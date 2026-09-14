Teva Begins Trading Ordinary Shares Directly on the NYSE, Marking a Milestone in its Pivot to Growth Strategy

Teva Begins Trading Ordinary Shares Directly on the NYSE Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd Begins Trading Ordinary Shares Directly on the NYSE, Marking a Milestone in its Pivot to Growth Strategy

PARSIPPANY, N.J. and TEL AVIV, Israel, Sept. 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE and TASE: TEVA), a global biopharmaceutical company, today announced that its ordinary shares will begin trading today directly on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) completing the company’s planned transition from its American Depositary Shares (ADSs) program. Teva’s shares continue to trade under the same ticker symbol “TEVA” on both the NYSE and the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (TASE).

“Today marks another meaningful milestone in Teva’s transformation,” said Richard Francis, President and CEO of Teva. “The trading of our ordinary shares on the NYSE is expected to broaden investor access to our shares and reflects the momentum we are building through our Pivot to Growth strategy. We remain focused on delivering for patients, driving sustainable growth, and accelerating our transformation into a leading innovative biopharmaceutical company.”

“Our move to a direct ordinary share listing is an important step in strengthening our position in the U.S. capital markets,” said Eli Kalif, Executive Vice President, and Chief Financial Officer of Teva. “Together with our recent return to investment-grade credit ratings from all three major ratings agencies, this milestone demonstrates the strength of our financial transformation, expands our access to investors and enhances our ability to invest for long-term growth.”

Teva’s direct listing comes as the company continues to deliver against its Pivot to Growth strategy, transforming into a leading biopharmaceutical company, driven by a fast-growing innovative medicines portfolio and powered by a leading generics business. Year to date its three flagship innovative brands, AUSTEDO®, AJOVY®, and UZEDY®, have grown collectively by more than 40% year-over-year*, with expected 2026 revenues of approximately $3.7 billion. Investment-grade ratings across all three major agencies further underscore Teva’s financial strength, disciplined execution, and continued debt reduction. With multiple near-term pipeline and commercial catalysts ahead, including an innovative pipeline with a potential of more than $10 billion in peak revenues, Teva is well positioned to expand margins, grow earnings and create significant long-term shareholder value.

About Teva

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE and TASE: TEVA) is transforming into a leading innovative biopharmaceutical company, enabled by a world-class generics business. For over 120 years, Teva’s commitment to bettering health has never wavered. From innovating in the fields of neuroscience and immunology to providing complex generic medicines, biosimilars, and pharmacy brands worldwide, Teva is dedicated to addressing patients’ needs, now and in the future. At Teva, We Are All in for Better Health. To learn more about how, visit www.tevapharm.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This Press Release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which are based on management’s current beliefs and expectations and are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties, both known and unknown, that could cause our future results, performance or achievements to differ significantly from that expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include statements concerning our plans, strategies, objectives, and any other information that is not historical information. You can identify these forward-looking statements by the use of words such as “will,” “should,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “may,” “project,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe,” “transition” and other words and terms of similar meaning and expression in connection with any discussion of future performance developments. Important factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include risks relating to: our ability to successfully implement the process for terminating our ADS program and directly list our ordinary shares in lieu of the ADSs on the NYSE and to achieve our aims as a result of such process, as described in Part II, Item 5 of our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the second quarter of 2026; our ability to successfully execute on our Pivot to Growth strategy, including to expand our innovative and biosimilar medicines pipeline and to profitably commercialize our innovative medicines and biosimilar portfolio, whether organically or through business development, to sustain and focus our portfolio of generic medicines, and to execute on our organizational transformation and to achieve expected cost savings; our significant indebtedness, which may limit our ability to attract investors, incur additional indebtedness, engage in additional transactions or make new investments; and other factors discussed in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the second quarter of 2026 and in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, including in the sections captioned “Risk Factors” and “Other Information.” Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made, and we assume no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements or other information contained herein, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. You are cautioned not to put undue reliance on these forward-looking statements.

Teva Media Inquiries:

TevaCommunicationsNorthAmerica@tevapharm.com

Teva Investor Relations Inquiries:

TevaIR@Tevapharm.com

*As reported in our Q2 2026 financial results

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/12f4d600-2bc1-4523-a309-25fd649b40b1