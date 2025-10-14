SUBSCRIBE
Tenpoint Therapeutics, Ltd. to Participate in Four Upcoming Investor Conferences

October 14, 2025 | 
1 min read

LONDON & SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#InvestorConference--Tenpoint Therapeutics, Ltd., a global, commercial-ready biotechnology company focused on developing groundbreaking treatments to rejuvenate vision in the aging eye, today announced participation in four upcoming investor conferences. The Company’s lead investigational asset, BRIMOCHOL™ PF, is designed to be the first and only combination therapy for presbyopia and has received a Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA) date of January 28, 2026. Tenpoint Therapeutics is actively advancing preparations for a commercial launch in 1H 2026.



  • The 5th Annual Needham Private Biotech and MedTech Company Virtual 1x1 Forum, October 14. Management will host 1x1 virtual meetings.
  • Guggenheim's 2nd Annual Healthcare Innovation Conference (Boston), November 11. Management will host 1x1 meetings.
  • Stifel Healthcare Conference (New York), November 12. Henric Bjarke, CEO, will present at 1:20 pm ET on November 12, and Management will host 1x1 meetings.
  • Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference (London), November 17-18. Management will host 1x1 meetings.

To request a meeting with the Tenpoint Therapeutics team, please contact the respective conference representatives or email the Company’s investor relations team at ir@tenpointtx.com.

About Tenpoint Therapeutics
Tenpoint Therapeutics Ltd. is a global, commercial-ready biotechnology company developing groundbreaking treatments to rejuvenate vision in the aging eye. Its lead asset, BRIMOCHOL™ PF, is a novel pupil-modulating, investigational therapeutic designed to correct the loss of near vision associated with presbyopia, a condition that afflicts approximately two billion people globally. Tenpoint has completed two large Phase 3 pivotal trials (BRIO-I and BRIO-II) for BRIMOCHOL™ PF, has filed the NDA and has received a PDUFA date from the US FDA of Jan 28, 2026. Its pipeline includes paradigm-shifting treatments for ophthalmic indications with the greatest need and global market potential, including presbyopia, cataracts, and geographic atrophy.

To learn more, visit tenpointtherapeutics.com and connect on LinkedIn.


Contacts

Ami Bavishi
Gilmartin Group LLC
ami@gilmartinir.com

Nick Colangelo
Gilmartin Group LLC
nick@gilmartinir.com

