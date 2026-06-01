Tempus Introduces ‘Preview’: Bridging the Critical Time Gap Between Diagnostic Order and Definitive Results

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Tempus AI, Inc. (NASDAQ: TEM), a technology company leading the adoption of AI to advance precision medicine, today announced the introduction of Tempus Preview, an application providing rapid, clinically significant insights that close the gap between the time of order and delivery of insights. Representing a significant paradigm shift in precision oncology workflows, Tempus Preview offers preliminary results in the critical window between when a diagnostic test is ordered and when final sequencing results are delivered by surfacing key mutation predictions within approximately 24 hours of tissue receipt.

The initial days following an advanced cancer diagnosis are critical for strategic treatment planning, yet clinicians have traditionally been forced to operate in an information vacuum while awaiting comprehensive genomic profiling results. Tempus Preview fundamentally redefines this diagnostic timeline. By combining Tempus’ multimodal data and advanced AI capabilities applied directly to the earliest touchpoints of the laboratory workflow, Tempus equips care teams to access early, clinically significant, information that can help inform complex decisions for patients and shorten the time between receipt of final molecular results and implementation of a personalized treatment plan.

At launch, Tempus Preview will focus exclusively on high-impact biomarkers where early insights can be critical, including:

Surfacing patients more likely to harbor microsatellite instability (MSI-H), a biomarker linked to improved response to immune checkpoint inhibitors and potential hereditary risk factors, in colorectal, endometrial, prostate, and esophagogastric cancers.

Predicting EGFR mutations in non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), a biomarker that infers response to targeted therapy, but often lacks response to frontline immunotherapy.

Highlighting increased probability of potential rare, yet clinically significant FGFR fusions in hepatobiliary and bladder cancers, that may indicate potential response to targeted therapy and improved patient prognosis if gene fusions are present.

Shortly thereafter, Tempus Preview will expand to other critical biomarkers.

Tempus Preview’s biomarker predictions are powered by Paige Predict, an advanced AI model that analyzes standard H&E images to provide genomic insights. Paige Predict, trained on millions of slides, has been validated for clinical use as part of Tempus’ laboratory-developed test.

“At Tempus, our unique combination of a diagnostic lab and an advanced data platform enables us to build AI models powered by our unparalleled depth of real-world data,” said Eric Lefkofsky, Founder and CEO of Tempus. “That foundation creates a powerful flywheel: every insight strengthens our models, and every model helps generate more clinically meaningful insights for providers and patients. Tempus Preview brings this intelligence directly into the clinical workflow, delivering early, clinically relevant information within one day of sample receipt, which for many patients can mean the difference in how they are treated. This is our AI flywheel in action: transforming complex information into timely insights, delivered to physicians when they need them most.”

Additional details on Tempus Preview can be found here.

About Tempus

Tempus is a technology company advancing precision medicine through the practical application of artificial intelligence in healthcare. With one of the world’s largest libraries of multimodal data, and an operating system to make that data accessible and useful, Tempus provides AI-enabled precision medicine solutions to physicians to deliver personalized patient care and in parallel facilitates discovery, development and delivery of optimal therapeutics. The goal is for each patient to benefit from the treatment of others who came before by providing physicians with tools that learn as the company gathers more data. For more information, visit tempus.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”), and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, about Tempus and Tempus’ industry that involve substantial risks and uncertainties. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release are forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, statements regarding potential impact of Tempus Preview. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements because they contain words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “contemplate,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “going to,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “target,” “will,” or “would” or the negative of these words or other similar terms or expressions. Tempus cautions you that the foregoing may not include all of the forward-looking statements made in this press release.

You should not rely on forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Tempus has based the forward-looking statements contained in this press release primarily on its current expectations and projections about future events and trends that it believes may affect Tempus’ business, financial condition, results of operations and prospects. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties related to: the intended use of Tempus’ products and services; Tempus’ financial performance; the ability to attract and retain customers and partners; managing Tempus’ growth and future expenses; competition and new market entrants; compliance with new laws, regulations and executive actions, including any evolving regulations in the artificial intelligence space; the ability to maintain, protect and enhance Tempus’ intellectual property; the ability to attract and retain qualified team members and key personnel; the ability to repay or refinance outstanding debt, or to access additional financing; future acquisitions, divestitures or investments; the potential adverse impact of climate change, natural disasters, health epidemics, macroeconomic conditions, and war or other armed conflict, as well as risks, uncertainties, and other factors described in the section titled “Risk Factors” in Tempus’ Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on February 24, 2026, as well as in other filings Tempus may make with the SEC in the future. In addition, any forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based on assumptions that Tempus believes to be reasonable as of this date. Tempus undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release or to reflect new information or the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law.

Hanah Heintzelman

hanah.heintzelman@tempus.com