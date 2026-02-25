Tempus Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Results

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Tempus AI, Inc. (NASDAQ: TEM), a technology company leading the adoption of AI to advance precision medicine and patient care, today reported financial results for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2025.

Fourth quarter revenue of $367.2 million, up 83.0% year-over-year with 33.5% organic growth (excluding Ambry)

Diagnostics revenue of $266.9 million in the fourth quarter, representing 121.6% growth year-over-year, driven by Oncology volume growth of 29% and Hereditary volume growth of 23%

MRD volume was ~4,700 tests in the fourth quarter, up 56% quarter-over-quarter

Data and Applications revenue of $100.4 million in the fourth quarter, representing 25.1% year-over-year growth, with Insights (data licensing) growing 69.5%, excluding the impact of the AstraZeneca warrant in Q4 of 2024

Ended the year with over $1.1 billion in Total Remaining Contract Value and 126% Net Revenue Retention

$759.7 million in cash and marketable securities as of December 31, 2025

Revenue guidance of $1.59 billion for 2026 and expect full year 2026 Adjusted EBITDA of approximately $65 million

“In 2025, Tempus continued to set the standard for what it means to be a technology company operating in the healthcare space,” said Eric Lefkofsky, Founder and CEO of Tempus. “The strength of our unit growth in diagnostics along with the accelerating growth of our data business is proof that we are unique in this space. As the network effects from our investments in AI continue to compound, we expect to not only drive significant growth over the next several years, but to also enhance the lives of millions of patients around the world.”

Fourth Quarter Summary Results:

Revenue increased 83.0% year-over-year to $367.2 million in the fourth quarter.

Diagnostics generated $266.9 million of revenue in the quarter, representing 121.6% year-over-year growth, with Oncology volume growth of 29% year-over-year and Hereditary volume growth of 23%.

Data and Applications generated $100.4 million of revenue in the quarter, representing 25.1% year-over-year growth, with Insights growing 69.5% (excluding the impact of the AstraZeneca warrant in Q4 of 2024).

Gross profit increased 94.7% year-over-year to $237.7 million, led by strong performance in Diagnostics.

Net loss was ($54.2 million), which included $48.7 million of stock compensation expense and related employer payroll taxes in the fourth quarter, compared to a net loss of ($13.0 million) in the fourth quarter of 2024 and a net loss of ($80.0 million) in the third quarter of 2025.

Adjusted EBITDA improved to $12.9 million in the fourth quarter, compared to ($7.8 million) in the fourth quarter of 2024 and $1.5 million in the third quarter of 2025.

Full Year 2025 Summary Results:

Revenue increased 83.4% year-over-year to $1.3 billion in 2025.

Diagnostics generated $955.4 million of revenue, or 111.5% year-over-year growth, with Oncology volume growth of 26% year-over-year and Hereditary volume growth of 29%.

Data and Applications generated $316.4 million of revenue, accelerating 30.9% year-over-year, with Insights growth of 38.0%.

Ended the year with over $1.1 billion in remaining Total Contract Value and Net Revenue Retention of 126%.

Gross profit increased to $797.9 million, representing 109.4% growth year-over-year.

Net loss was ($245.0 million), which included $136.3 million of stock compensation expense and related employer payroll taxes.

Adjusted EBITDA improved $97.3 million year-over-year to ($7.4 million), even after the acquisitions of Paige AI and OneOme.

Recent Operational Highlights

Launched Paige Predict, an AI-powered digital pathology suite that analyzes standard H&E slides to predict 123 biomarkers across 16 cancer types, helping clinicians make informed testing decisions even when tissue samples are limited, which improves Tempus’ ability to render insights across its genomic tests.

Announced results from a new study demonstrating that Tempus’ AI-driven Immune Profile Score (IPS) test more accurately predicts immunotherapy outcomes across various cancers than conventional biomarkers, identifying potential responders—including 13% of colorectal and 17% of rare cancer patients—who would otherwise be overlooked by standard testing.

