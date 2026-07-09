Teva and Samsung Bioepis Enter Commercialization Agreement for OPUVIZ®, a Biosimilar Referencing Eylea® (aflibercept), in Canada

TORONTO, Canada and INCHEON, South Korea, July 9, 2026 /CNW/ - Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA) (TASE: TEVA) and Samsung Bioepis Co., Ltd. today announced that the companies have entered into a license and commercialization agreement for OPUVIZ® (aflibercept), a biosimilar referencing Eylea®1 (aflibercept), in Canada.

Under the agreement, Samsung Bioepis is responsible for registration and manufacture of the products, while Teva Canada (a subsidiary of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.) is responsible for commercialization.

"This agreement is an important step in strengthening our biosimilars portfolio in Canada," said Fabien Paquette, General Manager, Teva Canada. "It continues to build on our momentum in biosimilars, to expand our ophthalmology footprint, and reflects our commitment to bringing high-quality treatment options to Canadian patients and healthcare professionals through strategic partnerships."

"This agreement represents an important step in advancing our growth strategy in North America and expanding access of ophthalmic biologic medicines in Canada," said Kwang Ryu, Vice President and Team Leader of Business Development at Samsung Bioepis. "Through our collaboration with Teva we are committed to expanding access to high-quality treatment options in Canada and helping more patients benefit from timely and sustainable care."

OPUVIZ received Health Canada approval in October 2025 and is indicated for the treatment of neovascular (wet) age-related macular degeneration (AMD), visual impairment resulting from macular edema secondary to central retinal vein occlusion (CRVO) or branch retinal vein occlusion (BRVO), diabetic macular edema (DME), and myopic choroidal neovascularization (mCNV).

Samsung Bioepis' aflibercept biosimilar is also available in Europe and in Republic of Korea.

Teva Canada will provide further details on the anticipated Canadian market launch of OPUVIZ® at the appropriate time.

Please see Product Monograph for OPUVIZ (aflibercept) including important safety information HERE.

DISCLAIMER



This press release is intended solely for the purpose of sharing the availability of OPUVIZ in Canada. This document should not be construed as medical advice or as an endorsement of any product or treatment. Regulatory approval status and prescribing information may vary by country; please refer to local product information for any medicinal products mentioned herein. Information in this press release may include data on investigational compounds or unapproved indications. Such information is shared for scientific discussion purposes only and does not represent an assertion of safety or efficacy for any unapproved use. This press release may contain forward-looking statements, including statements regarding clinical development programs, regulatory submissions, potential approvals, and future therapeutic potential. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance. Samsung Bioepis undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this press release.

About Teva



Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE and TASE: TEVA) is transforming into a leading innovative biopharmaceutical company, enabled by a world-class generics business. For over 120 years, Teva's commitment to bettering health has never wavered. From innovating in the fields of neuroscience and immunology to providing complex generic medicines, biosimilars, and pharmacy brands worldwide, Teva is dedicated to addressing patients' needs, now and in the future. At Teva, We Are All In For Better Health. To learn more about how, visit www.tevapharm.com.

About Samsung Bioepis Co., Ltd.



Established in 2012, Samsung Bioepis is a biopharmaceutical company committed to realizing healthcare that is accessible to everyone. Through innovations in product development and a firm commitment to quality, Samsung Bioepis aims to become the world's leading biopharmaceutical company. As a wholly owned subsidiary of Samsung Epis Holdings, Samsung Bioepis continues to advance a broad pipeline of biologic candidates that cover a spectrum of therapeutic areas, including immunology, oncology, ophthalmology, hematology, nephrology, endocrinology and neurology. For more information, please visit www.samsungbioepis.com and follow us on LinkedIn and X.

Teva Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Statements



This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which are based on management's current beliefs and expectations and are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties, both known and unknown, that could cause our future results, performance or achievements to differ significantly from that expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. You can identify these forward-looking statements by the use of words such as "should," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "target," "may," "project," "intend," "plan," "believe" and other words and terms of similar meaning and expression in connection with any discussion of future operating or financial performance. Important factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include risks relating to: our ability to successfully execute our license, development and commercialization agreement with Samsung Bioepis Co., Ltd. for OPUVIZ (aflibercept), a biosimilar referencing Eylea®; our ability to successfully commercialize OPUVIZ (aflibercept) in Canada; our ability to successfully compete in the marketplace including our ability to develop and commercialize additional pharmaceutical products; our ability to successfully execute on our Pivot to Growth strategy, including to expand our innovative and biosimilar medicines pipeline and profitably commercialize the innovative medicines and biosimilar portfolio, whether organically or through business development, and to execute on our organizational transformation and to achieve expected cost savings; and other factors discussed in this press release, in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the first quarter of 2026 and in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, including in the sections captioned "Risk Factors" and Forward-Looking Statements." Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made, and we assume no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements or other information contained herein, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. You are cautioned not to put undue reliance on these forward-looking statements.

1 Eylea® is a trademark of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

SOURCE Teva Canada