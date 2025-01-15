Tempus Announces the National Launch of FDA-Approved xT CDx Test

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Tempus AI, Inc. (NASDAQ: TEM), a technology company leading the adoption of AI to advance precision medicine and patient care, today announced the national launch of the company’s FDA-approved, NGS-based in vitro diagnostic device, xT CDx. Beginning today, xT CDx is now available for all ordering clinicians nationwide. xT CDx is a FDA-approved test that delivers comprehensive insights with one of the largest reported gene panels available.





xT CDx is a 648-gene next-generation sequencing test for solid tumor profiling, which includes microsatellite instability status and companion diagnostic claims for colorectal cancer patients. xT CDx leverages a normal-matched approach, which is a method of parallel DNA sequencing of a solid tumor and normal patient sample that can lead to more accurate identification of cancer-driving somatic variants. All orders for tumor + normal match tests – traditionally run on the company’s signature xT assay – will now be run as xT CDx with no changes to the current ordering workflow.

“We are thrilled to broadly introduce our xT CDx test, which combines the trusted performance our clinicians rely on, now with FDA approval,” said Ezra Cohen, MD, Chief Medical Officer of Oncology at Tempus. “Tempus has an unwavering commitment to providing high quality and robust assays so clinicians have the most comprehensive and actionable insights in a timely manner. This is consistent with the goal of improving the outcomes for all of their patients, and we look forward to providing xT CDx nationally to make that possible.”

Clinicians can enhance molecular insights by adding xR RNA sequencing, xF/xF+ liquid biopsy, immunohistochemistry tests such as HER2 and PD-L1, and algorithmic tests such as homologous recombination deficiency (HRD) and immune profile score (IPS), which promote a streamlined, one-stop experience, supporting patient care. For more information about Tempus’ xT CDx, visit tempus.com.

xT CDx is a qualitative Next Generation Sequencing (NGS)-based in vitro diagnostic device intended for use in the detection of substitutions (single nucleotide variants (SNVs) and multi-nucleotide variants (MNVs)) and insertion and deletion alterations (INDELs) in 648 genes, as well as microsatellite instability (MSI) status, using DNA isolated from Formalin-Fixed Paraffin Embedded (FFPE) tumor tissue specimens, and DNA isolated from matched normal blood or saliva specimens, from previously diagnosed cancer patients with solid malignant neoplasms. The test is intended as a companion diagnostic (CDx) to identify patients who may benefit from treatment with the targeted therapies listed in the Companion Diagnostic Indications table in accordance with the approved therapeutic product labeling. Additionally, xT CDx is intended to provide tumor mutation profiling to be used by qualified health care professionals in accordance with professional guidelines in oncology for patients with previously diagnosed solid malignant neoplasms. Genomic findings other than those listed in the Companion Diagnostic Indications table are not prescriptive or conclusive for labeled use of any specific therapeutic product. xT CDx is a single-site assay performed at Tempus AI, Inc., Chicago, IL. For the complete xT CDx label, including companion diagnostic indications and important risk information, please visit tempus.com/resources/content/document-library.

About Tempus

Tempus is a technology company advancing precision medicine through the practical application of artificial intelligence in healthcare. With one of the world’s largest libraries of multimodal data, and an operating system to make that data accessible and useful, Tempus provides AI-enabled precision medicine solutions to physicians to deliver personalized patient care and in parallel facilitates discovery, development and delivery of optimal therapeutics. The goal is for each patient to benefit from the treatment of others who came before by providing physicians with tools that learn as the company gathers more data. For more information, visit tempus.com.

