Tevogen to Update on Robust Portfolio Assets, Business Expansion, Partnerships, Limited Tradable Float, High Insider Ownership and Strong Investor Confidence Ahead of June 23 Annual Meeting

WARREN, N.J., May 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tevogen (“Tevogen Bio Holdings Inc.” or “Company”) (Nasdaq: TVGN), today announced that it will provide several updates to stockholders in advance of the Company’s upcoming Annual Meeting of Stockholders scheduled for June 23, 2025. These updates will provide content regarding the Company’s innovative business model and strategic growth initiatives, which management believes position the Company strongly for future value realization.

Ahead of the annual meeting, Tevogen intends to provide information on:

Portfolio Assets: The Company will provide an update on its robust portfolio assets of Tevogen Bio Oncology, Tevogen Bio Specialty Care and Tevogen.AI, valued by investors well north of $10 billion in October 2024. This portfolio reflects the Company’s ability to potentially capitalize in a changing market and regulatory environment.

Corporate Highlights: Tevogen will provide additional details on two strategic Company initiatives, Tevogen.AI and Tevogen Generics & Biosimilars. To support these initiatives, Tevogen is expanding its operational footprint with an upgraded headquarters.



Financial Market Dynamics: Management continues to monitor the Company’s stock dynamics and recognizes the impact of a limited tradable float. Steadily growing institutional ownership of the Company’s stock, which management believes indicates strong investor confidence and long-term holding patterns, will also be highlighted.

The Company remains deeply appreciative of the ongoing support from its investor community and will continue to provide clear and timely communication.

