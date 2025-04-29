SUBSCRIBE
Tevard to Present Data Demonstrating tRNA-based Therapy Rescued Full-Length Dystrophin and Motor Function in Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy Model

April 29, 2025 | 
2 min read
Boston, Massachusetts--(Newsfile Corp. - April 29, 2025) - Tevard Biosciences, Inc., a privately held biotechnology company pioneering tRNA-based therapies to cure a broad range of genetic diseases, will present preclinical data supporting the potential of its tRNA therapy in Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy (DMD). The study demonstrated that Tevard's suppressor tRNA rescued full-length dystrophin protein and restored motor function in a DMD disease model and showed no evidence of adverse treatment effects. The Company plans to share details of the study results in an oral presentation at the American Society of Gene and Cell Therapy (ASGCT) Annual Meeting to be held May 13-17, 2025.

To view the full announcement, including downloadable images, bios, and more, click here.

Key Takeaways:

  • Tevard to present preclinical data showing tRNA restored full-length dystrophin accompanied by functional muscle improvement in an animal model of DMD.
  • The model targeted nonsense mutations, which are found in 15% of DMD cases, using the company's suppressor tRNA in a practical and established therapeutic vector.
  • These results establish suppressor tRNAs as a viable therapeutic platform for a range of neuromuscular disorders and cardiomyopathies.
Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7294/250113_figure1_550.jpg

Click image above to view full announcement.

About DMD

Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) is a fatal X-linked disorder caused by the absence of functional dystrophin, a large structural protein critical to the integrity of skeletal and cardiac muscle cells. DMD is characterized by progressive loss of muscle, respiratory insufficiency, and dilated cardiomyopathy. Existing therapeutic strategies are unable to restore full-length dystrophin due to the large size of the protein (427 kDa) and the diversity of unique mutations.

About Tevard Biosciences

Tevard Biosciences is pioneering tRNA-based and other mRNA-modulating therapies to cure a broad range of genetic diseases. The privately held biotechnology company was founded by renowned scientists along with life science executives and entrepreneurs who are also fathers of children with Dravet Syndrome, a rare genetic disease. Tevard is advancing the use of its novel Suppressor tRNA platform in neurological disorders, heart disease, and muscular dystrophies including Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). For more information, please visit www.tevard.com.

Contacts:

Michelle Linn
michelle@linndencom.com


Source: Tevard

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/250113


Massachusetts Events RNA editing
Newsfile Corp
