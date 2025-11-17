Terns Pharmaceuticals to Participate in the 2025 Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference in London

FOSTER CITY, Calif., Nov. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (“Terns” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: TERN), a clinical-stage oncology company, today announced that members of senior management will be presenting at the Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference in London on Monday, November 17, 2025 at 4:30 p.m. GMT.

A live webcast of the presentation will be available on the investor relations page of the Terns Pharmaceuticals website at http://ir.ternspharma.com. A replay of the webcast will be archived on Terns’ website for at least 30 days following the event.

About Terns Pharmaceuticals

Terns Pharmaceuticals is a clinical-stage oncology company reimagining known biology to deliver high impact medicines. Our lead program TERN-701 is a highly selective, allosteric BCR-ABL inhibitor with a potentially best-in-disease profile that could meaningfully improve upon the efficacy, safety and convenience of existing treatments for CML. For more information, please visit: www.ternspharma.com.

