Tevogen Underscores the Importance of Precision Immunotherapies, Including TVGN 489 for Vulnerable Individuals Infected with SARS-CoV-2

WARREN, N.J., Sept. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tevogen (“Tevogen Bio Holdings Inc.” or “Company”) (Nasdaq: TVGN), today highlighted the continuing need for SARS-CoV-2 treatments for individuals with weakened immune systems, who are at the highest risk of complications from the virus. TVGN 489, the Company’s investigational allogeneic SARS-CoV-2-specific Cytotoxic CD8+ T lymphocyte (CTL) immunotherapy is developed using the ExacTcell platform. It is designed to fortify anti-SARS-CoV-2 immunity in these individuals and directly eliminate the virus. The CTLs are directed against the entire viral genome rather than single protein. Publication of positive POC/dose finding clinical trial data of TVGN 489 is available through Blood Advances:

Clinical Trial Key Findings:

The treatment arm, which included high-risk patients and half of whom were immunocompromised, received a single infusion of TVGN 489.

As a secondary end point, treated patients demonstrated faster and more consistent symptom resolution, compared to patients in the standard of care comparative arm.

In the treatment arm, viral elimination reached >99% in all patients by day +14; no disease progression or Long COVID was observed in the treatment arm.

TVGN 489 was well-tolerated at all four dose levels and did not impair endogenous immune responses.

CTLs persisted in treated patients through six months of follow-up, an encouraging finding.

TVGN 489 targets remain unaffected by mutations, including the current XFG SARS-CoV-2 variant.

“An intact immune system is necessary to cure viral infections and TVGN 489 is designed to directly provide this immune help to individuals who need it,” said Dr. Ryan Saadi, CEO of Tevogen Bio. “This matters for cases like COVID-19 where infection is caused by a mutation-prone RNA virus. Targeting only the spike protein remains inadequate.”

“The XFG variant of SARS-CoV-2 surging now, is a reminder that COVID-19 is not limited to just the winter months and remains a threat to those with weakened immune systems," said Dr. Neal Flomenberg, Chief Science Officer at Tevogen. “Surveillance of this virus and treatment for our most vulnerable populations is now a yearlong reality.”

