Tempus Announces 10 Abstracts Accepted for Presentation at the 2025 American Society of Clinical Oncology Annual Meeting

Tempus AI, Inc. (NASDAQ: TEM), a technology company leading the adoption of AI to advance precision medicine and patient care, today announced that ten abstracts have been accepted for presentation at the 2025 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO®) Annual Meeting. The event will take place May 30 - June 3 in Chicago, Illinois. Tempus will present its cutting-edge clinical findings and innovative technologies, highlighting the company's use of AI-driven solutions to advance precision oncology.

“At ASCO 2025, we are proud to showcase a diverse portfolio of studies that highlight how our cutting-edge technologies, including tumor-naive and tumor-informed MRD monitoring, whole genomic sequencing for hematologic malignancies, and multi-omic biomarker profiling, are providing clinicians and researchers with actionable insights to personalize treatment and improve outcomes for patients,” said Ezra Cohen, MD, Chief Medical Officer of Oncology at Tempus. “We are excited to share these advancements and collaborate with the oncology community to shape the future of precision medicine.”

Research highlights include:

Oral Presentation (1506): A technology-enabled clinical trial program’s impact on patient screening and trial enrollment in 2024 Date/Time: Monday, June 2 from 3:00 PM–6:00 PM CDT Overview: The TIME network utilized algorithmic screening technology combined with nurse match review to screen over 1.28 million patients for clinical trials in 2024, resulting in 573 total consents - an average of 1.57 consents per day. The network’s programmatic screening at scale, Tempus nurse review, and rapid activation processes helps increase patient access to trials.

Poster Presentation (213/3544): Circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA) dynamics in liver-limited metastatic colorectal cancer (mCRC) patients resected after first-line systemic treatment Date/Time: Saturday, May 31 from 9:00 AM–12:00 PM CDT Overview: Tempus xM, a tumor-naive test, serves as a prognostic tool for monitoring disease recurrence in resected liver-limited mCRC patients treated with upfront systemic therapy. xM demonstrates strong performance in predicting clinical recurrence and relapse-free survival following surgery.

Poster Presentation (499/11160): Evaluation of large language model (LLM)-based clinical abstraction of Electronic Health Records (EHRs) for Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC) patients Date/Time: Saturday, May 31 from 1:30 PM–4:30 PM CDT Overview: LLMs show promise for improving abstraction efficiency, converting clinical data from unstructured EHRs into a structured format suitable for analysis. Tempus utilized a two-stage LLM system to abstract critical clinical data of NSCLC patients, achieving high agreement with human abstractors across various data domains.

Poster Presentation (148/6532): Detection of KMT2A Partial Tandem Duplication (PTD) in AML by Whole Genome Sequencing (WGS): Addressing Limitations of Traditional Techniques in the Era of Revumenib Approval Date/Time: Sunday, June 1 at 9:00 AM–12:00 PM CDT Overview: Tempus xH, a whole genome sequencing assay for hematologic malignancies, enables highly sensitive detection of KMT2A-PTDs in AML—unlocking access to targeted therapies like revumenib. xH helps identify patients who may benefit from emerging treatments and equips clinicians with the insights they need.

Poster Presentation (20/2558): A molecular biomarker for longitudinal monitoring of therapeutic efficacy in a real-world cohort of advanced solid tumors treated with immune checkpoint inhibitors Date/Time: Sunday, June 1 at 1:30 PM–4:30 PM CDT Overview: Tempus xM, a tumor-naive test, monitors treatment response by tracking ctDNA dynamics over time. Patients classified as a molecular non-responder at at least one timepoint while on immunotherapy had worse overall survival than molecular responders or patients with no ctDNA detected, highlighting the value of xM molecular response monitoring as a tool to guide ICI treatment decisions.

About Tempus

Tempus is a technology company advancing precision medicine through the practical application of artificial intelligence in healthcare. With one of the world’s largest libraries of multimodal data, and an operating system to make that data accessible and useful, Tempus provides AI-enabled precision medicine solutions to physicians to deliver personalized patient care and in parallel facilitates discovery, development and delivery of optimal therapeutics. The goal is for each patient to benefit from the treatment of others who came before by providing physicians with tools that learn as the company gathers more data. For more information, visit tempus.com.

