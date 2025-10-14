Tenpoint Therapeutics, Ltd. to Participate in Four Upcoming Investor Conferences

LONDON & SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#InvestorConference--Tenpoint Therapeutics, Ltd., a global, commercial-ready biotechnology company focused on developing groundbreaking treatments to rejuvenate vision in the aging eye, today announced participation in four upcoming investor conferences. The Company’s lead investigational asset, BRIMOCHOL™ PF, is designed to be the first and only combination therapy for presbyopia and has received a Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA) date of January 28, 2026. Tenpoint Therapeutics is actively advancing preparations for a commercial launch in 1H 2026.

November 12. Henric Bjarke, CEO, will present at 1:20 pm ET on November 12, and Management will host 1x1 meetings. Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference (London), November 17-18. Management will host 1x1 meetings.

To request a meeting with the Tenpoint Therapeutics team, please contact the respective conference representatives or email the Company’s investor relations team at ir@tenpointtx.com.

About Tenpoint Therapeutics

Tenpoint Therapeutics Ltd. is a global, commercial-ready biotechnology company developing groundbreaking treatments to rejuvenate vision in the aging eye. Its lead asset, BRIMOCHOL™ PF, is a novel pupil-modulating, investigational therapeutic designed to correct the loss of near vision associated with presbyopia, a condition that afflicts approximately two billion people globally. Tenpoint has completed two large Phase 3 pivotal trials (BRIO-I and BRIO-II) for BRIMOCHOL™ PF, has filed the NDA and has received a PDUFA date from the US FDA of Jan 28, 2026. Its pipeline includes paradigm-shifting treatments for ophthalmic indications with the greatest need and global market potential, including presbyopia, cataracts, and geographic atrophy.

To learn more, visit tenpointtherapeutics.com

