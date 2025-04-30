SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Tevogen CEO to Join Dialogue on Paths to Liquidity: Strategies for Adapting to a Volatile Market at BioNJ’s Fifteenth Annual Bio Partnering Conference with Experts from J.P. Morgan, RSM, and Cantor Fitzgerald

April 30, 2025 | 
1 min read

WARREN, N.J., April 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tevogen (“Tevogen Bio Holdings Inc.” or “Company”) (Nasdaq: TVGN), today reminds that CEO Dr. Ryan Saadi MD, MPH will participate in BioNJ’s Fifteenth Annual Bio Partnering Conference. Dr. Saadi will be featured on the panel discussion titled Paths to Liquidity: Strategies for Adapting to a Volatile Market, moderated by David C Schwartz, Partner at Morgan Lewis. Along with Dr. Ryan Saadi, the panel will also include commentary from Matt Vamvakis, MBA, Managing Director, J.P. Morgan Private Bank, Amanda Laskey, Life Sciences Senior Analyst, RSM US, and Kee Colon, MBA, Managing Director, Cantor Fitzgerald.

The conference, held on May 13, 2025, at The Liberty Science Center in Jersey City, NJ, historically brings together investors, BD professionals, academic collaborators, innovators and biopharmaceutical industry executives to foster strategic partnerships, drive funding, and accelerate collaboration, with the ultimate goal of advancing medical innovation and transforming the future of healthcare.

“I look forward to joining in the upcoming panel discussion hosted by BioNJ,” said Dr. Saadi. “This is a critical moment for the biotechnology industry to address market volatility and its potential impact on patient outcomes. The topic is closely aligned with Tevogen Bio’s mission to advance accessibility and affordability to lifesaving treatments.”

“The conference’s action-packed agenda, featuring 1:1 partnering sessions, company pitch presentations, the Industry Connections Desk, exhibits, extensive networking opportunities and engaging plenary discussions, was thoughtfully designed to provide entrepreneurs with a dynamic environment geared toward growth and collaboration,” said BioNJ President and CEO Debbie Hart. “With that in mind, we’re thrilled to welcome Dr. Saadi and his fellow panelists to share their invaluable insights during “Paths to Liquidity: Strategies for Adapting to a Volatile Market”. Attendees are certain to walk away with meaningful, actionable takeaways.”

Contacts

Tevogen Bio Communications

T: 1 877 TEVOGEN, Ext 701

Communications@Tevogen.com


New Jersey Events
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Illustration of employee replacement concept with one employee leaving and another trying to get a job
Layoffs
Q1 Biopharma Layoffs Hit California, Massachusetts Hard
April 17, 2025
 · 
5 min read
 · 
Angela Gabriel
Illustration showing large scissors cutting employees in half
Layoffs
The 5 Largest Biopharma Layoffs of Q1 2025
April 10, 2025
 · 
5 min read
 · 
Angela Gabriel
Photo of Jersey City skyline viewed from a boat sailing the Upper Bay
Business
New Jersey’s Life Sciences Scene Continues Expanding Beyond Big Pharma
April 10, 2025
 · 
6 min read
 · 
Angela Gabriel
Employees Walking In And Out Of The Door, Some Were Leaving Their Job And Some Were Being Hired At The Same Time. Full Length, Isolated On Solid Color Background. Vector, Illustration, Flat Design, Character.
Layoffs
Organon Lets Go of 93 Employees in New Jersey in Continuing Workforce Cuts
April 1, 2025
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Angela Gabriel