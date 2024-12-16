SUBSCRIBE
Tenaya Therapeutics to Announce Initial Data from MyPEAK-1 Phase 1b/2 Clinical Trial of TN-201 Gene Therapy for MYBPC3-Associated Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy on Tuesday, December 17, 2024

December 16, 2024 | 
1 min read

Company to host conference call on Tuesday, December 17, at 8:00 a.m. ET

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Dec. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tenaya Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: TNYA), a clinical-stage biotechnology company with a mission to discover, develop and deliver potentially curative therapies that address the underlying causes of heart disease, will announce initial Cohort 1 data from the MyPEAK-1 Phase 1b/2 clinical trial of TN-201 gene therapy for MYBPC3-associated hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM) on Tuesday, December 17.

Conference Call and Webcast
Tenaya management will host a live webcast and conference call to review the initial data from MyPEAK-1 on Tuesday, December 17th, 2024 at 8:00 a.m. ET. To access the live webcast, participants may register here. The live webcast will be available under the “Events” section of the Investor Relations page of the Tenaya website at investors.tenayatherapeutics.com.

An archived replay of the webcast will be available on Tenaya’s website.

About Tenaya Therapeutics
Tenaya Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company committed to a bold mission: to discover, develop and deliver potentially curative therapies that address the underlying drivers of heart disease. Tenaya employs a suite of integrated internal capabilities, including modality agnostic target validation, capsid engineering and manufacturing, to generate a portfolio of genetic medicines aimed at the treatment of both rare genetic disorders and more prevalent heart conditions. Tenaya’s pipeline includes TN-201, a gene therapy for MYBPC3-associated hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM), TN-401, a gene therapy for PKP2-associated arrhythmogenic right ventricular cardiomyopathy (ARVC), TN-301, a small molecule HDAC6 inhibitor intended for heart failure with preserved ejection fraction (HFpEF), and multiple early-stage programs in preclinical development. For more information, visit www.tenayatherapeutics.com.

Tenaya Contacts
Michelle Corral
VP, Corporate Communications and Investor Relations
IR@tenayathera.com

Investors
Anne-Marie Fields
Precision AQ
annemarie.fields@precisionaq.com

Media
Wendy Ryan
Ten Bridge Communications
wendy@tenbridgecommunications.com

