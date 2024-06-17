SUBSCRIBE
Visus Therapeutics

Business
BioSpace NextGen Bio 2022 Winners: Where are They Now?
BioSpace checked in with some of the members of our NextGen Bio Class of 2022 to see what they’ve done to earn their place on the list - and what’s on the horizon.
October 25, 2022
7 min read
Heather McKenzie
Drug Development
Opthalmology Space Gains Clarity with Partnerships & Acquisitions by Outlook & Visus Therapeutics
A cloudy ophthalmic space got a little clearer Wednesday with the two collaborations by Visus Therapeutics and Outlook Therapeutics, now preparing for FDA approval.
September 28, 2022
2 min read
Paul Elias
Woman With Pipette And Test Tubes
Drug Development
Clinical Catch-Up: Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine for Kids and Much More
Although it was relatively quiet in COVID-19-related clinical trials, there was plenty of other clinical trial news. Here’s a look.
March 25, 2022
10 min read
Mark Terry
Bio NC
BioSpace Launches 2022 Hotbed Maps to Highlight Thriving Life Sciences Clusters
As BioSpace proudly introduces our 2022 Hotbed Maps, let’s explore the industry’s most thriving territories, research leading employers and search for relevant jobs on BioSpace.
January 17, 2022
6 min read
Heather McKenzie
Business
Top Life Sciences Startups to Watch in 2022
BioSpace is proud to present its NextGen Bio “Class of 2022,” a list of up-and-coming life sciences companies in North America that recently launched.
January 4, 2022
19 min read
Heather McKenzie
BioForest
Pharma Firm Earns $20 Million to Support Presbyopia Treatment Efforts
Visus Therapeutics has acquired an additional $20 million in funding to support its mission of developing innovative ophthalmic therapies for people worldwide.
August 10, 2021
2 min read
Vanessa Doctor, RN
  NextGen Class of 2022
BioForest
Visus Therapeutics to Present at the Baird 2023 Global Healthcare Conference
September 8, 2023
1 min read
BioForest
Visus Therapeutics to Present at 2023 JMP Securities Life Science Conference
May 12, 2023
1 min read
Drug Development
Visus Therapeutics Presents Topline Clinical Data from Phase 3 Pivotal BRIO-I Trial of BRIMOCHOL™ PF for the Treatment of Presbyopia at Eyecelerator @ ASCRS 2023
May 4, 2023
8 min read
Drug Development
Visus Therapeutics Announces Positive Topline Clinical Data from Phase 3 Pivotal BRIO-I Trial of BRIMOCHOL PF™ for the Treatment of Presbyopia
April 20, 2023
3 min read
BioForest
Visus Therapeutics Announces New Scientific Data to Be Presented During the 2023 ARVO Annual Meeting
April 19, 2023
3 min read
Business
Visus Therapeutics Appoints Ophthalmology Industry Expert Jehan Tamboowalla to Senior Vice President of Business Development and Marketing
April 12, 2023
3 min read
Drug Development
Visus Therapeutics Completes Enrollment in BRIO-I, a Phase 3 Clinical Trial of BRIMOCHOL™ PF for the Treatment of Presbyopia
March 22, 2023
4 min read
BioForest
Visus Therapeutics to Attend TD Cowen’s 43rd Annual Health Care Conference
March 2, 2023
1 min read
Business
Visus Therapeutics Appoints World-Renowned Ophthalmologist, Eric D. Donnenfeld, M.D., to Board of Directors
January 11, 2023
4 min read
Deals
Visus Therapeutics Expands Ophthalmic Drug Development Portfolio With Acquisition of ViewPoint Therapeutics’ Assets
September 28, 2022
4 min read
