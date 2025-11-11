SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

TG Therapeutics to Participate in the TD Cowen Immunology & Inflammation Summit

November 10, 2025 | 
1 min read

Fireside chat scheduled for Wednesday November 12, 2025 at 10:00 AM ET

NEW YORK, Nov. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: TGTX) today announced that Michael S. Weiss, the Company’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, will participate in the TD Cowen Immunology & Inflammation Summit, which is taking place virtually from November 12 – 13, 2025. The fireside chat is scheduled to take place on Wednesday, November 12, 2025, at 10:00 AM ET.

A live webcast of the fireside chat will be available on the Events page, located within the Investors & Media section, of the Company’s website at http://ir.tgtherapeutics.com/events.

ABOUT TG THERAPEUTICS
TG Therapeutics is a fully integrated, commercial stage, biopharmaceutical company focused on the acquisition, development and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell diseases. In addition to a research pipeline including several investigational medicines, TG Therapeutics has received approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for BRIUMVI® (ublituximab-xiiy) for the treatment of adult patients with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis, including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting disease, and active secondary progressive disease, as well as approval from several regulatory agencies outside of the U.S. for BRIUMVI to treat adult patients with RMS who have active disease defined by clinical or imaging features. For more information, visit www.tgtherapeutics.com, and follow us on X (formerly Twitter) @TGTherapeutics and on LinkedIn.

BRIUMVI® is a registered trademark of TG Therapeutics, Inc.

CONTACT:
Investor Relations
Email: ir@tgtxinc.com
Telephone: 1.877.575.TGTX (8489), Option 4

Media Relations 
Email: media@tgtxinc.com
Telephone: 1.877.575.TGTX (8489), Option 6


New York Immunology and inflammation Events
TG Therapeutics, Inc.