Entered a multi-year strategic collaboration with NYU Langone Health, centered on a prospective observational study that uses serial molecular profiling to track cancer evolution and treatment resistance, with the goal of developing AI-powered diagnostic tools and personalized therapies.

Selected by Northwestern Medicine to expand genomic testing access to oncology patients across the health system, leveraging Tempus' full suite of DNA, RNA, liquid biopsy, and MRD tests to enable more personalized cancer care and clinical trial design.

Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Financial Results

Three Months Ended

December 31, 2025 Year Ended

December 31, 2025 (in thousands, except percentages and per share amounts) (unaudited) Revenue $ 367,211 $ 1,271,789 Year-over-year growth 83.0 % 83.4 % Gross profit $ 237,713 $ 797,897 Loss from operations $ (61,413 ) $ (252,872 ) Net loss $ (54,166 ) $ (245,028 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 12,893 $ (7,385 ) Net loss per share attributable to common shareholders, basic and diluted $ (0.30 ) $ (1.41 ) Non-GAAP net loss per share $ (0.04 ) $ (0.61 )

Financial Outlook and Guidance

Tempus is providing full year 2026 revenue guidance of approximately $1.59 billion, which represents ~25% annual growth. We expect 2026 Adjusted EBITDA to be ~$65 million.

For additional information on the quarter, including a letter from our CEO and CFO, please visit our investor relations site at investors.tempus.com.

Webcast and Conference Call Information

A conference call and webcast will begin today, February 24, 2026 after market close at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time. Interested parties may access details at:

Conference ID: 4652845

United States - New York: (646) 307-1963

USA & Canada - Toll-Free: (800) 715-9871

Live webcast: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/c83akphq/

The webcast may be accessed on the company’s investor relations website at investors.tempus.com. For those unable to listen to the live webcast, a recording will be made available on the company’s website after the event and will be accessible for one year. Visit the investor relations website to find the company’s latest deck, and commentary on the quarter by Eric Lefkofsky, Founder and CEO and Jim Rogers, CFO, which will be discussed on the conference call and webcast.

About Tempus

Tempus is a technology company advancing precision medicine through the practical application of artificial intelligence in healthcare. With one of the world’s largest libraries of multimodal data, and an operating system to make that data accessible and useful, Tempus provides AI-enabled precision medicine solutions to physicians to deliver personalized patient care and in parallel facilitates discovery, development and delivery of optimal therapeutics. The goal is for each patient to benefit from the treatment of others who came before by providing physicians with tools that learn as the company gathers more data. For more information, visit tempus.com.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to the financial information presented in this release in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America (GAAP), Tempus also presents adjusted non-GAAP financial measures.

Non-GAAP gross profit is defined as GAAP gross profit, excluding stock-based compensation expense and employer payroll tax related to stock-based compensation (collectively, the “stock-based compensation adjustments”). Non-GAAP gross margin is defined as gross profit, excluding the stock-based compensation adjustments, as a percentage of revenue. Non-GAAP operating expenses are calculated as the sum of technology research and development expense, research and development expense, and selling, general and administrative expense, excluding the stock-based compensation adjustments, acquisition-related expenses, amortization of intangibles due to acquisition, and franchise taxes related to our IPO. Non-GAAP loss from operations is defined as loss from operations, adjusted to exclude (i) stock-based compensation expense, (ii) employer payroll tax related to stock-based compensation expense, (iii) acquisition-related expenses, (iv) franchise taxes related to our IPO, and (v) amortization of intangibles due to acquisition. Non-GAAP net loss is defined as net loss, adjusted to exclude (i) changes in fair value of our warrant liability, warrant asset, marketable equity securities, contingent consideration liabilities and indemnity-related holdback liabilities, (ii) stock-based compensation expense, (iii) employer payroll tax related to stock-based compensation expense, (iv) acquisition-related expenses, (v) amortization of intangibles due to acquisition, (vi) losses from equity method investments, (vii) (benefit from) provision for income taxes, (viii) the payment of $2.3 million of our Series G-4 convertible preferred stock in connection with the initial public offering (the "G-4 Special Payment"), (ix) franchise taxes related to our IPO, (x) other tax expense, (xi) loss on debt extinguishment, and (xii) amortization of deferred other income from our IP License Agreement with SB Tempus. Non-GAAP net loss per share is defined as non-GAAP net loss divided by weighted average common shares outstanding, basic and diluted.

Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net loss, adjusted to exclude (i) interest income, (ii) interest expense, (iii) depreciation and amortization, (iv) (benefit from) provision for income taxes, (v) losses from equity method investments, (vi) changes in fair value of our warrant liability, warrant asset, marketable equity securities, contingent consideration liabilities and indemnity-related holdback liabilities, (vii) stock-based compensation expense, (viii) employer payroll tax related to stock-based compensation expense, (ix) acquisition-related expenses, (x) the G-4 Special Payment, (xi) amortization of deferred other income from our IP License Agreement with SB Tempus, (xii) franchise taxes related to our IPO, (xiii) other tax expense and (xiv) loss on debt extinguishment.

Tempus believes these non-GAAP financial measures are useful to investors and others because they allow for additional information with respect to financial measures used by management in its financial and operational decision-making and they may be used by institutional investors and the analyst community to help them analyze the health of Tempus’ business. In particular, Adjusted EBITDA is a key measurement used by Tempus management to make operating decisions, including those related to analyzing operating expenses, evaluating performance, and performing strategic planning and annual budgeting. However, there are a number of limitations related to the use of non-GAAP financial measures, and these non-GAAP measures should be considered in addition to, not as a substitute for or in isolation from, our financial results prepared in accordance with GAAP. Other companies, including companies in our industry, may calculate these non-GAAP financial measures differently or not at all, which reduces their usefulness as comparative measures.

Tempus does not provide guidance for net loss, the most directly comparable GAAP measure to Adjusted EBITDA, and similarly cannot provide a reconciliation between Tempus’ forecasted Adjusted EBITDA and net loss without unreasonable effort due to the unavailability of reliable estimates for certain components of net loss and the respective reconciliations. These forecasted items are not within Tempus’ control, may vary greatly between periods, and could significantly impact future financial results.

Other Key Metrics

Total Remaining Contract Value (TCV) is equal to the total potential value of signed contracts and assumes the exercise of all contract options, all discretionary opt-ins, and no early termination. Remaining TCV excludes any revenue recognized to date on these contracts or any future adjustments made to the contractual value as a result of amendments or terminations.

Net Revenue Retention compares the annual Insights product revenue generated from all customers that made an Insights purchase in one year to the annual Insights product revenue generated from the same cohort of customers in the subsequent year.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, about Tempus and its industry that involve substantial risks and uncertainties. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release are forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, Tempus’ expected financial results for 2026; and Tempus ability to drive significant growth over the next several years and enhance the lives of millions of patients. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements because they contain words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “contemplate,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “going to,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “target,” “will,” or “would” or the negative of these words or other similar terms or expressions. Tempus cautions you that the foregoing may not include all of the forward-looking statements made in this press release.

You should not rely on forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Tempus has based the forward-looking statements contained in this press release primarily on its current expectations and projections about future events and trends that it believes may affect Tempus’ business, financial condition, results of operations and prospects. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties related to: the intended use of Tempus’ products and services; Tempus’ financial performance; the ability to attract and retain customers and partners; managing Tempus’ growth and future expenses; competition and new market entrants; compliance with new laws, regulations and executive actions, including any evolving regulations in the artificial intelligence space; the ability to maintain, protect and enhance Tempus’ intellectual property; the ability to attract and retain qualified team members and key personnel; the ability to repay or refinance outstanding debt, or to access additional financing; future acquisitions, divestitures or investments, including Tempus’ ability to realize the expected benefits of the acquisition of Paige AI, Ambry Genetics and Deep 6 AI; the potential adverse impact of climate change, natural disasters, health epidemics, macroeconomic conditions, trade tensions and tariffs, and war or other armed conflict, as well as risks, uncertainties, and other factors described in the section titled “Risk Factors” in Tempus’ Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“the SEC”) on February 24, 2026. In addition, any forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based on assumptions that Tempus believes to be reasonable as of this date. Tempus undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release or to reflect new information or the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law.

