Tenpoint Therapeutics Ltd. and Visus Therapeutics, Inc. Join Forces, Building the Next Era of Best- and First-in-Class Ophthalmic Medicines

The company will file the NDA for BRIMOCHOL™ PF, a once-a-day eye drop for the treatment of presbyopia, with a goal of US commercial launch in 1H, 2026

Merger initiates Crossover Financing Round with participation from syndicate members including AdBio Partners, British Patient Capital, Eight Roads, EQT Life Sciences, F-Prime Capital, Qiming Venture Partners USA, and Sofinnova Partners

Leadership changes: Ophthalmology veteran, Henric Bjarke, joins as CEO

LONDON & SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Tenpoint Therapeutics, Limited (“Tenpoint”) and Visus Therapeutics, Inc., (“Visus”) announce today the completion of their merger to create an entirely new chapter in ophthalmic therapeutic medicines aimed at rejuvenating the aging eye. The merger brings together a late-stage, potentially best-in-class, presbyopia-correcting eye drop, BRIMOCHOL™ PF, on track for NDA filing in 1H, 2025, with a promising pipeline of innovative therapeutics.





The merger unites a strong syndicate of institutional investors who are committed to advancing BRIMOCHOL™ PF through marketing approval to patients worldwide while further advancing Tenpoint’s pipeline into clinical development.

Tenpoint’s pipeline is comprised of three innovative programs aimed at rejuvenating the aging eye:

BRIMOCHOL™ PF, a once-a-day, all day, presbyopia-correcting eye drop with a differentiated profile. BRIMOCHOL™ PF is a unique and patent-protected combination of carbachol, a potent miotic, and brimonidine, an alpha2-agonist. This combination enhances peak efficacy and extends duration; and through the vasoconstrictive properties of brimonidine, helps reduce ocular redness offering a potentially superior treatment for presbyopia. TPT-161, a novel small molecule designed to reverse cataract formation in aging adults. TPT-005, a cell therapy targeting RPE cell replacement for geographic atrophy.

To support the continued development of these programs, Tenpoint will shortly embark on a Crossover financing round with insider participation to further fund the completion of clinical studies for BRIMOCHOL™ PF, and the commercialization preparations for a 1H, 2026 launch of BRIMOCHOL™ PF into the US market.

As part of the leadership transition, Mr. Henric Bjarke has been appointed Chief Executive Officer of the newly merged company.

“As we relaunch Tenpoint as a combined entity with Visus, we are excited to lead with a robust Ophthalmology pipeline, starting with BRIMOCHOL™ PF, a near-term therapeutic medicine for presbyopia alongside other innovative therapies to treat Cataract and Geographic Atrophy,” said Henric Bjarke, CEO. “With our combined teams, we have the right expertise to develop and successfully launch innovative products with the potential to be first and best in class in ophthalmic medicines.”

Mr. Bjarke brings extensive commercial and operational leadership experience in the biopharmaceutical industry, with a focus on ophthalmology, hematology, and orphan diseases. He has held senior roles at several successful companies including, Inozyme Pharma, Ophthotech, Alexion Pharmaceuticals, (OSI) Eyetech, and Pharmacia.

“The merger of Tenpoint and Visus is a pivotal moment in the evolution of both companies. As Board Chair, I am excited about the opportunity to collaborate with the new leadership team to commercialize BRIMOCHOL™ PF and advance innovative products into clinical development to meet unmet needs in ocular diseases,” said David Guyer, MD, Chairman of the Board.

About Tenpoint Therapeutics

Tenpoint Therapeutics Limited is a global, clinical-stage biotech company developing groundbreaking treatments to rejuvenate vision in the aging eye. Its pipeline includes paradigm-shifting treatments for ophthalmic indications with the greatest need and global market potential, including presbyopia, cataracts and geographic atrophy. Its lead asset, BRIMOCHOL™ PF, is a novel, pupil-modulating therapeutic designed to correct the loss of near vision associated with presbyopia, a condition that afflicts approximately 2 billion people globally. BRIMOCHOL™ PF has completed its first Phase 3 pivotal trial (BRIO-I) and will complete the second pivotal study, BRIO-II, in 2025. This topical ophthalmic is poised for launch in 2026. Tenpoint’s leadership team includes ophthalmic industry luminaries with track records of successful approvals and commercialization of blockbuster drugs. A privately held company, Tenpoint Therapeutics is backed by AdBio Partners, British Patient Capital, Eight Roads, EQT Life Sciences, F-Prime Capital, Hillhouse Capital Management, Qiming Venture Partners USA, Sofinnova Partners, and UCL Technology Fund. To learn more visit tenpointtherapeutics.com and connect on LinkedIn.

Contacts



Business & Biotech Press

Andrew Korda

LaVoieHealthScience

Akorda@lavoiehealthscience.com

617-865-0043

Investor Relations

Paul Sagan

LaVoieHealthScience

Psagan@lavoiehealthscience.com

617-865-0041