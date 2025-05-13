Tenaya Therapeutics to Highlight Capsid Engineering, Gene Editing and Manufacturing Research at the ASGCT 28th Annual Meeting

Advancements Lay the Groundwork for Future Genetic Medicines for Rare and Prevalent Forms of Heart Disease

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., May 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tenaya Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: TNYA), a clinical-stage biotechnology company with a mission to discover, develop and deliver potentially curative therapies that address the underlying causes of heart disease, today announced that it will present five abstracts at the upcoming American Society of Gene and Cell Therapy (ASGCT 2025) 28th Annual Meeting taking place May 13-17, 2025 in New Orleans, LA.

The abstracts being presented at ASGCT 2025 capture the outcome of efforts to advance Tenaya’s core capabilities in novel capsid engineering, identification, design and optimization of cardiomyocyte-targeting genetic medicines, and manufacturing of adeno-associated virus (AAV) gene therapies.

Abstract highlights

Refining capsid engineering capabilities with high-throughput in vivo and in silico screening: Building on previous research that showed the superior cardiomyocyte-targeting and robust transduction attributes of AAV serotype 9 (AAV9) compared to other naturally occurring capsids, Tenaya’s researchers combined high throughput in vivo experimental screening with multiple in silico screening tools to efficiently identify various novel capsid candidates. Novel capsids were then compared to one another and to AAV9 in murine and non-human primate models. Select top performing capsids were further evaluated and found to outperform AAV9 in terms of cardiomyocyte targeting and efficient in vivo cardiac gene therapy.

Prime editing aimed at cardiomyocytes and development of a humanized RBM20-related dilated cardiomyopathy (DCM) model: Tenaya researchers will share efforts to develop prime editing, a precision gene editing technique, aimed at cardiomyocytes. The machinery required for prime editing exceed the capacity of a single AAV capsid, so Tenaya researchers created a prototype utilizing one of the company’s engineered AAV capsids, a dual cassette arrangement delivered via two AAV capsids, and cardiomyocyte-specific regulatory elements.



The therapeutic potential of this prime editing prototype was studied in an RBM20 murine model of DCM. The prime editing prototype successfully achieved correction of the mutated RBM20 allele, improving cardiac function and reversing disease in the mouse model. A humanized mouse model of RBM20-mutant DCM was also developed and validated by Tenaya researchers. Testing of the prototype in this model demonstrated effective cardiac editing of the humanized allele using the in vivo dual vector prime editing approach.

TN-501 Cas9 gene editing candidate for the potential treatment of PLN-R14del-associated DCM: Tenaya previously presented research on the development of a Cas9 gene editing therapy, TN-501, designed to specifically inactivate the mutant phospholamban (PLN)-R14del allele, and thereby eliminate the "poison peptide" effects of the mutant protein while preserving wild-type function. Preclinical studies in murine models demonstrated that a low dose of a murine surrogate of TN-501 effectively prevented mutant PLN protein aggregation, reduced cardiac fibrosis, improved cardiac function, and significantly enhanced survival to wild-type levels. Doses tested were well tolerated and anti-Cas9 antibody responses and Cas9 T-cell activation were low.

Improving manufacturing yields for AAV-based genetic medicines across platforms: Tenaya successfully established Sf9/rBV-based manufacturing processes at the 1000L scale for its clinical-stage AAV gene therapy programs and subsequently also established a proprietary HEK293-based manufacturing process. Tenaya’s HEK393 process utilizes a single plasmid expression system, as well novel transfection reagents, to improve overall yield while lowering overall costs compared to current commercially available options, which may support the development of more cost-effective AAV gene therapies.



Details of Tenaya’s ASGCT 2025 presentations are as follows:

Tuesday, May 13, 2025

Poster Abstract Session - 6:00 pm – 7:30 pm

Abstract: #523

Title: A Humanized RBM20 Mouse Model Exhibits Dilated Cardiomyopathy Phenotypes and Enables Development of In Vivo Prime Editing for Treating Human RBM20 Cardiomyopathy Patients

Presenting author: Wenjing Liang, Ph.D., Scientist

Abstract: #952

Title: High Productivity HEK293 AAV Production Platform Enabled by Novel Transfection Reagents and Proprietary Plasmid Expression Systems

Presenting author: Charles Feathers, Senior Manager, Process Development

Wednesday, May 14, 2025

Poster Abstract Session – 5:30 pm – 7:30 pm

Abstract: #1022

Title: TN-501 Gene Editing Therapy for PLN-R14del-Associated Cardiomyopathy

Presenting author: Huanyu Zhou, Ph.D., Associate Director

Abstract: #1028

Title: Developing In Vivo Prime Editing as a Potential Treatment Option for Heart Disease

Presenting author: Lindsey Rollosson, Research Associate II

Abstract: #1396

Title: Engineering Novel AAV Capsids for Cardiac Gene Delivery

Presenting author: Ze Cheng, Ph.D., Principal Scientist

Following the conference, Tenaya’s presentations will be available in the “Our Science” section of the company’s website.

About Tenaya Therapeutics

Tenaya Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company committed to a bold mission: to discover, develop and deliver potentially curative therapies that address the underlying drivers of heart disease. Tenaya employs a suite of integrated internal capabilities, including modality agnostic target validation, capsid engineering and manufacturing, to generate a portfolio of genetic medicines aimed at the treatment of both rare genetic disorders and more prevalent heart conditions. Tenaya’s pipeline includes TN-201, a gene therapy for MYBPC3-associated hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM), TN-401, a gene therapy for PKP2-associated arrhythmogenic right ventricular cardiomyopathy (ARVC), TN-301, a small molecule HDAC6 inhibitor intended for heart failure with preserved ejection fraction (HFpEF), and multiple early-stage programs in preclinical development. For more information, visit www.tenayatherapeutics.com.

