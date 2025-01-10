Terremoto Biosciences Appoints James Christensen, Ph.D., as President and Head of Research & Development

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Terremoto Biosciences, a biotechnology company developing first- and best-in-class targeted therapeutics, today announced the appointment of James Christensen, Ph.D., as President and Head of Research & Development.





“The most important predicter of successful drug development is a team of people who have successfully developed a therapy from discovery to regulatory approval,” said Charles Baum, M.D., Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer of Terremoto. “I am honored to once again be working alongside Jamie on compelling science and an innovative approach to developing groundbreaking medicines with the goal of changing the treatment paradigm for people with devastating diseases. His addition to the leadership team positions Terremoto to execute on our mission and deliver much needed treatments to patients.”

Terremoto’s Board chairperson, Peter Thompson, M.D., added, “Jamie has provided exceptional guidance and expertise as one of our scientific advisors, and I am thrilled for him to join the leadership team at such a pivotal moment in the company’s growth. His extensive experience in precision oncology drug development and proven track record in advancing high-impact medicines from discovery through regulatory approval aligns perfectly with our goal to discover and develop novel therapies for patients in need.”

Terremoto is harnessing the power of an exceptional chemistry team and expanded covalent alphabet to create highly targeted therapeutics for a variety of severe diseases. The company is applying its unique capabilities to develop differentiated best-in-class therapies against established drug targets and first-in-class medicines against high-value, previously undrugged targets in oncology and beyond.

“The outstanding team at Terremoto has already built the foundation for innovative drug development and delivered on high-quality development candidates, providing an immense opportunity to be on the cutting edge of targeted oncology and addressing other unmet medical needs,” said Dr. Christensen. “I am enthusiastic about joining the team at such an exciting time with several milestones on the horizon for the company as we prepare to advance multiple programs into the clinic.”

Before joining Terremoto, Dr. Christensen was Chief Scientific Officer at Mirati, overseeing drug discovery, early clinical development, manufacturing, and companion diagnostics. In this role he led the development of key programs, including adagrasib (KRASG12C selective inhibitor), MRTX1133 (KRASG12D selective inhibitor) and MRTX1719 (MTA-cooperative PRMT5 inhibitor). Prior to Mirati, he served as head of Oncology Precision Medicine and a member of the executive leadership team in the Oncology Research Unit at Pfizer. Here he led oncology nonclinical research and translational sciences for programs including Sutent® and Xalkori®. Dr. Christensen has authored more than 200 peer-reviewed articles in scientific journals and participates on the editorial boards for the American Association for Cancer Research’s Cancer Research and Molecular Cancer Therapeutics journals. He is currently a Venture Partner at OrbiMed and is a member of the Board of Directors at Boundless Bio. Dr. Christensen holds a Ph.D. from North Carolina State University and received a B.S. in biology from Northern Illinois University.

About Terremoto Biosciences

Terremoto Biosciences is a drug discovery and development company creating highly targeted, small molecule medicines with unmatched selectivity, potency and efficacy designed to deliver superior therapeutic benefit to patients. Terremoto is supported by leading investors including OrbiMed, Third Rock Ventures, EcoR1 Capital, Novo Holdings and Cormorant Capital. More information is available at www.terremotobio.com.

