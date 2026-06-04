Teva Expands European biosimilars portfolio with launch of AHZANTIVE® (aflibercept) biosimilar to Eylea®

AHZANTIVE ® (aflibercept) is an EMA-approved biosimilar to Eylea ® (aflibercept) with demonstrated similarity in efficacy, safety and immunogenicity to the reference product

(aflibercept) is an EMA-approved biosimilar to Eylea (aflibercept) with demonstrated similarity in efficacy, safety and immunogenicity to the reference product The launch expands Teva’s biosimilars portfolio and presence in ophthalmology, in line with the Company’s Pivot to Growth strategy

Teva continues to broaden availability of biosimilars in Europe reinforcing the Company’s commitment to improving patient access to biologic medicines





TEL AVIV, Israel, June 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE and TASE: TEVA) today announced the launch of AHZANTIVE (aflibercept), a biosimilar to Eylea®, in Europe further strengthening the Company’s growing biosimilars portfolio and expanding its presence in ophthalmology. The launch reflects Teva’s strategy to build a leading biosimilars business in areas of significant patient need and to broaden access to biologic medicines through strong partnerships, broad commercial capabilities, and reliable supply.

The launch of AHZANTIVE pre-filled syringes began in May 2026 across several European markets, including France, Germany, Spain, and The Netherlands. The launch supports broader availability of biosimilar treatment options for patients living with serious retinal diseases and provides healthcare professionals with additional high-quality therapeutic choices. Teva expects to launch in additional markets later this year. The launch follows Teva’s semi-exclusive commercialization agreement with Klinge Biopharma GmbH and Formycon AG in major parts of Europe and Israel.

AHZANTIVE is a biosimilar to Eylea® (aflibercept), with comparable efficacy, safety and immunogenicity to the reference product. It received European Commission approval in 2025 for the treatment of Neovascular Age-Related ('wet') Macular Degeneration (nAMD) and other serious retinal diseases such as Diabetic Macular Edema (DME), visual impairment due to Myopic Choroidal Neovascularisation (CNV) and Macular Edema following Retinal Vein Occlusion (RVO). These chronic, vision-threatening conditions can create a significant burden for patients, caregivers and healthcare systems.

“Biosimilars play a critical role in sustainable healthcare systems,” said Yolanda Tibbe, Global Head of Biosimilars at Teva. “With this launch, we are expanding our biosimilars portfolio with an important treatment option for people living with serious conditions that can threaten sight.”

Teva has one of the world’s largest portfolios of biosimilars globally, with 11 biosimilars in market and 13 products in pipeline across key therapeutic areas including oncology, immunology, ophthalmology and respiratory care. The Company continues to expand its biosimilar footprint through strategic partnerships, commercial excellence and long-term commitment to improving patient access to biologic medicines.

Learn more about Teva’s global biosimilars portfolio and commercialization capabilities at www.tevabiosimilars.com.

About AHZANTIVE

AHZANTIVE is a medicine used to treat adults with:

Neovascular ('wet') age-related macular degeneration (AMD), in which abnormal blood vessel growth beneath the macula (central part of the retina) leads to fluid and blood leakage, swelling and progressive central vision loss;

impaired vision due to macular oedema (swelling) secondary to retinal vein occlusion (RVO), including central (CRVO) and branch forms (BRVO);

impaired vision due to diabetic macular oedema (DME);

impaired vision due to myopic choroidal neovascularization (mCNV), a serious complication of pathological myopia (severe short-sightedness) in which abnormal blood vessels develop beneath the retina, leading to progressive vision loss.





AHZANTIVE contains the active substance aflibercept and is a ‘biosimilar medicine’; this means that AHZANTIVE is highly similar to another biological medicine (the ‘reference medicine’) that is already authorized in the EU. The reference medicine for AHZANTIVE is Eylea®.

https://www.ema.europa.eu/en/medicines/human/EPAR/ahzantive

About Teva

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE and TASE: TEVA) is transforming into a leading innovative biopharmaceutical company, enabled by a world-class generics business. For over 120 years, Teva’s commitment to bettering health has never wavered. From innovating in the fields of neuroscience and immunology to providing complex generic medicines, biosimilars and pharmacy brands worldwide, Teva is dedicated to addressing patients’ needs, now and in the future. At Teva, We Are All In For Better Health. To learn more about how, visit www.tevapharm.com.

*Eylea® is a registered trademark of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.

**AHZANTIVE® is a registered trademark of Klinge Biopharma GmbH

Teva Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which are based on management’s current beliefs and expectations and are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties, both known and unknown, that could cause our future results, performance or achievements to differ significantly from that expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. You can identify these forward-looking statements by the use of words such as “should,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “target,” “may,” “project,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe” and other words and terms of similar meaning and expression in connection with any discussion of future operating or financial performance. Important factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include risks relating to: our ability to successfully commercialize AHZANTIVE (aflibercept), a biosimilar to Eylea®, in Europe; our ability to successfully compete in the marketplace including our ability to develop and commercialize additional pharmaceutical products; our ability to successfully execute our Pivot to Growth strategy, including to expand our innovative and biosimilar medicines pipeline and profitably commercialize the innovative medicines and biosimilar portfolio, whether organically or through business development, and to execute on our organizational transformation and to achieve expected cost savings; and other factors discussed in this press release, in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the first quarter of 2026, and in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, including in the section captioned “Risk Factors” and “Forward-Looking Statements.” Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made, and we assume no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements or other information contained herein, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. You are cautioned not to put undue reliance on these forward-looking statements.

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