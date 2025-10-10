Tenaya Therapeutics to Participate in H.C. Wainwright Genetic Medicines Virtual Conference

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Oct. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tenaya Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: TNYA), a clinical-stage biotechnology company with a mission to discover, develop and deliver potentially curative therapies that address the underlying causes of heart disease, today announced that Faraz Ali, Tenaya’s Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the H.C. Wainwright Genetic Medicines Virtual Conference on Tuesday, October 14, 2025. Company management will host virtual 1x1 meetings on Wednesday, October 15, 2025.

The webcast of the fireside chat may be accessed from the Investors section of Tenaya’s website . An archived replay of the webcast will be available on the Tenaya website for approximately 30 days following the conference.

About Tenaya Therapeutics

Tenaya Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company committed to a bold mission: to discover, develop and deliver potentially curative therapies that address the underlying drivers of heart disease. Tenaya’s pipeline includes clinical-stage candidates TN-201, a gene therapy for MYBPC3-associated hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM) and TN-401, a gene therapy for PKP2-associated arrhythmogenic right ventricular cardiomyopathy (ARVC). Tenaya has employed a suite of integrated internal capabilities, including modality agnostic target validation, capsid engineering and manufacturing, to generate a portfolio of novel medicines based on genetic insights, including TN-301, a clinical-stage small molecule HDAC6 inhibitor for the potential treatment of heart failure and related cardio/muscular disease, and multiple early-stage programs in preclinical development aimed at the treatment of both rare genetic disorders and more prevalent heart conditions. For more information, visit www.tenayatherapeutics.com.

