Tempus Expands Strategic Collaboration with Bristol Myers Squibb

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Tempus AI, Inc. (NASDAQ: TEM, “Tempus”) today announced a multi-year agreement with Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE: BMY, “BMS”), under which BMS will license multimodal oncology data from Tempus through 2031 to support biological and clinical insight identification, novel drug target discovery and therapeutic development across its oncology portfolio. With this agreement, BMS significantly expands its strategic relationship with Tempus and becomes one of Tempus’s largest licensors of de-identified oncology data.

Additionally, BMS will gain access to Tempus’ Lens Platform, an AI-first, agentic platform for oncology drug development built on one of the world’s largest, real-world multimodal datasets. Connected to state-of-the-art GPU infrastructure, this dedicated environment will allow BMS researchers to train and execute advanced AI models using de-identified data to surface breakthroughs faster and increase the probability of technical success when developing candidate therapies at scale.

This agreement expands upon the long-standing strategic relationship between Tempus and BMS, which includes applying AI and multimodal real-world data to optimize clinical trial design across high-priority oncology programs and neuroscience initiatives.

"This strategic collaboration is an important step forward in using AI to advance the discovery of new treatment options and potentially improve patient outcomes,” said Eric Lefkofsky, Founder and CEO of Tempus. “By uniting our vast multimodal data asset with dedicated GPU power inside our Lens Platform, we are equipping BMS with the AI tools necessary to decode complex biology. Together, we aren't just speeding up drug discovery, we are laying the foundation for a future where precision oncology becomes the standard of care for every patient."

About Tempus

Tempus is a technology company advancing precision medicine through the practical application of artificial intelligence in healthcare. With one of the world’s largest libraries of multimodal data, and an operating system to make that data accessible and useful, Tempus provides AI-enabled precision medicine solutions to physicians to deliver personalized patient care and in parallel facilitates discovery, development and delivery of optimal therapeutics. The goal is for each patient to benefit from the treatment of others who came before by providing physicians with tools that learn as the company gathers more data. For more information, visit tempus.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”), and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, about Tempus and Tempus’ industry that involve substantial risks and uncertainties. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release are forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, statements regarding the expected outcomes and benefits of its collaboration with BMS to advance AI-driven oncology research and drug discovery. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements because they contain words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “contemplate,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “going to,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “target,” “will,” or “would” or the negative of these words or other similar terms or expressions. Tempus cautions you that the foregoing may not include all of the forward-looking statements made in this press release.

You should not rely on forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Tempus has based the forward-looking statements contained in this press release, including statements about the size of the database, its potential integrations, and its current and future availability, primarily on its current expectations and projections about future events and trends that it believes may affect Tempus’ business, financial condition, results of operations and prospects. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties related to: Tempus’ financial performance; the ability to attract and retain customers and partners; managing Tempus’ growth and future expenses; competition and new market entrants; compliance with new laws, regulations and executive actions, including any evolving regulations in the artificial intelligence space; the ability to maintain, protect and enhance Tempus’ intellectual property; the ability to attract and retain qualified team members and key personnel; the ability to repay or refinance outstanding debt, or to access additional financing; future acquisitions, divestitures or investments; the potential adverse impact of climate change, natural disasters, health epidemics, macroeconomic conditions, and war or other armed conflict, as well as risks, uncertainties, and other factors described in the section titled “Risk Factors” in Tempus’ Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on February 24, 2026, as well as in other filings Tempus may make with the SEC in the future. In addition, any forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based on assumptions that Tempus believes to be reasonable as of this date. Tempus undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release or to reflect new information or the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law.

Investor Relations

Kendra Webster

investorrelations@tempus.com

Media

Kelli Manalli

media@tempus.com