and developments may cause the Company’s views to change; however, the Company does not undertake and specifically disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect new information, future events or circumstances or to reflect the occurrences of unanticipated events, except as may be required by applicable law. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing the Company’s views as of any date subsequent to the date of this release.