Tempus AI, Inc. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS (in thousands, except per share amounts) Year Ended December 31, 2025 2024 2023 Net revenue Diagnostics $ 955,381 $ 451,749 $ 363,022 Data and applications(1) 316,408 241,649 168,800 Total net revenue $ 1,271,789 $ 693,398 $ 531,822 Cost and operating expenses Cost of revenues, diagnostics 386,102 243,467 189,165 Cost of revenues, data and applications 87,790 68,818 56,482 Technology research and development 146,107 167,519 95,155 Research and development 172,924 149,325 90,343 Selling, general and administrative 731,738 755,351 296,760 Total cost and operating expenses 1,524,661 1,384,480 727,905 Loss from operations $ (252,872 ) $ (691,082 ) $ (196,083 ) Interest income 12,628 11,084 7,601 Interest expense (70,267 ) (53,653 ) (46,869 ) Loss on debt extinguishment (12,034 ) — — Other income, net 31,447 32,336 21,822 Loss before benefit from (provision for) income taxes $ (291,098 ) $ (701,315 ) $ (213,529 ) Benefit from (provision for) income taxes 51,684 (266 ) (288 ) Losses from equity method investments (5,614 ) (4,228 ) (301 ) Net Loss $ (245,028 ) $ (705,809 ) $ (214,118 ) Accretion of convertible preferred stock to redemption value — — (4,338 ) Dividends on Series A, B, B-1, B-2, C, D, E, F, G, G-3, and G-4 preferred shares — (39,347 ) (44,497 ) Cumulative undeclared dividends on Series C preferred shares — (1,174 ) (3,011 ) Net loss attributable to common shareholders, basic and diluted (245,028 ) (746,330 ) (265,964 ) Net loss per share attributable to common shareholders, basic and diluted $ (1.41 ) $ (6.23 ) $ (4.20 ) Weighted-average shares outstanding used to compute net loss per share, basic and diluted 174,264 119,849 63,306 Comprehensive Loss, net of tax Net loss $ (245,028 ) $ (705,809 ) $ (214,118 ) Foreign currency translation adjustment 808 89 (13 ) Comprehensive loss $ (244,220 ) $ (705,720 ) $ (214,131 )

(1) Includes related party revenue of $65,251, $4,502 and $673 for the years ended December 31, 2025, 2024 and 2023, respectively.

Tempus AI, Inc. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in thousands, except share and per share amounts) December 31, 2025 December 31, 2024 Assets Current Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 604,787 $ 340,954 Accounts receivable(1), net of allowances of $2,755 and $1,141 at December 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively 311,170 154,819 Inventory 51,724 38,386 Related party asset 8,785 — Prepaid expenses and other current assets 40,498 26,135 Marketable equity securities 150,211 107,309 Total current assets $ 1,167,175 $ 667,603 Property and equipment, net 89,156 58,056 Goodwill 470,211 73,343 Intangible assets, net 355,253 11,716 Investments and other assets 21,111 8,305 Investment in joint venture 86,557 91,450 Related party asset, less current portion 16,215 — Operating lease right-of-use assets 64,496 14,762 Restricted cash 4,664 881 Total Assets $ 2,274,838 $ 926,116 Liabilities, Convertible redeemable preferred stock, and Stockholders' equity Current Liabilities Accounts payable 81,994 53,804 Accrued expenses 155,370 130,407 Deferred revenue(2) 92,673 75,981 Deferred other income 15,955 15,955 Other current liabilities 8,680 6,964 Operating lease liabilities 13,355 6,459 Accrued data licensing fees 4,361 1,500 Total current liabilities $ 372,388 $ 291,070 Operating lease liabilities, less current portion 74,272 26,199 Convertible promissory note 208,672 168,192 Other long-term liabilities 56,600 15,980 Revolving credit facility 100,000 — Interest payable 12,393 70,450 Long-term debt, net 202,753 267,244 Convertible senior notes, net 728,078 — Deferred other income, less current portion 7,977 23,932 Deferred revenue, less current portion 20,379 6,710 Total Liabilities $ 1,783,512 $ 869,777

(1) Includes related party accounts receivable of $6,428 and $4,287 as of December 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively. (2) Includes related party deferred revenue of $3,938 and $0 as of December 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively.

Tempus AI, Inc. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in thousands, except share and per share amounts) Commitments and contingencies (Note 7) Convertible redeemable preferred stock, $0.0001 par value, 20,000,000 shares authorized at December 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively, no shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2025 and 2024 $ — $ — Stockholders' equity Class A Common Stock, $0.0001 par value, 1,000,000,000 shares authorized at December 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively; 173,235,428 and 157,076,972 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively 17 16 Class B Common Stock, $0.0001 par value, 5,500,000 shares authorized at December 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively; 5,043,789 issued and outstanding at December 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively 1 1 Non-voting Common Stock, $0.0001 par value, no shares authorized at December 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively; no shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2025, and 2024, respectively — — Treasury Stock, 183,229 and 145,466 shares at December 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively, at cost (6,642 ) (3,602 ) Additional Paid-In Capital 2,892,910 2,210,664 Accumulated Other Comprehensive Income 902 94 Accumulated deficit (2,395,862 ) (2,150,834 ) Total Stockholders' equity $ 491,326 $ 56,339 Total Liabilities, Convertible redeemable preferred stock, and Stockholders' equity $ 2,274,838 $ 926,116

Tempus AI, Inc. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (in thousands, except per share amounts) Year Ended December 31, 2025 2024 2023 Operating activities Net loss $ (245,028 ) $ (705,809 ) $ (214,118 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities Change in fair value of warrant liability — 42,400 (8,000 ) Gain on warrant termination — (39,100 ) — Reversal of warrant contract asset amortization — (16,301 ) — Stock-based compensation 124,747 534,138 — Gain on warrant exercise — (173 ) — Gain on marketable equity securities (16,471 ) (12,110 ) (9,807 ) Loss on disposal of property and equipment 415 — — Loss on debt extinguishment 12,034 — — Deferred income taxes (52,665 ) — — Losses from equity method investments 5,614 4,228 301 Amortization of original issue discount 4,088 1,382 1,117 Amortization of deferred financing fees 484 510 510 Change in fair value of contingent consideration — 72 (400 ) Change in fair value of holdback liability (1,337 ) — — Amortization of warrant contract asset — 4,843 5,221 Depreciation and amortization 102,324 37,245 33,049 Provision for bad debt expense 2,558 680 1,646 Provision for obsolete inventory 1,335 — — Amortization of finance right-of-use lease assets — — 283 Change in fair value of warrant asset — (18,302 ) (4,100 ) Non-cash operating lease costs 11,554 6,047 6,760 Minimum accretion expense 268 197 90 Impairment of intangible assets — — 7,359 PIK interest added to principal 10,537 8,811 3,587 Change in assets and liabilities Accounts receivable(1) (90,402 ) (61,037 ) (7,347 ) Inventory (3,369 ) (9,541 ) (6,563 ) Prepaid expenses and other current assets (1,699 ) (13,683 ) (6,474 ) Investments and other assets (17,301 ) (751 ) (4,209 ) Accounts payable (7,241 ) (23,852 ) (23,363 ) Related party asset (25,000 ) — — Deferred revenue(2) (6,960 ) (20,942 ) (26,412 ) Deferred other income (15,955 ) 39,887 — Accrued data licensing fees 2,966 (5,000 ) (9,121 ) Accrued expenses & other (12,844 ) 50,540 38,577 Interest payable 14,206 15,129 15,836 Operating lease liabilities (14,948 ) (8,553 ) (8,761 ) Net cash used in operating activities $ (218,090 ) $ (189,045 ) $ (214,339 )

